rnc

react-native-checkbox

by Bogdan Carmanus
2.0.0 (see all)

Checkbox component for React native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Checkbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-checkbox

Checkbox component for React native

Installation:

Install the component through npm using:

npm install react-native-checkbox --save

Example:

import CheckBox from 'react-native-checkbox';

<CheckBox
  label='Label'
  checked={true}
  onChange={(checked) => console.log('I am checked', checked)}
/>

Props:

  • label : text that will be displayed along the checkbox
  • labelBefore : position the label before the checkbox (boolean). The default value is false
  • labelStyle : style object that will be applied to the label
  • checked : initial checked value
  • checkedImage: checked image (e.g.: require('PATH_TO_IMAGE'))
  • checkboxStyle : style object that will be applied to the checkbox
  • uncheckedImage: unchecked image (e.g.: require('PATH_TO_IMAGE'))
  • onChange : callback function that will be invoked with the toggled checked property as argument.
  • containerStyle : style object that will be applied to the container
  • underlayColor : style the touchable component underlay color
  • accessible : indicates whether view is an accessible element
  • accessibilityLabel : maps to content description / label for Android automation
  • testID : maps to id / name for iOS automation

Alternatives

@react-native-community/checkboxCheckbox component for React Native
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
rnb
react-native-bouncy-checkboxFully customizable animated bouncy checkbox for React Native
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
5K
rnc
react-native-check-boxCheckbox component for react native, it works on iOS and Android.
GitHub Stars
494
Weekly Downloads
14K
rnc
react-native-circle-checkboxCircle checkbox component for React Native
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1K
rrc
rn-round-checkboxiOS-styled round checkbox for RN
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
632
