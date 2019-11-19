CameraRoll Picker component for React native
Requires
react-native >=0.43.0
$ npm install react-native-camera-roll-picker --save
$ npm install @react-native-community/cameraroll
import CameraRollPicker from 'react-native-camera-roll-picker';
<CameraRollPicker
callback={this.getSelectedImages} />
callback : Callback function when images was selected. (is required!). Return a selected image array and current selected image.
initialNumToRender : Specifies how many rows we want to render on our first render pass. (Default: 5)
groupTypes : The group where the photos will be fetched, one of 'Album', 'All', 'Event', 'Faces', 'Library', 'PhotoStream' and 'SavedPhotos'. (Default: SavedPhotos)
assetType : The asset type, one of 'Photos', 'Videos' or 'All'. (Default: Photos)
selected : Already be selected images array. (Default: [])
selectSingleItem : Boolean to select only one single image at time. (Default:
false)
maximum : Maximum number of selected images. (Default: 15)
imagesPerRow : Number of images per row. (Default: 3)
imageMargin : Margin size of one image. (Default: 5)
containerWidth : Width of camer roll picker container. (Default: device width)
selectedMarker : Custom selected image marker component. (Default: checkmark).
backgroundColor : Set background color. (Default: white).
emptyText: Text to display instead of a list when there are no photos found. (Default: 'No photos.')
emptyTextStyle: Styles to apply to the
emptyText. (Default:
textAlign: 'center')
loader: Loader component node. (Default:
<ActivityIndicator />)
$ git clone https://github.com/jeanpan/react-native-camera-roll-picker.git
$ cd react-native-camera-roll-picker
$ cd Example
$ npm install
$ react-native run-ios