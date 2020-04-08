openbase logo
rnc

react-native-check-app-install

by RedPandaTronics
0.0.5 (see all)

React Native plugin for checking if apps/packages are installed on the device or not.

npm
GitHub
Overview

1.9K

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

react-native-check-app-install

Installation

npm i --save react-native-check-app-install
react-native link

Usage

Check out the example app in the example folder.

import { AppInstalledChecker, CheckPackageInstallation } from 'react-native-check-app-install';

// To check by app name:
AppInstalledChecker
    .isAppInstalled('whatsapp')
    .then((isInstalled) => {
        // isInstalled is true if the app is installed or false if not
    });

// To check using URL (works on iOS and Android):
AppInstalledChecker
    .checkURLScheme('whatsapp') // omit the :// suffix
    .then((isInstalled) => {
        // isInstalled is true if the app is installed or false if not
    })

// To check using package name (Android only):
AppInstalledChecker
    .isAppInstalledAndroid('com.whatsapp') 
    .then((isInstalled) => {
        // isInstalled is true if the app is installed or false if not
    });

You can retrieve the list of supported app names by calling AppInstalledChecker.getAppList() or check in app-list.js. If your app is not in the list, you will have to find out the URL scheme or package name and use either isAppInstalledIOS(url) or isAppInstalledAndroid(pacakge-name).

Android package names can be found on the Google PlayStore. For example, the URL for the Twitter app is https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.twitter.android the package name is the value of the id query parameter, i.e. com.twitter.android.

iOS URL schemes can be found by googling or checking this unofficial registry: http://handleopenurl.com (site seems down at the moment)

