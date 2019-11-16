React Native Chatbot

A react native chatbot component to create conversation chats. Based on react-simple-chatbot.

Getting Start

npm install react-native-chatbot --save

Usage

import ChatBot from 'react-native-chatbot' ; const steps = [ { id : '0' , message : 'Welcome to react chatbot!' , trigger : '1' , }, { id : '1' , message : 'Bye!' , end : true , }, ]; < ChatBot steps = {steps} />

Documentation

Properties

Name Type Default Description avatarStyle PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the avatar element avatarWrapperStyle PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the avatar surrounding element botAvatar PropTypes.string img Bot image source botBubbleColor PropTypes.string #6E48AA Bot bubble color botDelay PropTypes.number 1000 The delay time of bot messages botFontColor PropTypes.string #fff Bot font color bubbleStyle PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the bubble element optionStyle PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the option container optionElementStyle PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the option element optionFontColor PropTypes.string Option font color optionBubbleColor PropTypes.string Option bubble color className PropTypes.string Add a class name to root element contentStyle PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the scroll element customDelay PropTypes.number 1000 The delay time of custom messages customStyle PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the custom step element footerStyle PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the footer element handleEnd({ renderedSteps, steps, values }) PropTypes.func The callback function when chat ends headerComponent PropTypes.element Header component for the chatbot hideUserAvatar PropTypes.bool false If true the user avatar will be hidden in all steps inputStyle PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the input element keyboardVerticalOffset PropTypes.number ios ? 44 : 0 Vertical offset of keyboard view. Check keyboardVerticalOffset placeholder PropTypes.string Type the message ... Chatbot input placeholder steps PropTypes.array The chatbot steps to display style PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the submit button element submitButtonStyle PropTypes.object The style object to use to override the button element submitButtonContent PropTypes.string or PropTypes.element SEND The string or object to use to override the button content userAvatar PropTypes.string img User image source userBubbleStyle PropTypes.string img The style object to use to override the user's bubble element userBubbleColor PropTypes.string #fff User bubble color userDelay PropTypes.number 1000 The delay time of user messages userFontColor PropTypes.string #4a4a4a User font color scrollViewProps PropTypes.object #4a4a4a Use to override scroll view props

Steps

Text Step

Name Type Required Description id String / Number true The step id. Required for any step message String / Function true The text message. If function, it will receive ({ previousValue, steps }) params trigger String / Number / Function false The id of next step to be triggered. If function, it will receive ({ value, steps }) params avatar String false the avatar to be showed just in this step. Note: this step must be a step that avatar appears delay Number false set the delay time to message be shown end Boolean false if true indicate that this step is the last inputAttributes Object Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete) metadata Object Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format

Example:

{ id : '1' , message : 'Hello World' , trigger : '2' , }, { id : '2' , message : ( { previousValue, steps } ) => 'Hello' , end : true , }

User Step

Name Type Required Description id String / Number true The step id. Required for any step user Boolean true if true indicate that you waiting a user type action trigger String / Number / Function false The id of next step to be triggered. If function, it will receive ({ value, steps }) params validator String / Number false if user attribute is true you can pass a validator function to validate the text typed by the user end Boolean false if true indicate that this step is the last inputAttributes Object Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete) metadata Object Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format

Example:

{ id : '1' , user : true , inputAttributes : { keyboardType : 'email-address' }, end : true , }

Options Step

Name Type Required Description id String / Number true The step id. Required for any step options Array true Array of options with { label, value, trigger } properties end Boolean false if true indicate that this step is the last inputAttributes Object Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete) metadata Object Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format

Example:

{ id : '1' , options : [ { value : 1 , label : 'Number 1' , trigger : '3' }, { value : 2 , label : 'Number 2' , trigger : '2' }, { value : 3 , label : 'Number 3' , trigger : '2' }, ], }

Custom Step

Name Type Required Description id String / Number true The step id. Required for any step component Component true Custom React Component replace Boolean false if true indicate that component will be replaced by the next step waitAction Boolean false if true indicate that you waiting some action. You must use the triggerNextStep prop in your component to execute the action asMessage Boolean false f true indicate that the component will be displayed as a text step trigger String / Number / Function false The id of next step to be triggered. If function, it will receive ({ value, steps }) params delay Number false set the delay time to component be shown end Boolean false if true indicate that this step is the last inputAttributes Object Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete) metadata Object Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format

Example:

{ id : '1' , component : < CustomComponent /> trigger: '2' }

Name Type Required Description id String / Number true The step id. Required for any step update String / Number true The id of next step to be updated trigger String / Number / Function false The id of next step to be triggered. If function, it will receive ({ value, steps }) params inputAttributes Object Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete) metadata Object Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format

Example:

{ id : '1' , options : [ { value : 1 , label : 'Number 1' , trigger : '3' }, { value : 2 , label : 'Number 2' , trigger : '2' }, { value : 3 , label : 'Number 3' , trigger : '2' }, ], }

Custom Component

When you declare a custom step, you need indicate a custom React Component to be rendered in the chat. This custom component will receive the following properties.

Name Type Description previousStep PropTypes.object Previous step rendered step PropTypes.object Current step rendered steps PropTypes.object All steps rendered triggerNextStep({ value, trigger }) PropTypes.func Callback function to trigger next step when user attribute is true. Optionally you can pass a object with value to be setted in the step and the next step to be triggered inputAttributes Object Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete) metadata Object Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format

