A fully featured implementation of card.io for iOS and Android.
npm install react-native-card-io --save in your project directory.
.xcworkspace NOT
.xcproject), right click on
Libraries and click
Add Files to "Your Project Name".
node_modules, find
react-native-card-io/ios and add
RCTCardIO.xcodeproj to your project.
libRCTCardIO.a to
Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries.
-lc++ flag to
Build Settings -> Other Linker Flags.
TODO: Currently building a react-native app for iOS and Android, so this will be done soon :)
import {CardIOView, CardIOUtilities} from 'react-native-card-io'
...
componentDidMount() {
// The preload method prepares card.io to launch faster. Calling preload is optional but suggested.
// On an iPhone 5S, for example, preloading makes card.io launch ~400ms faster.
// The best time to call preload is when displaying a view from which card.io might be launched;
// e.g., inside your view controller's componentDidMount method.
// preload works in the background; the call to preload returns immediately.
CardIOUtilities.preload();
},
render() {
if (CardIOUtilities.canReadCardWithCamera) {
return (
<View>
<CardIOView
languageOrLocale="en_AU"
guideColor="#FF0000"
useCardIOLogo={true}
hideCardIOLogo={false}
allowFreelyRotatingCardGuide={true}
scanInstructions={'Hold card here. It will scan automatically.'}
scanExpiry={true}
scannedImageDuration={2}
detectionMode={CardIOView.cardImageAndNumber}
didScanCard={result => console.log(result)} />
</View>
);
}
return (
<View style={styles.noCamera}>
<Text>card.io requires a camera</Text>
</View>
);
}
See
card_io_view.js for all
React.PropTypes.
All props are optional and the view can be used with simply:
<CardIOView style={{flex: 1}} />
The
didScanCard function returns the following object:
{
cardNumber: string,
redactedCardNumber: string,
expiryMonth: number, // January == 1
expiryYear: number,
cvv: string,
postalCode: string,
scanned: boolean,
cardImage: string, // base64
cardType: string,
logoForCardType: string, // base64
}
To display the images returned by
didScanCard use the following:
<Image source={{uri: 'data:image/png;base64,'+ cardImage, isStatic: true}} />
CardIOPaymentViewController
card.io does not store or transmit credit card numbers. Recommend using the Privacy Snapshot react-native component if using with iOS to blur the screen when the app is backgrounded.