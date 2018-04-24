Circle-style checkbox component for React Native.
npm install react-native-circle-checkbox --save
import CircleCheckBox, {LABEL_POSITION} from 'react-native-circle-checkbox';
<CircleCheckBox
checked={true}
onToggle={(checked) => console.log('My state is: ', checked)}
labelPosition={LABEL_POSITION.RIGHT}
label="Checkbox example"
/>
checked : initial state of checkbox. Default:
false
onToggle : function that will be invoked by pressing to checkbox with checked property as argument.
outerSize : Diameter of outer circle. Minimum:
10, default:
26
filterSize : Diameter of underlayer circle. Minimum:
7, default:
23
innerSize : Diameter of flag. Minimum:
2, default:
18
outerColor : Color of outer circle. Default:
#FC9527
filterColor : Color of underlayer circle. Default:
#FFF
innerColor : Color of flag. Default:
#FC9527
label : Checkbox label. Default: empty
labelPosition : Label rendering position. Default:
right, may be 'right' or 'left'. For your convenience this package exports
LABEL_POSITION object with two keys -
RIGHT and
LEFT. You can use it for
labelPosition definition.
styleCheckboxContainer: Styles for checkbox container.
styleLabel: Styles for label.