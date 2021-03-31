Run
yarn add react-native-call-log
auto links the module
react-native link react-native-call-log
android/settings.gradle to look like this (exclude +)
+ include ':react-native-call-log'
+ project(':react-native-call-log').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-call-log/android')
Edit your
android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this (exclude +)
dependencies {
MainApplication.java from (
android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this (exclude +)
+ import com.wscodelabs.callLogs.CallLogPackage;
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
+ new CallLogPackage()
);
}
import { PermissionsAndroid } from 'react-native';
import CallLogs from 'react-native-call-log'
useEffect(() => {
(async () => {
try {
const granted = await PermissionsAndroid.request(
PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.READ_CALL_LOG,
{
title: 'Call Log Example',
message:
'Access your call logs',
buttonNeutral: 'Ask Me Later',
buttonNegative: 'Cancel',
buttonPositive: 'OK',
}
)
if (granted === PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED) {
CallLogs.load(-1, filter).then(c => console.log(c));
} else {
console.log('Call Log permission denied');
}
}
catch (e) {
console.log(e);
}
})()
}, []);
|Methods
|Description
load(LIMIT)
LIMIT: number get maximum number of call logs.
load(limit, filter)
LIMIT: number (use -1 for no limit)
filter: see usage here)
loadAll()
|get all call logs
...
/* List call logs matching the filter */
const filter = {
minTimestamp: 1571835032, // (Number or String) timestamp in milliseconds since UNIX epoch
// if this filter is set, load(limit, filter) will only return call logs with timestamp >= minTimestamp
maxTimestamp: 1571835033, // (Number or String) timestamp in milliseconds since UNIX epoch
//
// if this filter is set, load(limit, filter) will only return call logs with timestamp <= maxTimestamp
phoneNumbers: '+1234567890', // (String or an Array of String)
// if this filter is set, load(limit, filter) will only return call logs for this/these phone numbers
}
const callLogs = await CallLogs.load(-1, filter) // applies filter with no limit (also works with a limit)
...
Clone or download the repository then Run
cd Example && npm install