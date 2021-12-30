React Native Check Version

An easy way to check if there's an update available for the current app in the App Store or Google Play.

Note that you need react-native-device-info to be installed for this library to function as expected, or you need to manually supply the bundleId and currentVersion values in the options object.

Installation

yarn add react-native- check - version react-native-device- info

Basic usage

Use the checkVersion method to get information:

import { checkVersion } from "react-native-check-version" ; const version = await checkVersion(); console .log( "Got version info:" , version); if (version.needsUpdate) { console .log( `App has a ${version.updateType} update pending.` ); }

API

Function usage

checkVersion() accepts an optional options object, which may contain the following keys:

string platform : platform to check for, defaults to React Native's Platform.OS

: platform to check for, defaults to React Native's string country : App Store specific country, defaults to us

: App Store specific country, defaults to string bundleId : bundle identifier to check, defaults to the value retrieved using react-native-device-info

: bundle identifier to check, defaults to the value retrieved using react-native-device-info string currentVersion : version to check against, defaults to the currently installed version

Response object

checkVersion() returns a Promise, which when resolved will return an object with the following properties:

string version : latest version number of the app

: latest version number of the app string released : (iOS only) ISO 8601 release date of that version

: (iOS only) ISO 8601 release date of that version string url : download URL for the latest version

: download URL for the latest version string notes : (iOS only) release notes of latest version

: (iOS only) release notes of latest version boolean needsUpdate : whether the latest version number is higher than the currently installed one

: whether the latest version number is higher than the currently installed one string updateType : major , minor or patch , based on how big the difference is between the currently installed version and the available version

Authors

This library is developed by Flexible Agency, a creative app development agency.





