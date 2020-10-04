openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-charts-wrapper

by wuxudong
0.5.7 (see all)

a react native charts wrapper (support android & iOS)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Chart

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/55
Read All Reviews
wallacer

Top Feedback

13Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Performant

Readme

React Native Charts Wrapper

This library is React Native wrapper of popular Native charting library MPAndroidChart and Charts

Introduction

Inspired by react-native-mp-android-chart and react-native-ios-charts

React Native Charts Wrapper is built on MPAndroidChart(v3.1.0) & Charts(v3.3.0), support both android & iOS.

ANDROID

IOS

Supported Chart Type

  • Bar(Stack,Group)
  • Line
  • Scatter
  • Bubble
  • Pie
  • Radar
  • Combined
  • CandleStick

Setup

A step by step tutorial to set up a new project can be found here

Usage

There are 8 supported charts with many configuration options. Almost all configuration available in base MPAndroidChart library are available through this wrapper. More details on available configuration can be found on their wiki.

Example of how charts are used and how to apply configuration can be found in example.

Convention

Android and IOS have different convention:

  1. color's alpha in android is 0-255, in ios is 0-1
  2. percent in android is 0-100, in ios is 0-1
  3. animation.duration in MpAndroidChart is milliseconds, in Charts is seconds.
  4. their enum case name is always different, for example XAxisPosition, in MpAndroidChart is BOTH_SIDED, in Charts is bothSided.

Here we use android Convention

Always use processColor to set color

Data Format

  • Complete Form
    data : {
        ...
        dataSets: [
            {
                values: [
                    {x: 5, y: 90},
                    {x: 10, y: 130},
                    {x: 50, y: 2000, marker: "eat more"},
                    {x: 80, y: 9000, marker: "eat less"}
                ]
            },
            ...
        ]

marker is optional, if x is omitted, index will be used.

  • Simplified Form

      data: {
      ...
      dataSets: [
          {
              values: [5, 40, 77, 81, 43]
          },
          ....
      ]
  }

index will used as x.

check Example->TimeSeriesLineChart for details

Supported Callbacks

onSelect

Triggered when a chart value is selected. The event passed back will include the coordinates of the touch as well as the data (including marker label) selected.

onChange

Triggered for various supported events on each platform. Due to the different nature of gesture handling on each platform as well as the different implementations of the underlying chart libraries, the same events are not supported on every platform. For full details on the supported events, see the table below:

Event NameDescriptioniOSAndroid
chartScaledWhen a chart is scaled/zoomed via a pinch zoom gesture.
chartTranslatedWhen a chart is moved/translated via a drag gesture.
chartPanEndWhen a chart pan gesture ends.
chartGestureStartWhen a chart gesture starts.
chartGestureEndWhen a chart gesture ends.
chartLongPressWhen a chart is long pressed.
chartSingleTapWhen a chart is single tapped.
chartFlingWhen a chart recieves a fling gesture.
doubleTappedWhen a chart is double tapped

check Example->MultipleChart for details.

Direct Function Call

Support direct function call.

You can use chart.moveViewToX(...) or other functions directly.

check Example->MovingWindowChart for details.

supported functions:

  1. highlights([...])

    it can be used to highlight entries programmatically, or clear already highlighted entries if you pass empty array to it: highlights([])

  2. moveViewTo/moveViewToX/moveViewToAnimated/centerViewTo/centerViewToAnimated

  3. fitScreen

  4. setDataAndLockIndex

    It will rescale and move to the begining of your data when new data is set by default, this is not expected when you want to load more data when user scrolls.
    setDataAndLockIndex will remain x/y/zoom when you load more data.
    Because of the implementation of MpAndroidChart, if the action of setDataAndLockIndex is triggered by user dragging,
    then the range of new data (xMax - xMin) should be equal to original data(this basicly means size of new data equals to old one), otherwise the calculation of position transition won't be accurate,
    use may find the chart suddenly blink to another position.
    This restriction only exists in android, in iOS, we have no such problem.

    You can check the example InfiniteScrollLineChartScreen.

Special properties

Several extra properties are introduced:

  1. group&identifier&syncX&syncY

    They are useful when you want to implement linkage charts.

    Charts will sync its operation to other charts in the same group. All these sync jobs are done at native side.

    You can check the example LinkageChartScreen.

    Another way of syncing charts is to use onChange, but the performace is poor. You can check the example MultipleChartScreen.

    There is a stock kLine chart in example, it combines group&identifier and setDataAndLockIndex together.

Custom Marker Content

Support custom marker content.

check Example->TimeSeriesLineChart for details.

Notice

size of chart

you can set chart to fixed width & height, or flex:1

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 wuxudong

Copyright (c) 2016 Martin Skec

Copyright (c) 2016 Jose E. Padilla

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation13
Easy to Use4
Performant2
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago

I tried almost every charts library for react native, and found this one to be the most full featured and most easy to use. Getting simple things like tooltips working in other chart libraries was a pain, but it's dead simple with this Charts Wrapper. It's just a wrapper of MPAndroidCharts, but it's very well done

0
Rafael MatheusSão Paulo, Brazil4 Ratings0 Reviews
Software architect and enthusiast of the best technologies
December 17, 2020
kniqo1 Rating0 Reviews
November 12, 2020
Great Documentation
Miguel Rojas1 Rating0 Reviews
November 5, 2020
Great Documentation
HarveyNgo1 Rating0 Reviews
October 27, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

victory-nativeA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Performant
rng
react-native-gifted-chartsThe most complete library for Bar, Line, Area, Pie and Donut charts in React Native. Allows 2D, 3D, gradient, animations and live data updates.
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
466
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
react-native-slide-chartsReact Native slide charts uses d3 and react-native-gesture-handler to create interactive charts.
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
228
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnc
react-native-chart-kitIf you're looking to **build a website or a cross-platform mobile app** – we will be happy to help you! Send a note to clients@ui1.io and we will be in touch with you shortly.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

nicedoc.io
nicedoc.io25 days agonicedoc.iopretty README as service
Make Chart in React-Native
medium.com4 years agoMake Chart in React-Nativefor Android : open Android Studio, add code in android/build.gradle maven { url: “https://jitpack.io” for iOS: open Terminal, navigate to directory that contains ChartProject. Next, enter following…
react-native-charts-wrapper examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-native-charts-wrapper examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-native-charts-wrapper by viewing and forking react-native-charts-wrapper example apps on CodeSandbox
React Native wrapper of popular Native charting library MPAndroidChart and Charts
reactnativeexample.com4 years agoReact Native wrapper of popular Native charting library MPAndroidChart and ChartsThis library is React Native wrapper of popular Native charting library MPAndroidChart and Charts.
React Native Explorer
react-native-explorer.firebaseapp.comReact Native ExplorerLearn React Native in a way that can touch and play, as well as seeing the example code.