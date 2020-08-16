onSwipeStart func function to be called when a card swipe starts

onSwipeEnd func function to be called when a card swipe ends (card is released)

onSwiped func function to be called when a card is swiped. it receives the swiped card index

onSwipedLeft func function to be called when a card is swiped left. it receives the swiped card index

onSwipedRight func function to be called when a card is swiped right. it receives the swiped card index

onSwipedTop func function to be called when a card is swiped top. it receives the swiped card index

onSwipedBottom func function to be called when a card is swiped bottom. it receives the swiped card index

onSwipedAll async func function to be called when the last card is swiped. Could trig action to refresh cards