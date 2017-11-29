openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-chooser

by Azharuddin
1.7.0 (see all)

Simple Cross Platform HTML Select Tag for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

183

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Select

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React Native Chooser

Simple DropDown menu for React Native App! Your Select Tag for React Native. Fully Customizable too.

Introduction

React Native Chooser is simple, customizable and easy to use dropdown in React Native. It has been tested on both Android and IOS and works like a charm.

Installation

npm i react-native-chooser --save

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {Select, Option} from "react-native-chooser";

import {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View
} from 'react-native';

export default class AwesomeProject extends Component {

  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {value : "Select Me Please"}
  }
  onSelect(value, label) {
    this.setState({value : value});
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Select
            onSelect = {this.onSelect.bind(this)}
            defaultText  = {this.state.value}
            style = {{borderWidth : 1, borderColor : "green"}}
            textStyle = {{}}
            backdropStyle  = {{backgroundColor : "#d3d5d6"}}
            optionListStyle = {{backgroundColor : "#F5FCFF"}}
          >
          <Option value = {{name : "azhar"}}>Azhar</Option>
          <Option value = "johnceena">Johnceena</Option>
          <Option value = "undertaker">Undertaker</Option>
          <Option value = "Daniel">Daniel</Option>
          <Option value = "Roman">Roman</Option>
          <Option value = "Stonecold">Stonecold</Option>
          <Option value = "Rock">Rock</Option>
          <Option value = "Sheild">Sheild</Option>
          <Option value = "Orton">Orton</Option>

        </Select>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Props

Props for Select

Prop NameData TypeDefault ValuesDescription
onSelectfunctionnullfunction that executes on selection of an option
defaultTextstringClick To SelectText to show as default text
styleobjectnullTo style the select box.
backdropStyleobjectnullTo style the overlay
textStyleobjectnullTo style the text shown in the box
optionListStyleobjectnullTo style the selection box
transparentbooleanfalseTo set the transparent prop on Modal
animationTypestring"none"To set the animationType prop on Modal
indicatorstring"none", "up" or "down""none"
indicatorColorstring"black"The color of the indicator arrow
indicatorSizenumber10The size of the indicator arrow
indicatorStyleobjectnullTo style the indicator arrow
indicatorIconreact elementnullShow the indicator icon
selectedstringnullGive it same value as you give to Option
selectedStyleobjectnullApply styles to the selected Option

Functions for Select

Function NameDescription
setSelectedText(text)Set default text in the select option, often used to reset text.

Props for Option

Prop NameData TypeDefault ValuesDescription
styleobjectnullTo style each option
styleTextobjectnullTo style the text shown in the option

Demo

IOS and Android:

Contributions

Your contributions and suggestions are heartily♡ welcome. (✿◠‿◠)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Hayk DarbinyanArgentina3 Ratings0 Reviews
You can use any of my code anywhere on any project you want. If you have questions feel free to DM me on Twitter. Cheers
January 23, 2021

Alternatives

@react-native-community/pickerPicker is a cross-platform UI component for selecting an item from a list of options.
GitHub Stars
863
Weekly Downloads
45K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rnm
react-native-modal-dropdownFork of the original https://github.com/sohobloo/react-native-modal-dropdown
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Buggy
2Performant
rnm
react-native-modal-selectorA cross-platform (iOS / Android), selector/picker component for React Native that is highly customizable and supports sections.
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
76K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rns
react-native-switch-selectorSwitch Selector for React Native
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
react-native-picker-select🔽 A Picker component for React Native which emulates the native <select> interfaces for iOS and Android
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
79K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial