react-native-camera is deprecated.

Due to the lack of maintainers and increased code complexity, react-native-camera is now deprecated in favor of react-native-vision-camera.

VisionCamera offers new APIs, better performance, improved stability and more features. It is actively maintained by @mrousavy and used in many production apps.

You can support the development of VisionCamera by sponsoring @mrousavy on GitHub.

You can find the old code of react-native-camera here.