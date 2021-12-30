An easy way to check if there's an update available for the current app in the App Store or Google Play.
Note that you need react-native-device-info to be
installed for this library to function as expected, or you need to manually supply the
bundleId and
currentVersion values in the options object.
yarn add react-native-check-version react-native-device-info
Use the
checkVersion method to get information:
import { checkVersion } from "react-native-check-version";
const version = await checkVersion();
console.log("Got version info:", version);
if (version.needsUpdate) {
console.log(`App has a ${version.updateType} update pending.`);
}
checkVersion() accepts an optional options object, which may contain the following keys:
platform: platform to check for, defaults to React Native's
Platform.OS
country: App Store specific country, defaults to
us
bundleId: bundle identifier to check, defaults to the value retrieved using react-native-device-info
currentVersion: version to check against, defaults to the currently installed version
checkVersion() returns a Promise, which when resolved will return an object with the following properties:
version: latest version number of the app
released: (iOS only) ISO 8601 release date of that version
url: download URL for the latest version
notes: (iOS only) release notes of latest version
needsUpdate: whether the latest version number is higher than the currently installed one
updateType:
major,
minor or
patch, based on how big the difference is between the currently installed version and the available version
This library is developed by Flexible Agency, a creative app development agency.