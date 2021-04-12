Native CardView that compatible for iOS and Android( both lollipop and pre-lolipop).
$ npm install react-native-cardview --save
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-cardview
$ react-native link react-native-cardview
Dont need to setup
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.kishanjvaghela.cardview.RNCardViewPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNCardViewPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-cardview'
project(':react-native-cardview').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-cardview/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-cardview')
Browse the files in the /example directory.
import CardView from 'react-native-cardview'
<CardView
cardElevation={2}
cardMaxElevation={2}
cornerRadius={5}>
<Text>
Elevation 0
</Text>
</CardView>
You can also follow
An attribute to set the elevation of the card. This will increase the 'drop-shadow' of the card. There can be some performance impact when using a very high elevation value.
An attribute to support shadow on pre-lollipop device in android. cardMaxElevation
cornerRadius (Android/iOS) An attribute to set the radius of the card.
useCompatPadding (Android)
CardView adds additional padding to draw shadows on platforms before Lollipop. setUseCompatPadding
On pre-Lollipop platforms, CardView does not clip the bounds of the Card for the rounded corners. Instead, it adds padding to content so that it won't overlap with the rounded corners. You can disable this behavior by setting this field to false.
Setting this value on Lollipop and above does not have any effect unless you have enabled compatibility padding.