rnc

react-native-camera-roll-picker

by Jean Pan
2.0.0 (see all)

📷 A React Native component providing images selection from camera roll

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

411

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Image Picker

Reviews

Readme

react-native-camera-roll-picker

CameraRoll Picker component for React native

Requires react-native >=0.43.0

Add to Project

  • Install component through npm
$ npm install react-native-camera-roll-picker --save
  • Install CameraRoll from @react-native-community
$ npm install @react-native-community/cameraroll
  • Require component
import CameraRollPicker from 'react-native-camera-roll-picker';

Basic Usage

<CameraRollPicker
  callback={this.getSelectedImages} />

Props

  • callback : Callback function when images was selected. (is required!). Return a selected image array and current selected image.
  • initialNumToRender : Specifies how many rows we want to render on our first render pass. (Default: 5)
  • groupTypes : The group where the photos will be fetched, one of 'Album', 'All', 'Event', 'Faces', 'Library', 'PhotoStream' and 'SavedPhotos'. (Default: SavedPhotos)
  • assetType : The asset type, one of 'Photos', 'Videos' or 'All'. (Default: Photos)
  • selected : Already be selected images array. (Default: [])
  • selectSingleItem : Boolean to select only one single image at time. (Default: false)
  • maximum : Maximum number of selected images. (Default: 15)
  • imagesPerRow : Number of images per row. (Default: 3)
  • imageMargin : Margin size of one image. (Default: 5)
  • containerWidth : Width of camer roll picker container. (Default: device width)
  • selectedMarker : Custom selected image marker component. (Default: checkmark).
  • backgroundColor : Set background color. (Default: white).
  • emptyText: Text to display instead of a list when there are no photos found. (Default: 'No photos.')
  • emptyTextStyle: Styles to apply to the emptyText. (Default: textAlign: 'center')
  • loader: Loader component node. (Default: <ActivityIndicator />)

Run Example

$ git clone https://github.com/jeanpan/react-native-camera-roll-picker.git
$ cd react-native-camera-roll-picker
$ cd Example
$ npm install
$ react-native run-ios

