rnc

react-native-cardview

by Kishan Vaghela
2.0.5 (see all)

Native CardView for react-native (All Android version and iOS)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

469

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Container

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

react-native-card-view npm version npm downloads Platform - Android and iOS MIT

npm

Native CardView that compatible for iOS and Android( both lollipop and pre-lolipop).

Website
Material Design Card Spec
CardView Android Documentation

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-cardview --save
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-cardview

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-cardview

Manual installation

iOS

Dont need to setup

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.kishanjvaghela.cardview.RNCardViewPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNCardViewPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-cardview'
project(':react-native-cardview').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,     '../node_modules/react-native-cardview/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      implementation project(':react-native-cardview')

Usage

N|Example

N|Example

Example

Browse the files in the /example directory.

import CardView from 'react-native-cardview'
<CardView
          cardElevation={2}
          cardMaxElevation={2}
          cornerRadius={5}>
          <Text>
              Elevation 0
          </Text>
</CardView>

You can also follow

Attributes

  • cardElevation (Android/iOS)

An attribute to set the elevation of the card. This will increase the 'drop-shadow' of the card. There can be some performance impact when using a very high elevation value.

  • cardMaxElevation (Android)

An attribute to support shadow on pre-lollipop device in android. cardMaxElevation

  • cornerRadius (Android/iOS) An attribute to set the radius of the card.

  • useCompatPadding (Android)

CardView adds additional padding to draw shadows on platforms before Lollipop. setUseCompatPadding

  • cornerOverlap (Android)

On pre-Lollipop platforms, CardView does not clip the bounds of the Card for the rounded corners. Instead, it adds padding to content so that it won't overlap with the rounded corners. You can disable this behavior by setting this field to false.

Setting this value on Lollipop and above does not have any effect unless you have enabled compatibility padding.

setPreventCornerOverlap

100
ernestpapyan1 Rating0 Reviews
December 8, 2020
Great Documentation

