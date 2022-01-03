openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

94.3K

GitHub Stars

9.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

401

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT AND Apache-2.0 AND BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Barcode Generator, React Native Camera, React Native Barcode Scanner

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/514
Read All Reviews
v-50
vibhugautam73
ejmason101
ASG09
deep8292
Shyama-Behera
LMestre14

Top Feedback

15Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
4Highly Customizable
3Bleeding Edge
2Hard to Use

Readme

🚧 🚧 🚧

react-native-camera is deprecated.

Due to the lack of maintainers and increased code complexity, react-native-camera is now deprecated in favor of react-native-vision-camera.

VisionCamera offers new APIs, better performance, improved stability and more features. It is actively maintained by @mrousavy and used in many production apps.

You can support the development of VisionCamera by sponsoring @mrousavy on GitHub.



You can find the old code of react-native-camera here.

See this issue for more details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation15
Easy to Use11
Performant7
Highly Customizable4
Bleeding Edge3
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use2
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
30 Ratings44 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

React Native Camera is the go-to component when it comes to implementing camera functionality in a React Native app. This component helps us to communicate with the native OS through some simple functions so we can use device hardware.Without having to use native code its very easy to implement the camera feature in our app. Very well written documentation and one of the recommended ones.

0
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation

If you are looking to implement camera functionalities in your app then this is the package. This is a pretty simple package yet effective and powerful. It can handle things like making videos, reading barcodes, and even doing face and text recognition. It also has camera features such as auto focus, white balance, etc. Best in its field if not using Expo.

0
Elliot Mason127.0.0.112 Ratings12 Reviews
Maker | Cypherpunk
7 months ago
Great Documentation

Really awesome component, easy to use, and cuts out a lot of hassle with trying to interact with the host device hardware. I used this component when implementing a basic food-pantry tracking application that would scan the barcode of food items and then used barcodelookup.com to get other details around the scanned product.

0
Andre de Senne48 Ratings51 Reviews
3 months ago

Excellent library! I have used it professionally to enable media inputs with great control over the camera's utilities without native code. My issue was displaying customised buttons and controls for the camera within the app (like toggling the lights) and the library's documentation made it an easy task to achieve.

0
Deepak KhiwaniChandigarh47 Ratings57 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

A good package with decent support and fully customisable features, the documentation is not that great, but it works well with both platforms(iOS and Android) and maintenance of the package is good enough to use with latest versions too. It also has inbuilt feature of scan QR and bar codes

0

