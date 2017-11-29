React Native Chooser

Simple DropDown menu for React Native App! Your Select Tag for React Native. Fully Customizable too.

Introduction

React Native Chooser is simple, customizable and easy to use dropdown in React Native. It has been tested on both Android and IOS and works like a charm.

Installation

npm i react- native -chooser --save

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import {Select, Option} from "react-native-chooser" ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default class AwesomeProject extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { value : "Select Me Please" } } onSelect(value, label) { this .setState({ value : value}); } render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Select onSelect = {this.onSelect.bind(this)} defaultText = {this.state.value} style = {{borderWidth : 1 , borderColor : " green "}} textStyle = {{}} backdropStyle = {{backgroundColor : "# d3d5d6 "}} optionListStyle = {{backgroundColor : "# F5FCFF "}} > < Option value = {{name : " azhar "}}> Azhar </ Option > < Option value = "johnceena" > Johnceena </ Option > < Option value = "undertaker" > Undertaker </ Option > < Option value = "Daniel" > Daniel </ Option > < Option value = "Roman" > Roman </ Option > < Option value = "Stonecold" > Stonecold </ Option > < Option value = "Rock" > Rock </ Option > < Option value = "Sheild" > Sheild </ Option > < Option value = "Orton" > Orton </ Option > </ Select > </ View > ); } }

Props

Props for Select

Prop Name Data Type Default Values Description onSelect function null function that executes on selection of an option defaultText string Click To Select Text to show as default text style object null To style the select box. backdropStyle object null To style the overlay textStyle object null To style the text shown in the box optionListStyle object null To style the selection box transparent boolean false To set the transparent prop on Modal animationType string "none" To set the animationType prop on Modal indicator string "none", "up" or "down" "none" indicatorColor string "black" The color of the indicator arrow indicatorSize number 10 The size of the indicator arrow indicatorStyle object null To style the indicator arrow indicatorIcon react element null Show the indicator icon selected string null Give it same value as you give to Option selectedStyle object null Apply styles to the selected Option

Functions for Select

Function Name Description setSelectedText(text) Set default text in the select option, often used to reset text.

Props for Option

Prop Name Data Type Default Values Description style object null To style each option styleText object null To style the text shown in the option

Demo

IOS and Android:

Contributions

Your contributions and suggestions are heartily♡ welcome. (✿◠‿◠)