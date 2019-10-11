Carousel component for react-native

Installation

npm install react-native-carousel

Properties

hideIndicators={ false } indicatorColor= "#FFFFFF" indicatorSize={ 20 } indicatorSpace={ 15 } inactiveIndicatorColor= "#999999" indicatorAtBottom={ true } indicatorOffset={ 250 } onPageChange={callback} inactiveIndicatorText= '•' indicatorText= '•' animate={ true } delay={ 1000 } loop={ true }

Usage example

Assuming you have npm install -g react-native-cli , first generate an app:

react- native init RNCarousel cd RNCarousel npm install react- native -carousel --save

Then paste the following into RNCarousel/index.ios.js :