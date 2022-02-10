React Native Calendars 🗓️ 📆

This module includes various customizable React-Native calendar components.

The package is both Android and iOS compatible.

See our new Docs site

Try it out

You can run example module by performing these steps:

git clone git@github.com:wix/react-native-calendars.git cd react-native-calendars npm install cd ios && pod install && cd .. react-native run-ios

You can check example screens source code in example module screens

This project is compatible with Expo/CRNA (without ejecting), and the examples have been published on Expo

Installation

$ npm install --save react- native -calendars

The solution is implemented in JavaScript so no native module linking is required.

Usage

import { Calendar, CalendarList, Agenda } from 'react-native-calendars';

All parameters for components are optional. By default the month of current local date will be displayed.

Event handler callbacks are called with calendar objects like this:

{ day : 1 , month : 1 , year : 2017 , timestamp, dateString : '2016-05-13' }

Parameters that require date types accept YYYY-MM-DD formatted date-strings , JavaScript date objects, calendar objects and UTC timestamps .

Calendars can be localized by adding custom locales to LocaleConfig object:

import {LocaleConfig} from 'react-native-calendars' ; LocaleConfig.locales[ 'fr' ] = { monthNames : [ 'Janvier' , 'Février' , 'Mars' , 'Avril' , 'Mai' , 'Juin' , 'Juillet' , 'Août' , 'Septembre' , 'Octobre' , 'Novembre' , 'Décembre' ], monthNamesShort : [ 'Janv.' , 'Févr.' , 'Mars' , 'Avril' , 'Mai' , 'Juin' , 'Juil.' , 'Août' , 'Sept.' , 'Oct.' , 'Nov.' , 'Déc.' ], dayNames : [ 'Dimanche' , 'Lundi' , 'Mardi' , 'Mercredi' , 'Jeudi' , 'Vendredi' , 'Samedi' ], dayNamesShort : [ 'Dim.' , 'Lun.' , 'Mar.' , 'Mer.' , 'Jeu.' , 'Ven.' , 'Sam.' ], today : "Aujourd'hui" }; LocaleConfig.defaultLocale = 'fr' ;

Calendar

Basic parameters

<Calendar current={ '2012-03-01' } minDate={ '2012-05-10' } maxDate={ '2012-05-30' } onDayPress={day => { console .log( 'selected day' , day); }} onDayLongPress={day => { console .log( 'selected day' , day); }} monthFormat={ 'yyyy MM' } onMonthChange={month => { console .log( 'month changed' , month); }} hideArrows={ true } renderArrow={direction => < Arrow /> } // Do not show days of other months in month page. Default = false hideExtraDays={true} // If hideArrows = false and hideExtraDays = false do not switch month when tapping on greyed out // day from another month that is visible in calendar page. Default = false disableMonthChange={true} // If firstDay=1 week starts from Monday. Note that dayNames and dayNamesShort should still start from Sunday firstDay={1} // Hide day names. Default = false hideDayNames={true} // Show week numbers to the left. Default = false showWeekNumbers={true} // Handler which gets executed when press arrow icon left. It receive a callback can go back month onPressArrowLeft={subtractMonth => subtractMonth()} // Handler which gets executed when press arrow icon right. It receive a callback can go next month onPressArrowRight={addMonth => addMonth()} // Disable left arrow. Default = false disableArrowLeft={true} // Disable right arrow. Default = false disableArrowRight={true} // Disable all touch events for disabled days. can be override with disableTouchEvent in markedDates disableAllTouchEventsForDisabledDays={true} // Replace default month and year title with custom one. the function receive a date as parameter renderHeader={date => { /*Return JSX*/ }} // Enable the option to swipe between months. Default = false enableSwipeMonths={true} />

Disclaimer: Make sure that markedDates param is immutable. If you change markedDates object content but the reference to it does not change calendar update will not be triggered.

Dot marking

<Calendar markedDates={{ '2012-05-16' : { selected : true , marked : true , selectedColor : 'blue' }, '2012-05-17' : { marked : true }, '2012-05-18' : { marked : true , dotColor : 'red' , activeOpacity : 0 }, '2012-05-19' : { disabled : true , disableTouchEvent : true } }} />

You can customize a dot color for each day independently.

Multi-Dot marking

Use markingType={'multi-dot'} if you want to display more than one dot. Both the <Calendar/> and <CalendarList/> support multiple dots by using dots array in markedDates prop. The property color is mandatory while key and selectedColor are optional. If key is omitted then the array index is used as key. If selectedColor is omitted then color will be used for selected dates.

const vacation = { key : 'vacation' , color : 'red' , selectedDotColor : 'blue' }; const massage = { key : 'massage' , color : 'blue' , selectedDotColor : 'blue' }; const workout = { key : 'workout' , color : 'green' }; < Calendar markingType = { ' multi-dot '} markedDates = {{ ' 2017-10-25 ' : { dots: [ vacation , massage , workout ], selected: true , selectedColor: ' red '}, ' 2017-10-26 ' : { dots: [ massage , workout ], disabled: true } }} /> ;

Period marking

<Calendar markingType={ 'period' } markedDates={{ '2012-05-20' : { textColor : 'green' }, '2012-05-22' : { startingDay : true , color : 'green' }, '2012-05-23' : { selected : true , endingDay : true , color : 'green' , textColor : 'gray' }, '2012-05-04' : { disabled : true , startingDay : true , color : 'green' , endingDay : true } }} />

Multi-period marking

CAUTION: This marking is only fully supported by the <Calendar/> component because it expands its height. Usage with <CalendarList/> might lead to overflow issues.

<Calendar markingType= "multi-period" markedDates={{ '2017-12-14' : { periods : [ { startingDay : false , endingDay : true , color : '#5f9ea0' }, { startingDay : false , endingDay : true , color : '#ffa500' }, { startingDay : true , endingDay : false , color : '#f0e68c' } ] }, '2017-12-15' : { periods : [ { startingDay : true , endingDay : false , color : '#ffa500' }, { color : 'transparent' }, { startingDay : false , endingDay : false , color : '#f0e68c' } ] } }} />

Custom marking allows you to customize each marker with custom styles.

<Calendar markingType={ 'custom' } markedDates={{ '2018-03-28' : { customStyles : { container : { backgroundColor : 'green' }, text : { color : 'black' , fontWeight : 'bold' } } }, '2018-03-29' : { customStyles : { container : { backgroundColor : 'white' , elevation : 2 }, text : { color : 'blue' } } } }} />

NEW! While we still don't support multi marking type, we add the possibility to combine between period and simple .

<Calendar markingType={ 'period' } markedDates={{ '2012-05-15' : { marked : true , dotColor : '#50cebb' }, '2012-05-16' : { marked : true , dotColor : '#50cebb' }, '2012-05-21' : { startingDay : true , color : '#50cebb' , textColor : 'white' }, '2012-05-22' : { color : '#70d7c7' , textColor : 'white' }, '2012-05-23' : { color : '#70d7c7' , textColor : 'white' , marked : true , dotColor : 'white' }, '2012-05-24' : { color : '#70d7c7' , textColor : 'white' }, '2012-05-25' : { endingDay : true , color : '#50cebb' , textColor : 'white' } }} />

Keep in mind that different marking types are not compatible. You can use just one marking style for a calendar.

Displaying data loading indicator

The loading indicator next to the month name will be displayed if <Calendar/> has displayLoadingIndicator prop and the markedDates collection does not have a value for every day of the month in question. When you load data for days, just set [] or special marking value to all days in markedDates collection.

Customizing look & feel

<Calendar style={{ borderWidth : 1 , borderColor : 'gray' , height : 350 }} theme={{ backgroundColor : '#ffffff' , calendarBackground : '#ffffff' , textSectionTitleColor : '#b6c1cd' , textSectionTitleDisabledColor : '#d9e1e8' , selectedDayBackgroundColor : '#00adf5' , selectedDayTextColor : '#ffffff' , todayTextColor : '#00adf5' , dayTextColor : '#2d4150' , textDisabledColor : '#d9e1e8' , dotColor : '#00adf5' , selectedDotColor : '#ffffff' , arrowColor : 'orange' , disabledArrowColor : '#d9e1e8' , monthTextColor : 'blue' , indicatorColor : 'blue' , textDayFontFamily : 'monospace' , textMonthFontFamily : 'monospace' , textDayHeaderFontFamily : 'monospace' , textDayFontWeight : '300' , textMonthFontWeight : 'bold' , textDayHeaderFontWeight : '300' , textDayFontSize : 16 , textMonthFontSize : 16 , textDayHeaderFontSize : 16 }} />

Customize days titles with disabled styling

<Calendar theme={{ textSectionTitleDisabledColor : '#d9e1e8' }} markedDates={{ ...this.getDisabledDates( '2012-05-01' , '2012-05-30' , [ 0 , 6 ]) }} disabledDaysIndexes={[ 0 , 6 ]} />

Advanced styling

If you want to have complete control over the calendar styles you can do it by overriding default style.ts files. For example, if you want to override <CalendarHeader/> style first you have to find stylesheet id for this file:

https://github.com/wix/react-native-calendars/blob/master/src/calendar/header/style.ts#L60

In this case it is stylesheet.calendar.header . Next you can add overriding stylesheet to your theme with this id.

https://github.com/wix/react-native-calendars/blob/master/example/src/screens/calendars.tsx#L142

theme={{ arrowColor : 'white' , 'stylesheet.calendar.header' : { week : { marginTop : 5 , flexDirection : 'row' , justifyContent : 'space-between' } } }}

Individual day header styling

Using the above advanced styling, it is possible to set styles independently for each day's header. If we wanted to make the header for Sunday red, and Saturday blue, we could write something like the following:

theme={{ 'stylesheet.calendar.header' : { dayTextAtIndex0 : { color : 'red' }, dayTextAtIndex6 : { color : 'blue' } } }}

Disclaimer: Issues that arise because something breaks after using stylesheet override will not be supported. Use this option at your own risk.

Overriding day component

If you need custom functionality not supported by current day component implementations you can pass your own custom day component to the calendar.

<Calendar style={[styles.calendar, { height : 300 }]} dayComponent={({date, state}) => { return ( < View > < Text style = {{textAlign: ' center ', color: state === 'disabled' ? ' gray ' : ' black '}}> {date.day} </ Text > </ View > ); }} />

The dayComponent prop has to receive a RN component or a function that receive props. The dayComponent will receive such props:

state - disabled if the day should be disabled (this is decided by base calendar component).

marking - markedDates value for this day.

value for this day. date - the date object representing this day.

Tip: Don't forget to implement shouldComponentUpdate() for your custom day component to make the calendar perform better

If you implement an awesome day component please make a PR so that other people could use it :)

CalendarList

<CalendarList/> is scrollable semi-infinite calendar composed of <Calendar/> components. Currently it is possible to scroll 4 years back and 4 years to the future. All parameters that are available for <Calendar/> are also available for this component. There are also some additional params that can be used:

<CalendarList onVisibleMonthsChange={(months) => { console .log( 'now these months are visible' , months);}} pastScrollRange={ 50 } futureScrollRange={ 50 } scrollEnabled={ true } showScrollIndicator={ true } ...calendarParams />

Horizontal CalendarList

You can also make the CalendarList scroll horizontally. To do that you need to pass specific props to the CalendarList :

<CalendarList horizontal={ true } pagingEnabled={ true } calendarWidth={ 320 } ...calendarListParams ...calendarParams />

Agenda

An advanced Agenda component that can display interactive listings for calendar day items.

<Agenda items={{ '2012-05-22' : [{ name : 'item 1 - any js object' }], '2012-05-23' : [{ name : 'item 2 - any js object' , height : 80 }], '2012-05-24' : [], '2012-05-25' : [{ name : 'item 3 - any js object' }, { name : 'any js object' }] }} loadItemsForMonth={month => { console .log( 'trigger items loading' ); }} onCalendarToggled={calendarOpened => { console .log(calendarOpened); }} onDayPress={day => { console .log( 'day pressed' ); }} onDayChange={day => { console .log( 'day changed' ); }} selected={ '2012-05-16' } minDate={ '2012-05-10' } maxDate={ '2012-05-30' } pastScrollRange={ 50 } futureScrollRange={ 50 } renderItem={(item, firstItemInDay) => { return < View /> ; }} // Specify how each date should be rendered. day can be undefined if the item is not first in that day renderDay={(day, item) => { return < View /> ; }} // Specify how empty date content with no items should be rendered renderEmptyDate={() => { return < View /> ; }} // Specify how agenda knob should look like renderKnob={() => { return < View /> ; }} // Specify what should be rendered instead of ActivityIndicator renderEmptyData={() => { return < View /> ; }} // Specify your item comparison function for increased performance rowHasChanged={(r1, r2) => { return r1.text !== r2.text; }} // Hide knob button. Default = false hideKnob={true} // When `true` and `hideKnob` prop is `false`, the knob will always be visible and the user will be able to drag the knob up and close the calendar. Default = false showClosingKnob={false} // By default, agenda dates are marked if they have at least one item, but you can override this if needed markedDates={{ '2012-05-16': {selected: true, marked: true}, '2012-05-17': {marked: true}, '2012-05-18': {disabled: true} }} // If disabledByDefault={true} dates flagged as not disabled will be enabled. Default = false disabledByDefault={true} // If provided, a standard RefreshControl will be added for "Pull to Refresh" functionality. Make sure to also set the refreshing prop correctly onRefresh={() => console.log('refreshing...')} // Set this true while waiting for new data from a refresh refreshing={false} // Add a custom RefreshControl component, used to provide pull-to-refresh functionality for the ScrollView refreshControl={null} // Agenda theme theme={{ ...calendarTheme, agendaDayTextColor: 'yellow', agendaDayNumColor: 'green', agendaTodayColor: 'red', agendaKnobColor: 'blue' }} // Agenda container style style={{}} />

Authors

Tautvilas Mecinskas - Initial code - @tautvilas

Katrin Zotchev - Initial design - @katrin_zot

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Contributing