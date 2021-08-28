A Canvas component for React Native

npm install react-native-webview react-native link react-native-webview npm install react-native-canvas

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Canvas from 'react-native-canvas' ; class App extends Component { handleCanvas = ( canvas ) => { const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); ctx.fillStyle = 'purple' ; ctx.fillRect( 0 , 0 , 100 , 100 ); } render() { return ( < Canvas ref = {this.handleCanvas}/ > ) } }

API

Canvas

Reflects the height of the canvas in pixels

Reflects the width of the canvas in pixels

Returns a canvas rendering context. Currently only supports 2d context.

Returns a Promise that resolves to DataURL.

CanvasRenderingContext2D

Standard CanvasRenderingContext2D. MDN. Only difference is await should be used to retrieve values from methods.

const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' );

Image

WebView Image constructor. Unlike in the browsers accepts canvas as first argument. MDN