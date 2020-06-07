Card flip animation for React Native
npm install --save react-native-card-flip
import CardFlip from 'react-native-card-flip';
<CardFlip style={styles.cardContainer} ref={(card) => this.card = card} >
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.flip()} ><Text>AB</Text></TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.flip()} ><Text>CD</Text></TouchableOpacity>
</CardFlip>
|Props
|type
|description
|required
|default
|style
|object
|container style
|{}
|duration
|number
|flip duration
|1000
|flipZoom
|number
|zoom level on flip
|0.09
|flipDirection
|string
|the rotation axis. 'x' or 'y'
|'y'
|perspective
|number
|800
|Props
|type
|description
|onFlip
|func
|function to be called when a card is fliped. it receives the card-sides index
|onFlipStart
|func
|function to be called when the flip-animation starts. it receives the card-sides index
|onFlipEnd
|func
|function to be called when the flip-animation ends. it receives the card-sides index
|Props
|type
|description
|args
|default
|flip
|func
|Flips the card
|tip
|func
|Flips the card
|{ direction, progress, duration }
|{ direction: 'left', progress: 0.05, duration: 150 }
|jiggle
|func
|Jiggles the card
|{ count, duration, progress }
|{ count: 2, duration: 200, progress: 0.05 }
<CardFlip style={styles.cardContainer} ref={(card) => this.card = card} >
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.jiggle({ count: 2, duration: 100, progress: 0.05 })} ><Text>AB</Text></TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.flip()} ><Text>CD</Text></TouchableOpacity>
</CardFlip>
<CardFlip style={styles.cardContainer} ref={(card) => this.card = card} >
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.tip({ direction: 'right', duration: 150 })} ><Text>AB</Text></TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.card} onPress={() => this.card.flip()} ><Text>CD</Text></TouchableOpacity>
</CardFlip>
{cards.map((item, index) => {
return (
<CardFlip style={ styles.cardContainer } ref={ (card) => this['card' + index] = card } >
<TouchableOpacity style={ styles.card } onPress={() => this['card' + index].flip()} ><Text>{item}</Text></TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity style={ styles.card } onPress={() => this['card' + index].flip()} ><Text>{item}</Text></TouchableOpacity>
</CardFlip>
)
})}