A react native chatbot component to create conversation chats. Based on react-simple-chatbot.
npm install react-native-chatbot --save
import ChatBot from 'react-native-chatbot';
const steps = [
{
id: '0',
message: 'Welcome to react chatbot!',
trigger: '1',
},
{
id: '1',
message: 'Bye!',
end: true,
},
];
<ChatBot steps={steps} />
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
avatarStyle
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the avatar element
avatarWrapperStyle
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the avatar surrounding element
botAvatar
PropTypes.string
img
|Bot image source
botBubbleColor
PropTypes.string
#6E48AA
|Bot bubble color
botDelay
PropTypes.number
1000
|The delay time of bot messages
botFontColor
PropTypes.string
#fff
|Bot font color
bubbleStyle
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the bubble element
optionStyle
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the option container
optionElementStyle
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the option element
optionFontColor
PropTypes.string
|Option font color
optionBubbleColor
PropTypes.string
|Option bubble color
className
PropTypes.string
|Add a class name to root element
contentStyle
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the scroll element
customDelay
PropTypes.number
1000
|The delay time of custom messages
customStyle
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the custom step element
footerStyle
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the footer element
handleEnd({ renderedSteps, steps, values })
PropTypes.func
|The callback function when chat ends
headerComponent
PropTypes.element
|Header component for the chatbot
hideUserAvatar
PropTypes.bool
false
|If true the user avatar will be hidden in all steps
inputStyle
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the input element
keyboardVerticalOffset
PropTypes.number
ios ? 44 : 0
|Vertical offset of keyboard view. Check keyboardVerticalOffset
placeholder
PropTypes.string
Type the message ...
|Chatbot input placeholder
steps
PropTypes.array
|The chatbot steps to display
style
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the submit button element
submitButtonStyle
PropTypes.object
|The style object to use to override the button element
submitButtonContent
PropTypes.string or
PropTypes.element
SEND
|The string or object to use to override the button content
userAvatar
PropTypes.string
img
|User image source
userBubbleStyle
PropTypes.string
img
|The style object to use to override the user's bubble element
userBubbleColor
PropTypes.string
#fff
|User bubble color
userDelay
PropTypes.number
1000
|The delay time of user messages
userFontColor
PropTypes.string
#4a4a4a
|User font color
scrollViewProps
PropTypes.object
#4a4a4a
|Use to override scroll view props
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
String / Number
true
|The step id. Required for any step
message
String / Function
true
|The text message. If function, it will receive ({ previousValue, steps }) params
trigger
String / Number / Function
false
|The id of next step to be triggered. If function, it will receive ({ value, steps }) params
avatar
String
false
|the avatar to be showed just in this step. Note: this step must be a step that avatar appears
delay
Number
false
|set the delay time to message be shown
end
Boolean
false
|if true indicate that this step is the last
inputAttributes
Object
|Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete)
metadata
Object
|Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format
Example:
{
id: '1',
message: 'Hello World',
trigger: '2',
},
{
id: '2',
message: ({ previousValue, steps }) => 'Hello',
end: true,
}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
String / Number
true
|The step id. Required for any step
user
Boolean
true
|if true indicate that you waiting a user type action
trigger
String / Number / Function
false
|The id of next step to be triggered. If function, it will receive ({ value, steps }) params
validator
String / Number
false
|if user attribute is true you can pass a validator function to validate the text typed by the user
end
Boolean
false
|if true indicate that this step is the last
inputAttributes
Object
|Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete)
metadata
Object
|Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format
Example:
{
id: '1',
user: true,
inputAttributes: {
keyboardType: 'email-address'
},
end: true,
}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
String / Number
true
|The step id. Required for any step
options
Array
true
|Array of options with { label, value, trigger } properties
end
Boolean
false
|if true indicate that this step is the last
inputAttributes
Object
|Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete)
metadata
Object
|Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format
Example:
{
id: '1',
options: [
{ value: 1, label: 'Number 1', trigger: '3' },
{ value: 2, label: 'Number 2', trigger: '2' },
{ value: 3, label: 'Number 3', trigger: '2' },
],
}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
String / Number
true
|The step id. Required for any step
component
Component
true
|Custom React Component
replace
Boolean
false
|if true indicate that component will be replaced by the next step
waitAction
Boolean
false
|if true indicate that you waiting some action. You must use the triggerNextStep prop in your component to execute the action
asMessage
Boolean
false
|f true indicate that the component will be displayed as a text step
trigger
String / Number / Function
false
|The id of next step to be triggered. If function, it will receive ({ value, steps }) params
delay
Number
false
|set the delay time to component be shown
end
Boolean
false
|if true indicate that this step is the last
inputAttributes
Object
|Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete)
metadata
Object
|Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format
Example:
{
id: '1',
component: <CustomComponent />
trigger: '2'
}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
String / Number
true
|The step id. Required for any step
update
String / Number
true
|The id of next step to be updated
trigger
String / Number / Function
false
|The id of next step to be triggered. If function, it will receive ({ value, steps }) params
inputAttributes
Object
|Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete)
metadata
Object
|Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format
Example:
{
id: '1',
options: [
{ value: 1, label: 'Number 1', trigger: '3' },
{ value: 2, label: 'Number 2', trigger: '2' },
{ value: 3, label: 'Number 3', trigger: '2' },
],
}
When you declare a custom step, you need indicate a custom React Component to be rendered in the chat. This custom component will receive the following properties.
|Name
|Type
|Description
previousStep
PropTypes.object
|Previous step rendered
step
PropTypes.object
|Current step rendered
steps
PropTypes.object
|All steps rendered
triggerNextStep({ value, trigger })
PropTypes.func
|Callback function to trigger next step when user attribute is true. Optionally you can pass a object with value to be setted in the step and the next step to be triggered
inputAttributes
Object
|Set any attributes on the input field (keyboardType, autoCapitalize, autoComplete)
metadata
Object
|Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format
|Lucas Bassetti
