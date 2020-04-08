npm i --save react-native-check-app-install
react-native link
Check out the example app in the example folder.
import { AppInstalledChecker, CheckPackageInstallation } from 'react-native-check-app-install';
// To check by app name:
AppInstalledChecker
.isAppInstalled('whatsapp')
.then((isInstalled) => {
// isInstalled is true if the app is installed or false if not
});
// To check using URL (works on iOS and Android):
AppInstalledChecker
.checkURLScheme('whatsapp') // omit the :// suffix
.then((isInstalled) => {
// isInstalled is true if the app is installed or false if not
})
// To check using package name (Android only):
AppInstalledChecker
.isAppInstalledAndroid('com.whatsapp')
.then((isInstalled) => {
// isInstalled is true if the app is installed or false if not
});
You can retrieve the list of supported app names by calling
AppInstalledChecker.getAppList() or check in app-list.js. If your app is not in the list, you will have to find out the URL scheme or package name and use either
isAppInstalledIOS(url) or
isAppInstalledAndroid(pacakge-name).
Android package names can be found on the Google PlayStore. For example, the URL for the Twitter app is https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.twitter.android the package name is the value of the id query parameter, i.e. com.twitter.android.
iOS URL schemes can be found by googling or checking this unofficial registry: http://handleopenurl.com (site seems down at the moment)