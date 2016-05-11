openbase logo
react-native-card-io

by kayla-tech
1.0.5 (see all)

card.io component for React Native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

card.io component for React Native

A fully featured implementation of card.io for iOS and Android.

Screenshot of card.io in action

Installation iOS

  1. Run npm install react-native-card-io --save in your project directory.
  2. Open your project in XCode (make sure to open .xcworkspace NOT .xcproject), right click on Libraries and click Add Files to "Your Project Name".
  3. Within node_modules, find react-native-card-io/ios and add RCTCardIO.xcodeproj to your project.
  4. Add libRCTCardIO.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries.
  5. Add the -lc++ flag to Build Settings -> Other Linker Flags.

Installation Android

TODO: Currently building a react-native app for iOS and Android, so this will be done soon :)

Usage

import {CardIOView, CardIOUtilities} from 'react-native-card-io'

...

componentDidMount() {
  // The preload method prepares card.io to launch faster. Calling preload is optional but suggested.
  // On an iPhone 5S, for example, preloading makes card.io launch ~400ms faster.
  // The best time to call preload is when displaying a view from which card.io might be launched;
  // e.g., inside your view controller's componentDidMount method.
  // preload works in the background; the call to preload returns immediately.
  CardIOUtilities.preload();
},

render() {
  if (CardIOUtilities.canReadCardWithCamera) {
    return (
      <View>
        <CardIOView
          languageOrLocale="en_AU"
          guideColor="#FF0000"
          useCardIOLogo={true}
          hideCardIOLogo={false}
          allowFreelyRotatingCardGuide={true}
          scanInstructions={'Hold card here. It will scan automatically.'}
          scanExpiry={true}
          scannedImageDuration={2}
          detectionMode={CardIOView.cardImageAndNumber}
          didScanCard={result => console.log(result)} />      
      </View>
    );
  }
  return (
    <View style={styles.noCamera}>
      <Text>card.io requires a camera</Text>
    </View>
  );
}

CardIOView

props

See card_io_view.js for all React.PropTypes. All props are optional and the view can be used with simply:

<CardIOView style={{flex: 1}} />

didScanCard

The didScanCard function returns the following object:

{
  cardNumber: string,
  redactedCardNumber: string,
  expiryMonth: number, // January == 1
  expiryYear: number,
  cvv: string,
  postalCode: string,
  scanned: boolean,
  cardImage: string, // base64
  cardType: string,
  logoForCardType: string, // base64
}

To display the images returned by didScanCard use the following:

<Image source={{uri: 'data:image/png;base64,'+ cardImage, isStatic: true}} />

TODO

  • Android implementation
  • implement CardIOPaymentViewController
  • add rotation notifications

Secure

card.io does not store or transmit credit card numbers. Recommend using the Privacy Snapshot react-native component if using with iOS to blur the screen when the app is backgrounded.

