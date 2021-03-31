openbase logo
react-native-call-log

by wscodelabs
2.1.2 (see all)

call-log package for android for react-native

Categories

Readme

Installation:

Run yarn add react-native-call-log

Android

React Native 0.60+

auto links the module

React Native <= 0.59

Auto

react-native link react-native-call-log

Manual

  • Edit your android/settings.gradle to look like this (exclude +)
+ include ':react-native-call-log'
+ project(':react-native-call-log').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-call-log/android')

  • Edit your android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this (exclude +)

    dependencies {
  • implementation project(':react-native-call-log') }
  • Edit your MainApplication.java from ( android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this (exclude +)
+ import com.wscodelabs.callLogs.CallLogPackage;

@Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
          new MainReactPackage(),
+         new CallLogPackage()
      );
    }

Usage

import { PermissionsAndroid } from 'react-native';
import CallLogs from 'react-native-call-log'

 useEffect(() => {
    (async () => {
      try {
        const granted = await PermissionsAndroid.request(
          PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.READ_CALL_LOG,
          {
            title: 'Call Log Example',
            message:
              'Access your call logs',
            buttonNeutral: 'Ask Me Later',
            buttonNegative: 'Cancel',
            buttonPositive: 'OK',
          }
        )
        if (granted === PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED) {

          CallLogs.load(-1, filter).then(c => console.log(c));
        } else {
          console.log('Call Log permission denied');
        }
      }
      catch (e) {
        console.log(e);
      }
    })()
  }, []);

Methods

MethodsDescription
load(LIMIT)LIMIT: number get maximum number of call logs.
load(limit, filter)LIMIT: number (use -1 for no limit)
filter: see usage here)
loadAll()get all call logs

Filter call logs

...
/* List call logs matching the filter */
const filter = {
  minTimestamp: 1571835032,    // (Number or String) timestamp in milliseconds since UNIX epoch
                               // if this filter is set, load(limit, filter) will only return call logs with timestamp >= minTimestamp

  maxTimestamp: 1571835033,    // (Number or String) timestamp in milliseconds since UNIX epoch
                               //
                               // if this filter is set, load(limit, filter) will only return call logs with timestamp <= maxTimestamp

  phoneNumbers: '+1234567890', // (String or an Array of String)
                               // if this filter is set, load(limit, filter) will only return call logs for this/these phone numbers
}

const callLogs = await CallLogs.load(-1, filter) // applies filter with no limit (also works with a limit)
...

Example

Clone or download the repository then Run cd Example && npm install

