npm install react-native-carousel
hideIndicators={false} // Set to true to hide the indicators
indicatorColor="#FFFFFF" // Active indicator color
indicatorSize={20} // Indicator bullet size
indicatorSpace={15} // space between each indicator
inactiveIndicatorColor="#999999" // Inactive indicator color
indicatorAtBottom={true} // Set to false to show the indicators at the top
indicatorOffset={250} // Indicator relative position from top or bottom
onPageChange={callback} // Called when the active page changes
inactiveIndicatorText= '•' // Inactive indicator content ( You can customize to use any Unicode character )
indicatorText= '•' // Active indicator content ( You can customize to use any Unicode character )
animate={true} // Enable carousel autoplay
delay={1000} // Set Animation delay between slides
loop={true} // Allow infinite looped animation. Depends on Prop {...animate} set to true.
Assuming you have
npm install -g react-native-cli, first generate an app:
react-native init RNCarousel
cd RNCarousel
npm install react-native-carousel --save
Then paste the following into
RNCarousel/index.ios.js:
'use strict';
var React = require('react-native');
var {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
} = React;
var Carousel = require('react-native-carousel');
var RNCarousel = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<Carousel width={375}>
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text>Page 1</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text>Page 2</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text>Page 3</Text>
</View>
</Carousel>
);
}
});
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
width: 375,
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: 'transparent',
},
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('RNCarousel', () => RNCarousel);