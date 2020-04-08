Installation

npm i --save react- native -check-app-install react- native link

Usage

Check out the example app in the example folder.

import { AppInstalledChecker, CheckPackageInstallation } from 'react-native-check-app-install' ; AppInstalledChecker .isAppInstalled( 'whatsapp' ) .then( ( isInstalled ) => { }); AppInstalledChecker .checkURLScheme( 'whatsapp' ) .then( ( isInstalled ) => { }) AppInstalledChecker .isAppInstalledAndroid( 'com.whatsapp' ) .then( ( isInstalled ) => { });

You can retrieve the list of supported app names by calling AppInstalledChecker.getAppList() or check in app-list.js. If your app is not in the list, you will have to find out the URL scheme or package name and use either isAppInstalledIOS(url) or isAppInstalledAndroid(pacakge-name) .

Android package names can be found on the Google PlayStore. For example, the URL for the Twitter app is https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.twitter.android the package name is the value of the id query parameter, i.e. com.twitter.android.

iOS URL schemes can be found by googling or checking this unofficial registry: http://handleopenurl.com (site seems down at the moment)