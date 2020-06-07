openbase logo
rnc

react-native-card-flip

by Ludwig Handel
1.0.7

Card flip animation for React Native

3.1K

GitHub Stars

227

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-card-flip

Card flip animation for React Native

contributions welcome npm version npm downloads

Installation

  npm install --save react-native-card-flip

Preview

App preview App preview2

import CardFlip from 'react-native-card-flip';

  <CardFlip style={styles.cardContainer} ref={(card) => this.card = card} >
    <TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.flip()} ><Text>AB</Text></TouchableOpacity>
    <TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.flip()} ><Text>CD</Text></TouchableOpacity>
  </CardFlip>

CardFlip

CardFlip props

Props type description required default
style object container style {}
duration number flip duration 1000
flipZoom number zoom level on flip 0.09
flipDirection string the rotation axis. 'x' or 'y' 'y'
perspective number 800

CardFlip events

Props type description
onFlip func function to be called when a card is fliped. it receives the card-sides index
onFlipStart func function to be called when the flip-animation starts. it receives the card-sides index
onFlipEnd func function to be called when the flip-animation ends. it receives the card-sides index

CardStack actions

Props type description args default
flip func Flips the card
tip func Flips the card { direction, progress, duration } { direction: 'left', progress: 0.05, duration: 150 }
jiggle func Jiggles the card { count, duration, progress } { count: 2, duration: 200, progress: 0.05 }

jiggle

App jiggle

<CardFlip style={styles.cardContainer} ref={(card) => this.card = card} >
  <TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.jiggle({ count: 2, duration: 100, progress: 0.05 })} ><Text>AB</Text></TouchableOpacity>
  <TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.flip()} ><Text>CD</Text></TouchableOpacity>
</CardFlip>

tip

App tip

<CardFlip style={styles.cardContainer} ref={(card) => this.card = card} >
  <TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.tip({ direction: 'right', duration: 150 })} ><Text>AB</Text></TouchableOpacity>
  <TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.flip()} ><Text>CD</Text></TouchableOpacity>
</CardFlip>

CardFlip in map

{cards.map((item, index) => {
  return (
    <CardFlip style={ styles.cardContainer } ref={ (card) => this['card' + index] = card } >
      <TouchableOpacity style={ styles.card } onPress={() => this['card' + index].flip()} ><Text>{item}</Text></TouchableOpacity>
      <TouchableOpacity style={ styles.card } onPress={() => this['card' + index].flip()} ><Text>{item}</Text></TouchableOpacity>
    </CardFlip>
  )
})}

