Due to the lack of maintainers and increased code complexity, react-native-camera is now deprecated in favor of react-native-vision-camera.
VisionCamera offers new APIs, better performance, improved stability and more features. It is actively maintained by @mrousavy and used in many production apps.
You can support the development of VisionCamera by sponsoring @mrousavy on GitHub.
You can find the old code of react-native-camera here.
See this issue for more details.
React Native Camera is the go-to component when it comes to implementing camera functionality in a React Native app. This component helps us to communicate with the native OS through some simple functions so we can use device hardware.Without having to use native code its very easy to implement the camera feature in our app. Very well written documentation and one of the recommended ones.
If you are looking to implement camera functionalities in your app then this is the package. This is a pretty simple package yet effective and powerful. It can handle things like making videos, reading barcodes, and even doing face and text recognition. It also has camera features such as auto focus, white balance, etc. Best in its field if not using Expo.
Really awesome component, easy to use, and cuts out a lot of hassle with trying to interact with the host device hardware. I used this component when implementing a basic food-pantry tracking application that would scan the barcode of food items and then used barcodelookup.com to get other details around the scanned product.
Excellent library! I have used it professionally to enable media inputs with great control over the camera's utilities without native code. My issue was displaying customised buttons and controls for the camera within the app (like toggling the lights) and the library's documentation made it an easy task to achieve.
A good package with decent support and fully customisable features, the documentation is not that great, but it works well with both platforms(iOS and Android) and maintenance of the package is good enough to use with latest versions too. It also has inbuilt feature of scan QR and bar codes