React Native Call Detection 🎉 🎊

This package helps to detect different call states like Incoming , Disconnected , Dialing and Connected for iOS. For android, this package will give following states, Offhook , Incoming , Disconnected and Missed . In the case of Incoming for android, the package will also provide with the incoming phone number.

Installation

Add the package to your react-native project in the following way

yarn add react-native-call-detection

For Android:-

Autolinking should work without manual changes

Usage

There are different hooks that you may get depending on the platform. Since for android you could also request the package to provide you with phone number of the caller, you will have to provide the necessary request message and the corresponding error callback. The package will request for READ_PHONE_STATE permission in android.

Its really easy to setup the package. Have a look at the following code snippet

import CallDetectorManager from 'react-native-call-detection' startListenerTapped() { this .callDetector = new CallDetectorManager( ( event, phoneNumber )=> { if (event === 'Disconnected' ) { } else if (event === 'Connected' ) { } else if (event === 'Incoming' ) { } else if (event === 'Dialing' ) { } else if (event === 'Offhook' ) { } else if (event === 'Missed' ) { } }, false , ()=>{}, { title : 'Phone State Permission' , message : 'This app needs access to your phone state in order to react and/or to adapt to incoming calls.' } ) } stopListenerTapped() { this .callDetector && this .callDetector.dispose(); }

Dont forget to call dispose when you don't intend to use call detection, as it will avoid memory leakages.

Example project can be used to test out the package. In the example project update the HomeComponent.js with the phone number to call

callFriendTapped() { Linking.openURL( 'tel:5555555555' ) .catch( err => { console .log(err) }); }

How to run an example

Install node and watchman brew install node brew install watchman yarn Install yarn from npm . npm i -g yarn Xcode Install it from the App Store. React Native Debugger This is an electron app that bundles react devtools, redux devtools and chrome devtools configured for use with react-native. brew cask install react- native -debugger Once you have done all the above steps, navigate to CallDetectionExample folder and run yarn or npm install , it will fetch all the dependencies in the node_modules folder. Run the packager npm start Update the mobile number of your friend in HomeComponent.js

``` javascript callFriendTapped () { Linking .openURL ( 'tel:5555555555' ) .catch (err => { console .log (err) });

}

`` `

To run the example on iOS from terminal type react-native run-ios (This will open the simulator, since simulator doesnt have the support for calling I will advice you to connect your iOS device and the follow the below procedure for running the app through xcode) or you can also run the app from xcode, for that, open /CallDectionExample/ios/CallDetectionExample.xcodeproj in xcode and run on the device. To run the example on android, connect any android device to your mac then follow the below steps Navigate to android folder(./CallDectionExample/android/) folder and then run adb reverse tcp:8081 tcp:8081 Navigate back to example directory(CallDectionExample) and then run react-native run-android

For any problems and doubt raise an issue.