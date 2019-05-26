DEPRECATED

This is no longer supported, please use react-native-callkeep instead.

React Native CallKit - iOS >= 10.0 only

React Native CallKit utilises a brand new iOS 10 framework CallKit to make the life easier for VoIP developers using React Native.

For more information about CallKit, please see Official CallKit Framework Document or Introduction to CallKit by Xamarin

Note: Since CallKit is quite new, this module will be updated frequently so be careful with the version you are using.

Use version >= 1.1.0 if you're using react native >= 0.40

Installation (without CocoaPods)

NPM module

npm install --save react-native-callkit

Link Library

rnpm link react-native-callkit

Installation (with CocoaPods)

NPM module

npm install --save react-native-callkit

CocaPods

cd ios pod install

Installation common steps

Add voip under UIBackgroundModes

Note that it must be done via editing Info.plist as in Xcode 9 there is no voip option in Capabilities .

< key > UIBackgroundModes </ key > < array > < string > voip </ string > </ array >

Add Frameworks

In Xcode -> Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries , add CallKit.framework and Intents.framework with Optional status

- Import Library

- Change the way you initialise React Root View (required if <= 1.2.1)

Initialise RNCallKit first, since we need our custom observer of NSNotificationCenter to be started as soon as the app is initialising

// This is how you normally initialise React Root View, delete it -RCTRootView *rootView = [[RCTRootView alloc] initWithBundleURL:jsCodeLocation - moduleName:@"MyApp" - initialProperties:nil - launchOptions:launchOptions]; // Initialise RNCallKit +RNCallKit *rncallkit = [[RNCallKit alloc] init]; // Initialise React Bridge with RNCallKit +RCTBridge *bridge = [[RCTBridge alloc] initWithBundleURL:jsCodeLocation + moduleProvider:^{ return @[rncallkit]; } + launchOptions:launchOptions]; // Initialise React Root View with React Bridge you've just created +RCTRootView *rootView = [[RCTRootView alloc] initWithBridge:bridge + moduleName:@"MyApp" + initialProperties:nil];

- Handling User Activity

This delegate will be called when the user tries to start a call from native Phone App

- ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application continueUserActivity:( NSUserActivity *)userActivity restorationHandler:( void (^)( NSArray * __ nullable restorableObjects))restorationHandler { return [RNCallKit application:application continueUserActivity:userActivity restorationHandler:restorationHandler]; }

API

setup

options : object appName : string (required) It will be displayed on system UI when incoming calls received imageName : string (optional) If provided, it will be displayed on system UI during the call ringtoneSound : string (optional) If provided, it will be played when incoming calls received; the system will use the default ringtone if this is not provided

: object

Initialise RNCallKit with options

displayIncomingCall

uuid : string

: string handle : string

: string handleType : string (optional) generic number (default) email

: string (optional) hasVideo : boolean (optional) false (default)

: boolean (optional) localizedCallerName: string (optional)

Call when you receive incoming calls to display system UI

startCall

uuid : string

: string handle : string

: string handleType : string (optional) generic number (default) email

: string (optional) contactIdentifier : string (optional) The identifier is displayed in the native call UI, and is typically the name of the call recipient.

: string (optional)

Call when you make an outgoing call

endCall

uuid: string

Call when you finish an incoming/outgoing call

setMutedCall

uuid : string

: string muted: boolean

Switch the mic on/off

checkIfBusy

Checks if there are any active calls on the device and returns a promise with a boolean value ( true if there're active calls, false otherwise).

checkSpeaker

Checks if the device speaker is on and returns a promise with a boolean value ( true if speaker is on, false otherwise).

Events

- didReceiveStartCallAction

data:

{ handle : '886900000000' }

User start call action from Recents in built-in Phone app

Try to start your call action from here (e.g. get credentials of the user by data.handle and/or send INVITE to your SIP server)

After all works are done, remember to call RNCallKit.startCall(uuid, calleeNumber)

- answerCall

User answer the incoming call

Do your normal Answering actions here

data:

{ callUUID : 'f0ee907b-6dbd-45a8-858a-903decb198f8' }

- endCall

User finish the call

Do your normal Hang Up actions here

data:

{ callUUID : 'f0ee907b-6dbd-45a8-858a-903decb198f8' }

- didActivateAudioSession

The AudioSession has been activated by RNCallKit, you might want to do following things when receiving this event:

Start playing ringback if it is an outgoing call

- didDisplayIncomingCall

Callback for RNCallKit.displayIncomingCall

error: string (optional)

- didPerformSetMutedCallAction

A call was muted by the system or the user:

muted: boolean

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import RNCallKit from 'react-native-callkit' ; import uuid from 'uuid' ; class RNCallKitExample extends React . Component { constructor (props) { let options = { appName : 'RNCallKitExample' , imageName : 'my_image_name_in_bundle' , ringtoneSound : 'my_ringtone_sound_filename_in_bundle' , }; try { RNCallKit.setup(options); } catch (err) { console .log( 'error:' , err.message); } RNCallKit.addEventListener( 'didReceiveStartCallAction' , this .onRNCallKitDidReceiveStartCallAction); RNCallKit.addEventListener( 'answerCall' , this .onRNCallKitPerformAnswerCallAction); RNCallKit.addEventListener( 'endCall' , this .onRNCallKitPerformEndCallAction); RNCallKit.addEventListener( 'didActivateAudioSession' , this .onRNCallKitDidActivateAudioSession); RNCallKit.addEventListener( 'didDisplayIncomingCall' , this .onRNCallKitDidDisplayIncomingCall); RNCallKit.addEventListener( 'didPerformSetMutedCallAction' , this .onRNCallKitDidPerformSetMutedCallAction); } onRNCallKitDidReceiveStartCallAction(data) { let _uuid = uuid.v4(); RNCallKit.startCall(_uuid, data.handle); } onRNCallKitPerformAnswerCallAction(data) { } onRNCallKitPerformEndCallAction(data) { } onRNCallKitDidActivateAudioSession(data) { } onRNCallKitDidDisplayIncomingCall(error) { } onRNCallKitDidPerformSetMutedCallAction(muted) { } onIncomingCall() { let _uuid = uuid.v4(); RNCallKit.displayIncomingCall(_uuid, "886900000000" ) } onOutgoingCall() { let _uuid = uuid.v4(); RNCallKit.startCall(_uuid, "886900000000" ) } onHangUpCall() { RNCallKit.endCall(_uuid) } render() { } }

Original Author:

License

ISC License (functionality equivalent to MIT License)