Only tested in IOS, but I think should works in Android too.
npm install --save react-native-card-view
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet
} from 'react-native';
import {
Card,
CardImage,
CardTitle,
CardContent,
CardAction
} from 'react-native-card-view';
import Button from 'react-native-button';
Class Example extends Component {
render () {
return (
<Card>
<CardTitle>
<Text style={styles.title}>Card Title</Text>
</CardTitle>
<CardContent>
<Text>Content</Text>
</CardContent>
<CardAction >
<Button
style={styles.button}
onPress={() => {}}>
Button 1
</Button>
<Button
style={styles.button}
onPress={() => {}}>
Button 2
</Button>
</CardAction>
</Card>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
title: {
fontSize: 38,
backgroundColor: 'transparent'
},
button: {
marginRight: 10
}
});
You just pass the stytomles as an object and the key same as the component name
const card = {card: {width: 300, height: 300}};
const cardTitle = {cardTitle: {fontSize: 40}}
<Card styles={card}></Card>
<CardTitle styles={cardTitle}></CardTitle>