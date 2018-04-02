Checkbox component for React native
Install the component through npm using:
npm install react-native-checkbox --save
import CheckBox from 'react-native-checkbox';
<CheckBox
label='Label'
checked={true}
onChange={(checked) => console.log('I am checked', checked)}
/>
label : text that will be displayed along the checkbox
labelBefore : position the label before the checkbox (boolean). The default
value is false
labelStyle : style object that will be applied to the label
checked : initial checked value
checkedImage: checked image (e.g.: require('PATH_TO_IMAGE'))
checkboxStyle : style object that will be applied to the
checkbox
uncheckedImage: unchecked image (e.g.: require('PATH_TO_IMAGE'))
onChange : callback function that will be invoked with the toggled checked property as argument.
containerStyle : style object that will be applied to the
container
underlayColor : style the touchable component underlay color
accessible : indicates whether view is an accessible element
accessibilityLabel : maps to content description / label for Android automation
testID : maps to id / name for iOS automation