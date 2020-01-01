openbase logo
rnc

react-native-cell-components

by Jovanni Lo
0.7.9

Awesome react-native cell components! From a Cell to more complex & awesome components.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

64

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Readme

RN Cell Components

npm version npm

RN 0.60+ and up?

Support for RN 0.60 is limited as the moment due to compatibility issues specially the deprecated ListView. Support for FlatList will come soon and this package might drop support for realm to accomodiate that.

Installation

npm install react-native-cell-components --save

Awesome react-native cell components! As the package name says, components that are built around a Cell component. Used for a simple ActionSheet to a more complex CellTags + SelectList, and much more!

Tested with redux and on RN >=0.40

This is currently on heavy development so expect rapid changes.

demo

Features/To-do

  • Components are re-used
  • Supports redux
  • Realm support for ListView
  • Full Android support
  • Custom user theme/styles

Components

  • Cell
  • ActionSheet
  • CellGroup
  • CellInput
  • CellListProvider
  • CellSheet
  • DatePicker
  • SelectList
  • CellTags
  • CellSlider
  • CellSwitch

Dependencies

Usage & Props

coming soon, see example for now :)

Credits

Feedback and PRs are welcome!

License

See LICENSE file.

@lodev09 / www.lodev09.com

