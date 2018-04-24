openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-circle-checkbox

by Andrew Paramoshkin
0.1.6 (see all)

Circle checkbox component for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Checkbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ReactNativeCircleCheckbox

Circle-style checkbox component for React Native.

Installation

  npm install react-native-circle-checkbox --save

Usage

import CircleCheckBox, {LABEL_POSITION} from 'react-native-circle-checkbox';  
   
<CircleCheckBox
  checked={true}
  onToggle={(checked) => console.log('My state is: ', checked)}
  labelPosition={LABEL_POSITION.RIGHT}
  label="Checkbox example"
/>

Preview

alt tag

Available properties:

  • checked : initial state of checkbox. Default: false
  • onToggle : function that will be invoked by pressing to checkbox with checked property as argument.
  • outerSize : Diameter of outer circle. Minimum: 10, default: 26
  • filterSize : Diameter of underlayer circle. Minimum: 7, default: 23
  • innerSize : Diameter of flag. Minimum: 2, default: 18
  • outerColor : Color of outer circle. Default: #FC9527
  • filterColor : Color of underlayer circle. Default: #FFF
  • innerColor : Color of flag. Default: #FC9527
  • label : Checkbox label. Default: empty
  • labelPosition : Label rendering position. Default: right, may be 'right' or 'left'. For your convenience this package exports LABEL_POSITION object with two keys - RIGHT and LEFT. You can use it for labelPosition definition.
  • styleCheckboxContainer: Styles for checkbox container.
  • styleLabel: Styles for label.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@react-native-community/checkboxCheckbox component for React Native
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
rnb
react-native-bouncy-checkboxFully customizable animated bouncy checkbox for React Native
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
5K
rnc
react-native-check-boxCheckbox component for react native, it works on iOS and Android.
GitHub Stars
494
Weekly Downloads
14K
rnc
react-native-checkboxCheckbox component for React native
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
1K
rrc
rn-round-checkboxiOS-styled round checkbox for RN
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
632
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial