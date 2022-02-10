Hooks for React Native Camera
React Native Camera Hooks provides you with functionality to use the React Native Camera API with Functional Components.
import { View, TouchableOpacity, TouchableWithoutFeedback } from 'react-native';
import { RNCamera } from 'react-native-camera';
import { useCamera } from 'react-native-camera-hooks';
const FunctionalComponentExample = ({ initialProps }) => {
const [
{ cameraRef, type, ratio, autoFocus, autoFocusPoint, isRecording },
{
toggleFacing,
touchToFocus,
textRecognized,
facesDetected,
recordVideo,
setIsRecording,
},
] = useCamera(initialProps);
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<RNCamera
ref={cameraRef}
autoFocusPointOfInterest={autoFocusPoint.normalized}
type={type}
ratio={ratio}
style={{ flex: 1 }}
autoFocus={autoFocus}
onTextRecognized={textRecognized}
onFacesDetected={facesDetected}
/>
<TouchableWithoutFeedback
style={{
flex: 1,
}}
onPress={touchToFocus}
/>
<TouchableOpacity
testID="button"
onPress={toggleFacing}
style={{ width: '100%', height: 45 }}>
{type}
</TouchableOpacity>
{!isRecording && (
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={async () => {
try {
setIsRecording(true);
const data = await recordVideo();
console.warn(data);
} catch (error) {
console.warn(error);
} finally {
setIsRecording(false);
}
}}
style={{ width: '100%', height: 45 }}
/>
)}
</View>
);
};
Constants are defined in constants and initalState.
|Function
|Description
useCamera(initialState)
|Includes all camera hooks described below. See also the example above
useZoom(state)
|Zoom feature. Includes
zoom,
setZoom,
zoomIn (increment by 0.01) and
zoomOut (decrement by 0.1)
useToggleFacing(state, modes)
|Toggles between two values (front and back side of the camera). Includes
type,
toggleFacing.
useAutoFocus(state, modes)
|Toggles between two values (focus on or off). Includes
autoFocus and
toggleAutoFocus.
useWhiteBalance(state)
|Toggles between white balance values. Includes
whiteBalance,
toggleWB and
setWhiteBalance.
useFlash(state)
|Toggles between flash modes. Includes
flash,
toggleFlash and
setFlash.
useAutoFocusTouch(state)
|Touch to focus feature. Includes
autoFocusPoint,
touchToFocus (callback to be used in
onPress for example) and
setAutoFocusPoint.
useTextRecognition(state)
|Text recognition feature. Includes
textBlocks,
setTextblocks and
textRecognized (callback).
useFaceDetection(state)
|Face detection feature. Includes
faces,
setFaces and
facesDetected (callback).
useBarcodeDetection(state)
|Barcode detection feature. Includes
barcodes,
setBarcodes and
barcodeRecognized (callback).
takePicture({ cameraRef }, options)
|Function to take a picture. Returns a Promise with the result.
defaultPictureTakeOptions can also be imported from the same file.
recordVideo({ cameraRef }, options)
|Function to record a video. Returns a Promise with the result.
defaultVideoRecordOptions can also be imported from the same file.
stopRecording({ cameraRef })
|Function to stop recording. Returns a Promise.
pausePreview({ cameraRef })
|Function to pause the camera preview. Returns a Promise with the result as a boolean.
resumePreview({ cameraRef })
|Function to resume the camera preview. Returns a Promise with the result as a boolean.
To install react-native-camera-hooks, do either
npm install --save react-native-camera-hooks
or
yarn add react-native-camera-hooks
Note that this requires a react-native version > 0.59 which supports React Hooks. Also, react-native-camera has to be installed.