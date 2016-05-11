card.io component for React Native

A fully featured implementation of card.io for iOS and Android.

Installation iOS

Run npm install react-native-card-io --save in your project directory. Open your project in XCode (make sure to open .xcworkspace NOT .xcproject ), right click on Libraries and click Add Files to "Your Project Name" . Within node_modules , find react-native-card-io/ios and add RCTCardIO.xcodeproj to your project. Add libRCTCardIO.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries . Add the -lc++ flag to Build Settings -> Other Linker Flags .

Installation Android

TODO: Currently building a react-native app for iOS and Android, so this will be done soon :)

Usage

import {CardIOView, CardIOUtilities} from 'react-native-card-io' ... componentDidMount() { CardIOUtilities.preload(); }, render() { if (CardIOUtilities.canReadCardWithCamera) { return ( < View > < CardIOView languageOrLocale = "en_AU" guideColor = "#FF0000" useCardIOLogo = {true} hideCardIOLogo = {false} allowFreelyRotatingCardGuide = {true} scanInstructions = { ' Hold card here. It will scan automatically. '} scanExpiry = {true} scannedImageDuration = {2} detectionMode = {CardIOView.cardImageAndNumber} didScanCard = {result => console.log(result)} /> </ View > ); } return ( < View style = {styles.noCamera} > < Text > card.io requires a camera </ Text > </ View > ); }

CardIOView

props

See card_io_view.js for all React.PropTypes . All props are optional and the view can be used with simply:

<CardIOView style={{ flex : 1 }} />

didScanCard

The didScanCard function returns the following object:

{ cardNumber : string, redactedCardNumber : string, expiryMonth : number, expiryYear : number, cvv : string, postalCode : string, scanned : boolean, cardImage : string, cardType : string, logoForCardType : string, }

To display the images returned by didScanCard use the following:

<Image source={{ uri : 'data:image/png;base64,' + cardImage, isStatic : true }} />

TODO

Android implementation

Android implementation implement CardIOPaymentViewController

implement add rotation notifications

Secure

card.io does not store or transmit credit card numbers. Recommend using the Privacy Snapshot react-native component if using with iOS to blur the screen when the app is backgrounded.