This package helps to detect different call states like
Incoming,
Disconnected,
Dialing and
Connected for iOS. For android, this package will give following states,
Offhook,
Incoming,
Disconnected and
Missed. In the case of
Incoming for android, the package will also provide with the incoming phone number.
Add the package to your react-native project in the following way
yarn add react-native-call-detection
Autolinking should work without manual changes
There are different hooks that you may get depending on the platform. Since for android you could also request the package to provide you with phone number of the caller, you will have to provide the necessary request message and the corresponding error callback. The package will request for
READ_PHONE_STATE permission in android.
Its really easy to setup the package. Have a look at the following code snippet
import CallDetectorManager from 'react-native-call-detection'
startListenerTapped() {
this.callDetector = new CallDetectorManager((event, phoneNumber)=> {
// For iOS event will be either "Connected",
// "Disconnected","Dialing" and "Incoming"
// For Android event will be either "Offhook",
// "Disconnected", "Incoming" or "Missed"
// phoneNumber should store caller/called number
if (event === 'Disconnected') {
// Do something call got disconnected
}
else if (event === 'Connected') {
// Do something call got connected
// This clause will only be executed for iOS
}
else if (event === 'Incoming') {
// Do something call got incoming
}
else if (event === 'Dialing') {
// Do something call got dialing
// This clause will only be executed for iOS
}
else if (event === 'Offhook') {
//Device call state: Off-hook.
// At least one call exists that is dialing,
// active, or on hold,
// and no calls are ringing or waiting.
// This clause will only be executed for Android
}
else if (event === 'Missed') {
// Do something call got missed
// This clause will only be executed for Android
}
},
false, // if you want to read the phone number of the incoming call [ANDROID], otherwise false
()=>{}, // callback if your permission got denied [ANDROID] [only if you want to read incoming number] default: console.error
{
title: 'Phone State Permission',
message: 'This app needs access to your phone state in order to react and/or to adapt to incoming calls.'
} // a custom permission request message to explain to your user, why you need the permission [recommended] - this is the default one
)
}
stopListenerTapped() {
this.callDetector && this.callDetector.dispose();
}
Dont forget to call
dispose when you don't intend to use call detection, as it will avoid memory leakages.
Example project can be used to test out the package. In the example project update the
HomeComponent.js with the phone number to call
callFriendTapped() {
// Add the telephone num to call
Linking.openURL('tel:5555555555')
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
});
}
Install
node and
watchman
brew install node
brew install watchman
yarn
Install
yarn from
npm.
npm i -g yarn
Xcode
Install it from the App Store.
React Native Debugger
This is an electron app that bundles react devtools, redux devtools and chrome devtools configured for use with react-native.
brew cask install react-native-debugger
Once you have done all the above steps, navigate to
CallDetectionExample folder and run
yarn or
npm install, it will fetch all the dependencies in the
node_modules folder.
Run the packager
npm start
Update the mobile number of your friend in
HomeComponent.js
```javascript
callFriendTapped() {
// Add the telephone number
Linking.openURL('tel:5555555555')
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
});
}
```
To run the example on iOS from terminal type
react-native run-ios (This will open the simulator, since simulator doesnt have the support for calling I will advice you to connect your iOS device and the follow the below procedure for running the app through xcode)
or you can also run the app from xcode, for that, open
/CallDectionExample/ios/CallDetectionExample.xcodeproj in xcode and run on the device.
To run the example on android, connect any android device to your mac then follow the below steps
android folder(./CallDectionExample/android/) folder and then run
adb reverse tcp:8081 tcp:8081
react-native run-android
For any problems and doubt raise an issue.