initialPage number 0 Initial page to display on render

vertical boolean false Set to true if carousel should be vertical

blurredZoom number 0.8 Zoom (number between 0 and 1) to apply to blurred pages

blurredOpacity number 0.8 Opacity (number between 0 and 1) to apply to blurred pages

animationDuration number 150 Animation duration between page changes

containerPadding number 30 Container padding (used to display part of preceding and following pages)

pageSpacing number 10 Space between pages

pageStyle object null Style to apply to each page