npm install react-native-calendario --save
Using yarn
yarn add react-native-calendario
import { Calendar } from 'react-native-calendario';
<Calendar
onChange={(range) => console.log(range)}
minDate={new Date(2018, 3, 20)}
startDate={new Date(2018, 3, 30)}
endDate={new Date(2018, 4, 5)}
theme={{
activeDayColor: {},
monthTitleTextStyle: {
color: '#6d95da',
fontWeight: '300',
fontSize: 16,
},
emptyMonthContainerStyle: {},
emptyMonthTextStyle: {
fontWeight: '200',
},
weekColumnsContainerStyle: {},
weekColumnStyle: {
paddingVertical: 10,
},
weekColumnTextStyle: {
color: '#b6c1cd',
fontSize: 13,
},
nonTouchableDayContainerStyle: {},
nonTouchableDayTextStyle: {},
startDateContainerStyle: {},
endDateContainerStyle: {},
dayContainerStyle: {},
dayTextStyle: {
color: '#2d4150',
fontWeight: '200',
fontSize: 15,
},
dayOutOfRangeContainerStyle: {},
dayOutOfRangeTextStyle: {},
todayContainerStyle: {},
todayTextStyle: {
color: '#6d95da',
},
activeDayContainerStyle: {
backgroundColor: '#6d95da',
},
activeDayTextStyle: {
color: 'white',
},
nonTouchableLastMonthDayTextStyle: {},
}}
/>
|Prop
|Description
|Required?
|Default
|Type
onChange (deprecated)
|Callback called when a day is pressed.
|no
|Function
onPress
|Callback called when a day is pressed.
|yes
|(Date) => void
minDate
|Minimum date that can be selected.
|no
|null
|Date
maxDate
|Maximum date that can be selected.
|no
|null
|Date
startDate
|Selected start date
|no
|null
|Date
endDate
|Selected end date
|requires startDate
|null
|Date
theme
|Calendar StyleSheet
|no
|null
|ThemeType
locale
|Calendar language
|es, en, fr, br
|'en'
|LocaleType
dayNames
|Array of day names
|no
|[]
|string[]
monthNames
|Array of names of each mo
|no
|[]
|string[]
showWeekdays
|Show Week columns
|no
|true
|boolean
showMonthTitle
|Show Month title
|no
|true
|boolean
initialListSize
|FlatList initialNumToRender
|no
|2
|number
startingMonth
|First month to render
|no
|current month
|'YYYY-MM-DD'
numberOfMonths
|Number of months to render
|no
|12
|number
disableRange
|Turn off range date selection
|no
|false
|boolean
firstDayMonday
|Monday as first day of the week
|no
|false
|boolean
monthHeight
|Change Month row height
|no
|370
|number
markedDays
|Multi-dot support on Day component
|no
|undefined
|MarkedDays
disabledDays
|Disabled days
|no
|null
|{[string]: any }
renderDayContent
|Render custom Day content
|no
|null
|Function
renderAllMonths
|Use this for web, render all months
|no
|null
|boolean
viewableItemsChanged
|handleViewableItemsChange callback
|no
|null
|Function
disableOffsetDays
|Remove offset Days.
|no
|false
|boolean
MIT