Tinder like react-native card stack swiper
npm install --save react-native-card-stack-swiper
import CardStack, { Card } from 'react-native-card-stack-swiper';
<CardStack style={styles.content} ref={swiper => { this.swiper = swiper }}>
<Card style={[styles.card, styles.card1]}><Text style={styles.label}>A</Text></Card>
<Card style={[styles.card, styles.card2]}><Text style={styles.label}>B</Text></Card>
<Card style={[styles.card, styles.card1]}><Text style={styles.label}>C</Text></Card>
</CardStack>
|Props
|type
|description
|required
|default
|style
|object
|container style
|{}
|cardContainerStyle
|object
|cardContainerStyle style
|{}
|secondCardZoom
|number
|second card zoom
|0.95
|duration
|number
|animation duration
|300
|initialIndex
|number
|initial card index
|0
|loop
|bool
|keep swiping indefinitely
|false
|renderNoMoreCards
|func
|false
|disableTopSwipe
|bool
|disable top swipe
|false
|disableBottomSwipe
|bool
|disable bottom swipe
|false
|disableLeftSwipe
|bool
|disable left swipe
|false
|disableRightSwipe
|bool
|disable right swipe
|false
|verticalSwipe
|bool
|enable/disable vertical swiping
|true
|horizontalSwipe
|bool
|enable/disable horizont swiping
|true
|verticalThreshold
|number
|vertical swipe threshold
|height/4
|horizontalThreshold
|number
|horizontal swipe threshold
|width/2
|outputRotationRange
|array
|rotation values for the x values
|['-15deg', '0deg', '15deg']
|Props
|type
|description
|onSwipeStart
|func
|function to be called when a card swipe starts
|onSwipeEnd
|func
|function to be called when a card swipe ends (card is released)
|onSwiped
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped. it receives the swiped card index
|onSwipedLeft
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped left. it receives the swiped card index
|onSwipedRight
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped right. it receives the swiped card index
|onSwipedTop
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped top. it receives the swiped card index
|onSwipedBottom
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped bottom. it receives the swiped card index
|onSwipedAll
|async func
|function to be called when the last card is swiped. Could trig action to refresh cards
|onSwipe
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped. It receives the current x, and y coordinates
|Props
|type
|swipeLeft
|func
|swipeRight
|func
|swipeBottom
|func
|swipeTop
|func
|goBackFromLeft
|func
|goBackFromRight
|func
|goBackFromBottom
|func
|goBackFromTop
|func
<CardStack style={styles.content} ref={swiper => { this.swiper = swiper }}>
<Card style={[styles.card, styles.card1]}><Text style={styles.label}>A</Text></Card>
<Card style={[styles.card, styles.card2]}><Text style={styles.label}>B</Text></Card>
</CardStack>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={ () => { this.swiper.swipeLeft() }}>
<Text>Left</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
|Props
|type
|description
|required
|default
|style
|object
|container style
|{}
|Props
|type
|description
|onSwiped
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped.
|onSwipedLeft
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped left.
|onSwipedRight
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped right.
|onSwipedTop
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped top.
|onSwipedBottom
|func
|function to be called when a card is swiped bottom.