openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-card-view

by Jack Lam
0.0.3 (see all)

A react native card component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Card View

Only tested in IOS, but I think should works in Android too.

Example


    

Try it with Exponent

Install

npm install --save react-native-card-view

Example

Detailed example
Quick example here
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {
  StyleSheet
} from 'react-native';

import {
  Card,
  CardImage,
  CardTitle,
  CardContent,
  CardAction
} from 'react-native-card-view';

import Button from 'react-native-button';

Class Example extends Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <Card>
        <CardTitle>
          <Text style={styles.title}>Card Title</Text>
        </CardTitle>
        <CardContent>
          <Text>Content</Text>
        </CardContent>
        <CardAction >
          <Button
            style={styles.button}
            onPress={() => {}}>
            Button 1
          </Button>
          <Button
            style={styles.button}
            onPress={() => {}}>
            Button 2
          </Button>
        </CardAction>
      </Card>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  title: {
    fontSize: 38,
    backgroundColor: 'transparent'
  },
  button: {
    marginRight: 10
  }
});

Override Component Styles

You can use you own style to override the following components style
  • Card
  • CardImage
  • CardTitle
  • CardContent
  • CardAction

You just pass the stytomles as an object and the key same as the component name

Just like the following
const card      = {card: {width: 300, height: 300}};
const cardTitle = {cardTitle: {fontSize: 40}}

<Card styles={card}></Card>
<CardTitle styles={cardTitle}></CardTitle>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial