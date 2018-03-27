react-native-chart-android provide modules to add chart to android,all charts are come from mpandroidchart library,include bar chart ,line chart,combine chart etc.

about MpAndroidChart ,you can read doc:

-MPAndroidChart-github -MPAndroidChart-Wiki

Installation

npm install react- native -chart-android --save

Add it to your android project

In android/setting.gradle

include ':react-native-chart-android' project ( ':react-native-chart-android' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-chart-android/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-chart-android' ) }

Register Module (in MainApplication.java)

import cn.mandata.react_native_mpchart.MPChartPackage; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new ReactNativeIcons(Arrays.asList( new IconFont( "typicons" , "typicons.ttf" ), new IconFont( "fontawesome" , "FontAwesome.otf" ) )), new MPChartPackage(), new ManDataLibPackage(), new BaiduVoiseLibPackage() ); } ...... }

Example

; var React = require ( 'react-native' ); var TitleBar= require ( './TitleBar' ); var { BarChart, CombinedChart }= require ( '../index.android' ); var { StyleSheet, View, Text } = React; var Component = React.createClass({ getBarData : function ( argument ) { var data={ xValues :[ '1' , '2' , '3' ], yValues :[ { data :[ 4.0 , 5.0 , 6.0 ], label : 'test1' , config :{ color : 'blue' } }, { data :[ 4.0 , 5.0 , 6.0 ], label : 'test2' , config :{ color : 'red' } }, { data :[ 4.0 , 5.0 , 6.0 ], label : 'test2' , config :{ color : 'yellow' } } ] }; return data; }, getRandomData : function ( argument ) { var data={}; data[ 'xValues' ]=[]; data[ 'yValues' ]=[ { data :[], label : 'test1' , config :{ color : 'blue' } } ]; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 500 ; i++) { data.xValues.push(i+ '' ); data.yValues[ 0 ].data.push( Math .random()* 100 ); }; return data; }, render : function ( ) { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <TitleBar/> <View style={styles.chartContainer}> <BarChart style={{flex:1}} data={this.getBarData()}/> <BarChart style={{flex:1}} data={this.getRandomData()} visibleXRange={[0,30]} maxVisibleValueCount={50} xAxis={{drawGridLines:false,gridLineWidth:1,position:"BOTTOM"}} yAxisRight={{enable:false}} yAxis={{startAtZero:false,drawGridLines:false,position:"INSIDE_CHART"}} drawGridBackground={false} backgroundColor={"WHITE"} description={"测试"} legend={{enable:true,position:'ABOVE_CHART_LEFT',direction:"LEFT_TO_RIGHT"}} /> <LineChart style={{flex:1}} data={this.getRandomData()} visibleXRange={[0,30]} maxVisibleValueCount={50} xAxis={{ drawGridLines:false, gridLineWidth:1, position:"BOTTOM", labelRotationAngle: 12.0, spaceBetweenLabels: 10, }} yAxisRight={{enable:false}} yAxis={{ startAtZero:false, drawGridLines:true, position:"OUTSIDE_CHART", textColor: "#E94343" }} drawGridBackground={false} backgroundColor={"#FAFAFA"} description={"Line Chart sample"} legend={{enable:true,position:'ABOVE_CHART_LEFT',direction:"LEFT_TO_RIGHT", legendForm: "CIRCLE"}} pinchZoom={true} dragDecelerationFrictionCoef={0.5} noDataText={"No data available"} onSelect={(e) => { console.log("onSelect xIndex", e.nativeEvent.xIndex, "yValue:", e.nativeEvent.yValue); }} /> </View> </View> ); } }); var styles = StyleSheet.create({ container:{ flex:1 }, chartContainer:{ flex:1 }, chart:{ flex:1 } }); module.exports = Component;

There are some samples in sample folder,you can download them and try to run them.

License

MIT