React Native Change Icon

Change Application Icon Programmatically.

iOS

iOS Android

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-change-icon

Automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-change-icon

Usage

iOS

Open your project in Xcode and create an App Icons group inside you app's group. Add all the app icons you need inside this group with names like icon@2x.png, icon@3x.png. Your directory structure in Xcode would look like:

Open the Info.plist file. Add Icon files (iOS 5) to the Information Property List. Add CFBundleAlternateIcons as a dictionary to the Icon files (iOS 5) , it is used for alternative icons. Add dictionaries under CFBundleAlternateIcons named as your icon names in App Icons group. For each dictionary, two properties, UIPrerenderedIcon and CFBundleIconFiles need to be configured. Set the type of UIPrerenderedIcon to String and its value to NO . Set the type of CFBundleIconFiles to Array and set its first key, Item 0 's type to String and its value to the corresponding icon names. After all these steps, your Info.plist file should look like:

Android

Add all the icons you need inside your project's android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-* directories:

Modify your AndroidManifest.xml file's <application> tag as following:

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package = "com.example" > < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.INTERNET" /> < application android:name = ".MainApplication" android:label = "@string/app_name" android:icon = "@mipmap/checked" android:allowBackup = "false" android:theme = "@style/AppTheme" > < activity android:name = ".MainActivity" /> < activity-alias android:name = "com.example.MainActivitychecked" android:enabled = "true" android:icon = "@mipmap/checked" android:targetActivity = ".MainActivity" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.MAIN" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity-alias > < activity-alias android:name = "com.example.MainActivitycancel" android:enabled = "false" android:icon = "@mipmap/cancel" android:targetActivity = ".MainActivity" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.MAIN" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity-alias > < activity android:name = "com.facebook.react.devsupport.DevSettingsActivity" /> </ application > </ manifest >

You can create more <activity-alias> tags to make more alternate icons. Note that the name in should be "com.{package_name}.MainActivity%", where % is the icon name.

NOTE: Steps 3 & 4 only required for React-Native Version < 60

Open the MainApplication.java file. Pass BuildConfig.APPLICATION_ID to new ChangeIconPackage() inside the getPackages() function.

protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ( "UnnecessaryLocalVariable" ) List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList( this ).getPackages(); packages.add( new ChangeIconPackage(BuildConfig.APPLICATION_ID)) return packages; }

Note that all the icon names must be in lowercase and only limited to alphabets a-z

Now you can use the following code to change application icon:

import { changeIcon } from 'react-native-change-icon' ; changeIcon( 'iconname' );

changeIcon function returns a promise. The promise is resolved only when the icon is changed.

Please refer to the example app for demo on implementation