RN Cell Components

RN 0.60+ and up?

Support for RN 0.60 is limited as the moment due to compatibility issues specially the deprecated ListView . Support for FlatList will come soon and this package might drop support for realm to accomodiate that.

Installation

npm install react- native -cell-components --save

Awesome react-native cell components! As the package name says, components that are built around a Cell component. Used for a simple ActionSheet to a more complex CellTags + SelectList , and much more!

Tested with redux and on RN >=0.40

This is currently on heavy development so expect rapid changes.

Full Android support Custom user theme/styles

Components

Cell

ActionSheet

CellGroup

CellInput

CellListProvider

CellSheet

DatePicker

SelectList

CellTags

CellSlider

CellSwitch

Dependencies

Usage & Props

coming soon, see example for now :)

Credits

Feedback and PRs are welcome!

License

See LICENSE file.

