Native CardView that compatible for iOS and Android( both lollipop and pre-lolipop).

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-cardview --save $ yarn add react-native-cardview

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-cardview

Manual installation

iOS

Dont need to setup

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.kishanjvaghela.cardview.RNCardViewPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNCardViewPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-cardview' project ( ':react-native-cardview' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-cardview/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project ( ':react-native-cardview' )

Usage

Example

Browse the files in the /example directory.

import CardView from 'react-native-cardview' <CardView cardElevation={ 2 } cardMaxElevation={ 2 } cornerRadius={ 5 }> < Text > Elevation 0 </ Text > </ CardView >

You can also follow

Attributes

cardElevation (Android/iOS)

An attribute to set the elevation of the card. This will increase the 'drop-shadow' of the card. There can be some performance impact when using a very high elevation value.

cardMaxElevation (Android)

An attribute to support shadow on pre-lollipop device in android. cardMaxElevation

cornerRadius (Android/iOS) An attribute to set the radius of the card.

useCompatPadding (Android)

CardView adds additional padding to draw shadows on platforms before Lollipop. setUseCompatPadding

cornerOverlap (Android)

On pre-Lollipop platforms, CardView does not clip the bounds of the Card for the rounded corners. Instead, it adds padding to content so that it won't overlap with the rounded corners. You can disable this behavior by setting this field to false.

Setting this value on Lollipop and above does not have any effect unless you have enabled compatibility padding.

setPreventCornerOverlap