Change Application Icon Programmatically.
$ yarn add react-native-change-icon
$ react-native link react-native-change-icon
Icon files (iOS 5) to the Information Property List.
CFBundleAlternateIcons as a dictionary to the
Icon files (iOS 5), it is used for alternative icons.
CFBundleAlternateIcons named as your icon names in App Icons group.
UIPrerenderedIcon and
CFBundleIconFiles need to be configured.
UIPrerenderedIcon to
String and its value to
NO.
CFBundleIconFiles to
Array and set its first key,
Item 0's type to
String and its value to the corresponding icon names.
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-* directories:
AndroidManifest.xml file's
<application> tag as following:
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
package="com.example">
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
<application
android:name=".MainApplication"
android:label="@string/app_name"
android:icon="@mipmap/checked"
android:allowBackup="false"
android:theme="@style/AppTheme">
<activity android:name=".MainActivity" />
<activity-alias
android:name="com.example.MainActivitychecked"
android:enabled="true"
android:icon="@mipmap/checked"
android:targetActivity=".MainActivity">
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.MAIN" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" />
</intent-filter>
</activity-alias>
<activity-alias
android:name="com.example.MainActivitycancel"
android:enabled="false"
android:icon="@mipmap/cancel"
android:targetActivity=".MainActivity">
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.MAIN" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" />
</intent-filter>
</activity-alias>
<activity android:name="com.facebook.react.devsupport.DevSettingsActivity" />
</application>
</manifest>
You can create more
<activity-alias> tags to make more alternate icons.
Note that the name in should be "com.{package_name}.MainActivity%", where
% is the icon name.
NOTE: Steps 3 & 4 only required for React-Native Version < 60
MainApplication.java file.
BuildConfig.APPLICATION_ID to
new ChangeIconPackage() inside the
getPackages() function.
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
@SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
packages.add(new ChangeIconPackage(BuildConfig.APPLICATION_ID))
return packages;
}
Note that all the icon names must be in lowercase and only limited to alphabets
a-z
Now you can use the following code to change application icon:
import { changeIcon } from 'react-native-change-icon';
// Pass the name of icon to be enabled
changeIcon('iconname');
changeIcon function returns a promise. The promise is resolved only when the icon is changed.
Please refer to the example app for demo on implementation