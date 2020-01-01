Support for RN 0.60 is limited as the moment due to compatibility issues specially the deprecated
ListView. Support for
FlatList will come soon and this package might drop support for
realm to accomodiate that.
npm install react-native-cell-components --save
Awesome react-native cell components! As the package name says, components that are built around a
Cell component. Used for a simple
ActionSheet to a more complex
CellTags +
SelectList, and much more!
Tested with redux and on RN >=0.40
This is currently on heavy development so expect rapid changes.
coming soon, see example for now :)
Feedback and PRs are welcome!
See LICENSE file.