Checkbox component for react native, it works on iOS and Android.

For React Native >= 0.54 use v2.1.2+, for React Native < 0.4.4 use v1.0.4

Installation

1.Run npm i react-native-check-box --save

2. import CheckBox from 'react-native-check-box'

Demo

Getting started

Add react-native-check-box to your js file.

import CheckBox from 'react-native-check-box'

Inside your component's render method, use CheckBox:

<CheckBox style={{ flex : 1 , padding : 10 }} onClick={()=>{ this .setState({ isChecked :! this .state.isChecked }) }} isChecked={ this .state.isChecked} leftText={ "CheckBox" } />

Then you can use it like this:

Basic usage

<CheckBox style={{ flex : 1 , padding : 10 }} onClick={()=>{ this .setState({ isChecked :! this .state.isChecked }) }} isChecked={ this .state.isChecked} leftText={ "CheckBox" } />

Custom CheckBox

renderCheckBox(data) { var leftText = data.name; return ( <CheckBox style={{flex: 1, padding: 10}} onClick={()=>{ this.setState({ isChecked:!this.state.isChecked }) }} isChecked={this.state.isChecked} checkedImage={<Image source={require('../../page/my/img/ic_check_box.png')} style={this.props.theme.styles.tabBarSelectedIcon}/>} unCheckedImage={<Image source={require('../../page/my/img/ic_check_box_outline_blank.png')} style={this.props.theme.styles.tabBarSelectedIcon}/>} />); }

More Usage:

API

Props Type Optional Default Description style ViewPropTypes.style true Custom style checkbox leftText PropTypes.string true Custom left Text leftTextStyle Text.propTypes.style true Custom left Text style rightText PropTypes.string true Custom right Text rightTextView PropTypes.element true Custom right TextView rightTextStyle Text.propTypes.style true Custom right Text style checkedImage PropTypes.element true Default image Custom checked Image unCheckedImage PropTypes.element true Default image Custom unchecked Image isChecked PropTypes.bool false false checkbox checked state onClick PropTypes.func.isRequired false callback function disabled PropTypes.bool true false Disable the checkbox button checkBoxColor PropTypes.string true Tint color of the checkbox image (this props is for both checked and unchecked state) checkedCheckBoxColor PropTypes.string true Tint color of the checked state checkbox image (this prop will override value of checkBoxColor for checked state) uncheckedCheckBoxColor PropTypes.string true Tint color of the unchecked state checkbox image (this prop will override value of checkBoxColor for unchecked state)

Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of bug and code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first.

MIT Licensed