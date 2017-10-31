openbase logo
rnc

react-native-carousel-control

by Gustavo Machado
2.0.1

React Native Carousel control with support for iOS and Android

Downloads/wk

288

288

239

239

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

5.0/5

5.0/51
Readme

React Native Carousel Control

React Native Carousel with support for both iOS and Android. carousel-demo

React >= 16 -> 2.x.x React < 16 -> 1.x.x

Installation

npm install react-native-carousel-control --save

Usage

import Carousel from "react-native-carousel-control";
//...
<Carousel>
    <Text>Hello</Text>
    <Text>World!</Text>
    <Text>From carousel</Text>
</Carousel>

The carousel has the following format:

     ------------
    |      v--- page
    |-   ----   -|
    | | |    | | |
    | | |    | | |
    | | |    | | |
    |-   ----   -|
    |^-- sneak   |
    |         ^--- gap
     ------------

pageStyle

Type: PropTypes.object

The style that will be applied on the page. For example:

<Carousel pageStyle={ {backgroundColor: "white", borderRadius: 5} }>

pageWidth

Type: PropTypes.number

The width of the page. By default it will adjust to deviceWidth - 100.

initialPage

Type: PropTypes.number

The index of the initial page. The first page is 0.

onPageChange

Type: PropTypes.func

This function will be called every time the page changes.

sneak

Type: PropTypes.number

How much of the adjacent pages will display (see format above).

currentPage

Type: PropTypes.number

Update this value to move carousel to a specific page. For example:

<Carousel currentPage={ this.state.pageNumber }>

swipeThreshold

Type: PropTypes.number

How much users have to swipe to go to the next/prev page. Default: 0.5 (half the page)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Gustavo Machado machadogj@gmail.com.

Alternatives

