react-native-chart-android provide modules to add chart to android,all charts are come from mpandroidchart library,include bar chart ,line chart,combine chart etc.
about MpAndroidChart ,you can read doc:
-MPAndroidChart-github -MPAndroidChart-Wiki
npm install react-native-chart-android --save
android/setting.gradle
include ':react-native-chart-android'
project(':react-native-chart-android').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-chart-android/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-chart-android')
}
import cn.mandata.react_native_mpchart.MPChartPackage; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
......
/**
* A list of packages used by the app. If the app uses additional views
* or modules besides the default ones, add more packages here.
*/
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new ReactNativeIcons(Arrays.asList(
new IconFont("typicons", "typicons.ttf"),
new IconFont("fontawesome", "FontAwesome.otf")
)),
new MPChartPackage(),// <------ add this line to yout MainActivity class
new ManDataLibPackage(),
new BaiduVoiseLibPackage()
);
}
......
}
/* @flow */
'use strict';
var React = require('react-native');
var TitleBar=require('./TitleBar');
var {
BarChart,
CombinedChart
}=require('../index.android');
var {
StyleSheet,
View,
Text
} = React;
var Component = React.createClass({
getBarData:function (argument) {
var data={
xValues:['1','2','3'],
yValues:[
{
data:[4.0,5.0,6.0],
label:'test1',
config:{
color:'blue'
}
},
{
data:[4.0,5.0,6.0],
label:'test2',
config:{
color:'red'
}
},
{
data:[4.0,5.0,6.0],
label:'test2',
config:{
color:'yellow'
}
}
]
};
return data;
},
getRandomData:function (argument) {
var data={};
data['xValues']=[];
data['yValues']=[
{
data:[],
label:'test1',
config:{
color:'blue'
}
}
];
for (var i = 0; i < 500; i++) {
data.xValues.push(i+'');
data.yValues[0].data.push(Math.random()*100);
};
return data;
},
render: function() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TitleBar/>
<View style={styles.chartContainer}>
<BarChart style={{flex:1}} data={this.getBarData()}/>
<BarChart
style={{flex:1}}
data={this.getRandomData()}
visibleXRange={[0,30]}
maxVisibleValueCount={50}
xAxis={{drawGridLines:false,gridLineWidth:1,position:"BOTTOM"}}
yAxisRight={{enable:false}}
yAxis={{startAtZero:false,drawGridLines:false,position:"INSIDE_CHART"}}
drawGridBackground={false}
backgroundColor={"WHITE"}
description={"测试"}
legend={{enable:true,position:'ABOVE_CHART_LEFT',direction:"LEFT_TO_RIGHT"}}
/>
<LineChart
style={{flex:1}}
data={this.getRandomData()}
visibleXRange={[0,30]}
maxVisibleValueCount={50}
xAxis={{
drawGridLines:false,
gridLineWidth:1,
position:"BOTTOM",
labelRotationAngle: 12.0,
spaceBetweenLabels: 10,
}}
yAxisRight={{enable:false}}
yAxis={{
startAtZero:false,
drawGridLines:true,
position:"OUTSIDE_CHART",
textColor: "#E94343"
}}
drawGridBackground={false}
backgroundColor={"#FAFAFA"}
description={"Line Chart sample"}
legend={{enable:true,position:'ABOVE_CHART_LEFT',direction:"LEFT_TO_RIGHT", legendForm: "CIRCLE"}}
pinchZoom={true}
dragDecelerationFrictionCoef={0.5}
noDataText={"No data available"}
onSelect={(e) => {
console.log("onSelect xIndex", e.nativeEvent.xIndex, "yValue:", e.nativeEvent.yValue);
}}
/>
</View>
</View>
);
}
});
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
container:{
flex:1
},
chartContainer:{
flex:1
},
chart:{
flex:1
}
});
module.exports = Component;
There are some samples in sample folder,you can download them and try to run them.
MIT