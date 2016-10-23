React Native Card View

Only tested in IOS, but I think should works in Android too.

Try it with Exponent

Install

npm install --save react-native-card-view

Example

Quick example here

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { Card, CardImage, CardTitle, CardContent, CardAction } from 'react-native-card-view' ; import Button from 'react-native-button' ; Class Example extends Component { render () { return ( < Card > < CardTitle > < Text style = {styles.title} > Card Title </ Text > </ CardTitle > < CardContent > < Text > Content </ Text > </ CardContent > < CardAction > < Button style = {styles.button} onPress = {() => {}}> Button 1 </ Button > < Button style = {styles.button} onPress = {() => {}}> Button 2 </ Button > </ CardAction > </ Card > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ title : { fontSize : 38 , backgroundColor : 'transparent' }, button : { marginRight : 10 } });

Override Component Styles

You can use you own style to override the following components style

Card

CardImage

CardTitle

CardContent

CardAction

You just pass the stytomles as an object and the key same as the component name

Just like the following