useCamera(initialState) Includes all camera hooks described below. See also the example above

useZoom(state) Zoom feature. Includes zoom , setZoom , zoomIn (increment by 0.01) and zoomOut (decrement by 0.1)

useToggleFacing(state, modes) Toggles between two values (front and back side of the camera). Includes type , toggleFacing .

useAutoFocus(state, modes) Toggles between two values (focus on or off). Includes autoFocus and toggleAutoFocus .

useWhiteBalance(state) Toggles between white balance values. Includes whiteBalance , toggleWB and setWhiteBalance .

useFlash(state) Toggles between flash modes. Includes flash , toggleFlash and setFlash .

useAutoFocusTouch(state) Touch to focus feature. Includes autoFocusPoint , touchToFocus (callback to be used in onPress for example) and setAutoFocusPoint .

useTextRecognition(state) Text recognition feature. Includes textBlocks , setTextblocks and textRecognized (callback).

useFaceDetection(state) Face detection feature. Includes faces , setFaces and facesDetected (callback).

useBarcodeDetection(state) Barcode detection feature. Includes barcodes , setBarcodes and barcodeRecognized (callback).

takePicture({ cameraRef }, options) Function to take a picture. Returns a Promise with the result. defaultPictureTakeOptions can also be imported from the same file.

recordVideo({ cameraRef }, options) Function to record a video. Returns a Promise with the result. defaultVideoRecordOptions can also be imported from the same file.

stopRecording({ cameraRef }) Function to stop recording. Returns a Promise.

pausePreview({ cameraRef }) Function to pause the camera preview. Returns a Promise with the result as a boolean.