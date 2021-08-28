openbase logo
rnc

react-native-canvas

by Iddan Aaronsohn
0.1.38 (see all)

A Canvas component for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

835

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Canvas

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

react-native-canvas

A Canvas component for React Native

npm install react-native-webview
react-native link react-native-webview
npm install react-native-canvas

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Canvas from 'react-native-canvas';

class App extends Component {

  handleCanvas = (canvas) => {
    const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
    ctx.fillStyle = 'purple';
    ctx.fillRect(0, 0, 100, 100);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <Canvas ref={this.handleCanvas}/>
    )
  }
}

API

Canvas

Canvas#height

Reflects the height of the canvas in pixels

Canvas#width

Reflects the width of the canvas in pixels

Canvas#getContext()

Returns a canvas rendering context. Currently only supports 2d context.

Canvas#toDataURL()

Returns a Promise that resolves to DataURL.

CanvasRenderingContext2D

Standard CanvasRenderingContext2D. MDN. Only difference is await should be used to retrieve values from methods.

const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');

Image

WebView Image constructor. Unlike in the browsers accepts canvas as first argument. MDN

const image = new Image(canvas, height, width);

