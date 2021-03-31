call log package for android in react-native

Run yarn add react-native-call-log

Android

React Native 0.60+

auto links the module

React Native <= 0.59

Auto

react-native link react-native-call-log

Manual

Edit your android/settings.gradle to look like this (exclude +)

+ include ':react-native-call-log' + project(':react-native-call-log').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-call-log/android')

Edit your android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this (exclude +) dependencies {

implementation project(':react-native-call-log') }

Edit your MainApplication.java from ( android/app/src/main/java/... ) to look like this (exclude +)

+ import com.wscodelabs.callLogs.CallLogPackage; @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), + new CallLogPackage() ); }

Usage

import { PermissionsAndroid } from 'react-native' ; import CallLogs from 'react-native-call-log' useEffect( () => { ( async () => { try { const granted = await PermissionsAndroid.request( PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.READ_CALL_LOG, { title : 'Call Log Example' , message : 'Access your call logs' , buttonNeutral : 'Ask Me Later' , buttonNegative : 'Cancel' , buttonPositive : 'OK' , } ) if (granted === PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED) { CallLogs.load( -1 , filter).then( c => console .log(c)); } else { console .log( 'Call Log permission denied' ); } } catch (e) { console .log(e); } })() }, []);

Methods

Methods Description load(LIMIT) LIMIT: number get maximum number of call logs. load(limit, filter) LIMIT: number (use -1 for no limit)

filter : see usage here) loadAll() get all call logs

Filter call logs

... const filter = { minTimestamp : 1571835032 , maxTimestamp : 1571835033 , phoneNumbers : '+1234567890' , } const callLogs = await CallLogs.load( -1 , filter) ...

Example