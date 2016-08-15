Cancelable fetch within a react native app

Installation

npm i --save react-native-cancelable-fetch

Usage

const fetch = require ( 'react-native-cancelable-fetch' ); fetch( 'http://localhost/' , null , 1 ) .then( res => res.json()) .then( data => { console .log(data); }); fetch.abort( 1 );

Use object for tag

const fetch = require ( 'react-native-cancelable-fetch' ); ... const Movies = React.createClass({ componentDidMount() { fetch(REQUEST_URL, null , this ) .then( ( response ) => response.json()) .then( ( response ) => this .setState({ dataSource : this .state.dataSource.cloneWithRows(response.movies), loaded : true , })); }, componentWillUnmount() { fetch.abort( this ); }, ... });

API