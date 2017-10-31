React Native Carousel Control

React Native Carousel with support for both iOS and Android.

React >= 16 -> 2.x.x React < 16 -> 1.x.x

Installation

npm install react- native -carousel-control --save

Usage

import Carousel from "react-native-carousel-control" ; < Carousel > < Text > Hello </ Text > < Text > World! </ Text > < Text > From carousel </ Text > </ Carousel >

The carousel has the following format:

| v |- | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- |^ | ^

pageStyle

Type: PropTypes.object

The style that will be applied on the page. For example:

< Carousel pageStyle = { { backgroundColor: " white ", borderRadius: 5 } }>

pageWidth

Type: PropTypes.number

The width of the page. By default it will adjust to deviceWidth - 100 .

initialPage

Type: PropTypes.number

The index of the initial page. The first page is 0 .

onPageChange

Type: PropTypes.func

This function will be called every time the page changes.

sneak

Type: PropTypes.number

How much of the adjacent pages will display (see format above).

currentPage

Type: PropTypes.number

Update this value to move carousel to a specific page. For example:

< Carousel currentPage = { this.state.pageNumber }>

swipeThreshold

Type: PropTypes.number

How much users have to swipe to go to the next/prev page. Default: 0.5 (half the page)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Gustavo Machado machadogj@gmail.com.