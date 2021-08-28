A Canvas component for React Native
npm install react-native-webview
react-native link react-native-webview
npm install react-native-canvas
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Canvas from 'react-native-canvas';
class App extends Component {
handleCanvas = (canvas) => {
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
ctx.fillStyle = 'purple';
ctx.fillRect(0, 0, 100, 100);
}
render() {
return (
<Canvas ref={this.handleCanvas}/>
)
}
}
Reflects the height of the canvas in pixels
Reflects the width of the canvas in pixels
Returns a canvas rendering context. Currently only supports 2d context.
Returns a
Promise that resolves to DataURL.
Standard CanvasRenderingContext2D. MDN. Only difference is
await should be used to retrieve values from methods.
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
WebView Image constructor. Unlike in the browsers accepts canvas as first argument. MDN
const image = new Image(canvas, height, width);