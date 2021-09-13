openbase logo
Readme

react-native-calendar-strip

Easy to use and visually stunning calendar component for React Native.



Built with ❤︎ by BugiDev and contributors

Table of Contents

Install Usage Props Animations Localization Device Specific Notes Local Development Contributing License

Install

$ npm install react-native-calendar-strip
# OR
$ yarn add react-native-calendar-strip

Usage

Scrollable CalendarStrip — New in 2.x

The scrollable prop was introduced in 2.0.0 and features a bi-directional infinite scroller. It recycles days using RecyclerListView, shifting the dates as the ends are reached. The Chrome debugger can cause issues with this updating due to a RN setTimeout bug. To prevent date shifts at the ends of the scroller, set the minDate and maxDate range to a year or less.

The refactor to support scrollable introduced internal changes to the CalendarDay component. Users of the dayComponent prop may need to adjust their custom day component to accommodate the props passed to it.

import { View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import CalendarStrip from 'react-native-calendar-strip';

const Example = () => (
  <View style={styles.container}>
    <CalendarStrip
      scrollable
      style={{height:200, paddingTop: 20, paddingBottom: 10}}
      calendarColor={'#3343CE'}
      calendarHeaderStyle={{color: 'white'}}
      dateNumberStyle={{color: 'white'}}
      dateNameStyle={{color: 'white'}}
      iconContainer={{flex: 0.1}}
    />
  </View>
);

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: { flex: 1 }
});

Simple "out of the box" Example

You can use this component without any styling or customization. Just import it in your project and render it:

import { View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import CalendarStrip from 'react-native-calendar-strip';

const Example = () => (
  <View style={styles.container}>
    <CalendarStrip
      style={{height:150, paddingTop: 20, paddingBottom: 10}}
    />
  </View>
);

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: { flex: 1 }
});

Styling and animations Example

Even though this component works withouth any customization, it is possible to customize almost everything, so you can make it as beautiful as you want:

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {
    AppRegistry,
    View
} from 'react-native';
import moment from 'moment';

import CalendarStrip from 'react-native-calendar-strip';

class Example extends Component {
    let datesWhitelist = [{
      start: moment(),
      end: moment().add(3, 'days')  // total 4 days enabled
    }];
    let datesBlacklist = [ moment().add(1, 'days') ]; // 1 day disabled

    render() {
        return (
            <View>
                <CalendarStrip
                    calendarAnimation={{type: 'sequence', duration: 30}}
                    daySelectionAnimation={{type: 'border', duration: 200, borderWidth: 1, borderHighlightColor: 'white'}}
                    style={{height: 100, paddingTop: 20, paddingBottom: 10}}
                    calendarHeaderStyle={{color: 'white'}}
                    calendarColor={'#7743CE'}
                    dateNumberStyle={{color: 'white'}}
                    dateNameStyle={{color: 'white'}}
                    highlightDateNumberStyle={{color: 'yellow'}}
                    highlightDateNameStyle={{color: 'yellow'}}
                    disabledDateNameStyle={{color: 'grey'}}
                    disabledDateNumberStyle={{color: 'grey'}}
                    datesWhitelist={datesWhitelist}
                    datesBlacklist={datesBlacklist}
                    iconLeft={require('./img/left-arrow.png')}
                    iconRight={require('./img/right-arrow.png')}
                    iconContainer={{flex: 0.1}}
                />
            </View>
        );
    }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('Example', () => Example);

Props

Initial data and onDateSelected handler

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
numDaysInWeekNumber of days shown in week. Applicable only when scrollable is false.Number7
scrollableDates are scrollable if true.BoolFalse
scrollerPagingDates are scrollable as a page (7 days) if true (Only works with scrollable set to true).BoolFalse
startingDateDate to be used for centering the calendar/showing the week based on that date. It is internally wrapped by moment so it accepts both Date and moment Date.Any
selectedDateDate to be used as pre selected Date. It is internally wrapped by moment so it accepts both Date and moment Date.Any
onDateSelectedFunction to be used as a callback when a date is selected. Receives param date Moment date.Function
onWeekChangedFunction to be used as a callback when a week is changed. Receives params (start, end) Moment dates.Function
onWeekScrollStartFunction to be used as a callback in scrollable mode when dates page starts gliding. Receives params (start, end) Moment dates.Function
onWeekScrollEndFunction to be used as a callback in scrollable mode when dates page stops gliding. Receives params (start, end) Moment dates.Function
onHeaderSelectedFunction to be used as a callback when the header is selected. Receives param object {weekStartDate, weekEndDate} Moment dates.Function
headerTextText to use in the header. Use with onWeekChanged to receive the visible start & end dates.String
updateWeekUpdate the week view if other props change. If false, the week view won't change when other props change, but will still respond to left/right selectors.BoolTrue
useIsoWeekdaystart week on ISO day of week (default true). If false, starts week on startingDate parameter.BoolTrue
minDateminimum date that the calendar may navigate to. A week is allowed if minDate falls within the current week.Any
maxDatemaximum date that the calendar may navigate to. A week is allowed if maxDate falls within the current week.Any
datesWhitelistArray of dates that are enabled, or a function callback which receives a date param and returns true if enabled. Array supports ranges specified with an object entry in the array. Check example BelowArray or Func
datesBlacklistArray of dates that are disabled, or a function callback. Same format as datesWhitelist. This overrides dates in datesWhitelist.Array or Func
markedDatesDates that are marked with dots or lines. Format as markedDatesFormat.Array or Func[]
scrollToOnSetSelectedDateControls whether to reposition the scroller to the date passed to setSelectedDate.BoolTrue
datesWhitelist Array Example
  datesWhitelist = [
    // single date (today)
    moment(),

    // date range
    {
      start: (Date or moment Date),
      end: (Date or moment Date)
    }
  ];

  return (
    <CalendarStrip
      datesWhitelist={datesWhitelist}
    />
  );
datesBlacklist Callback Example
  const datesBlacklistFunc = date => {
    return date.isoWeekday() === 6; // disable Saturdays
  }

  return (
    <CalendarStrip
      datesBlacklist={datesBlacklistFunc}
    />
  );
markedDates Example
marked dates example

markedDates may be an array of dates with dots/lines, or a callback that returns the same shaped object for a date passed to it.

  // Marked dates array format
  markedDatesArray = [
    {
      date: '(string, Date or Moment object)',
      dots: [
        {
          color: <string>,
          selectedColor: <string> (optional),
        },
      ],
    },
    {
      date: '(string, Date or Moment object)',
      lines: [
        {
          color: <string>,
          selectedColor: <string> (optional),
        },
      ],
    },
  ];


  // Marked dates callback
  markedDatesFunc = date => {
    // Dot
    if (date.isoWeekday() === 4) { // Thursdays
      return {
        dots:[{
          color: <string>,
          selectedColor: <string> (optional),
        }]
      };
    }
    // Line
    if (date.isoWeekday() === 6) { // Saturdays
      return {
        lines:[{
          color: <string>,
          selectedColor: <string> (optional),
        }]
      };
    }
    return {};
  }

Hiding Components

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
showMonthShow or hide the month label.BoolTrue
showDateShow or hide all the dates.BoolTrue
showDayNameShow or hide the day name labelBoolTrue
showDayNumberShow or hide the day number labelBoolTrue

Styling

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
styleStyle for the top level CalendarStrip component.Any
innerStyleStyle for the responsively sized inner view. This is necessary to account for padding/margin from the top level view. The inner view has style flex:1 by default. If this component is nested within another dynamically sized container, remove the flex style by passing in [].Any
calendarHeaderStyleStyle for the header text of the calendarAny
calendarHeaderContainerStyleStyle for the header text wrapper of the calendarAny
calendarHeaderPositionPosition of the header text (above or below)above, belowabove
calendarHeaderFormatFormat for the header text of the calendar. For options, refer to Moment documentationString
dateNameStyleStyle for the name of the day on work days in dates stripAny
dateNumberStyleStyle for the number of the day on work days in dates strip.Any
dayContainerStyleStyle for all day containers. RNCS scales the width & height responsively, so take that into account if overriding them.Any
weekendDateNameStyleStyle for the name of the day on weekend days in dates strip.Any
weekendDateNumberStyleStyle for the number of the day on weekend days in dates strip.Any
styleWeekendWhether to style weekend dates separately.BoolTrue
highlightDateNameStyleStyle for the selected name of the day in dates strip.Any
highlightDateNumberStyleStyle for the selected number of the day in dates strip.Any
highlightDateNumberContainerStyleStyle for the selected date number container. Similar to highlightDateNumberStyle, but this fixes the issue that some styles may have on iOS when using highlightDateNumberStyle.Any
highlightDateContainerStyleStyle for the selected date container.Object
disabledDateNameStyleStyle for disabled name of the day in dates strip (controlled by datesWhitelist & datesBlacklist).Any
disabledDateNumberStyleStyle for disabled number of the day in dates strip (controlled by datesWhitelist & datesBlacklist).Any
markedDatesStyleStyle for the marked dates marker.Object
disabledDateOpacityOpacity of disabled dates strip.Number0.3
customDatesStylesCustom per-date styling, overriding the styles above. Check Table Below .Array or Func[]
shouldAllowFontScalingOverride the underlying Text element scaling to respect font settingsBoolTrue
upperCaseDaysFormat text of the days to upper case or title caseBoolTrue

customDatesStyles

Custom date styling example

This prop may be passed an array of style objects or a callback which receives a date param and returns a style object for it. The format for the style object follows:

KeyDescriptionTypeoptional
startDateanything parseable by Moment.AnyFalse (unused w/ callback)
endDatespecify a range. If no endDate is supplied, startDate is treated as a single date.AnyTrue (unused w/ callback)
dateNameStyleText style for the name of the day.AnyTrue
dateNumberStyleText style for the number of the day.AnyTrue
highlightDateNameStyleText style for the selected name of the day. This overrides the global prop.AnyTrue
highlightDateNumberStyleText style for the selected number of the day. This overrides the global prop.AnyTrue
dateContainerStyleStyle for the date Container.AnyTrue
Array Usage Example:
  let customDatesStyles = [];
  let startDate = moment();
  for (let i=0; i<6; i++) {
    customDatesStyles.push({
        startDate: startDate.clone().add(i, 'days'), // Single date since no endDate provided
        dateNameStyle: styles.dateNameStyle,
        dateNumberStyle: styles.dateNumberStyle,
        // Random color...
        dateContainerStyle: { backgroundColor: `#${(`#00000${(Math.random() * (1 << 24) | 0).toString(16)}`).slice(-6)}` },
      });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <CalendarStrip
        customDatesStyles={customDatesStyles}
        ...
      />
    );
  }
Callback Usage Example:
  const customDatesStylesFunc = date => {
    if (date.isoWeekday() === 5) { // Fridays
      return {
        dateNameStyle: {color: 'blue'},
        dateNumberStyle: {color: 'purple'},
        dateContainerStyle:  {color: 'yellow'},
      }
    }
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <CalendarStrip
        customDatesStyles={customDatesStylesFunc}
        ...
      />
    );
  }

Responsive Sizing

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
maxDayComponentSizeMaximum size that CalendarDay will responsively size up to.Number80
minDayComponentSizeMinimum size that CalendarDay will responsively size down to.Number10
responsiveSizingOffsetAdjust the responsive sizing. May be positive (increase size) or negative (decrease size). This value is added to the calculated day component widthNumber0
dayComponentHeightFixed height for the CalendarDay component or custom dayComponent.Number

Icon Sizing

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
iconLeftIcon to be used for the left icon. It accepts require statement with url to the image (require('./img/icon.png')), or object with remote uri {uri: 'http://example.com/image.png'}Any
iconRightIcon to be used for the right icon. It accepts require statement with url to the image (require('./img/icon.png')), or object with remote uri {uri: 'http://example.com/image.png'}Any
iconStyleStyle that is applied to both left and right icons. It is applied before iconLeftStyle or iconRightStyle.Any
iconLeftStyleStyle for left icon. It will override all of the other styles applied to icons.Any
iconRightStyleStyle for right icon. It will override all of the other styles applied to icons.Any
iconContainerStyle for the container of icons. (Example usage is to add flex property to it so in the portrait mode, it will shrink the dates strip)Any
leftSelectorComponent for the left selector control. May be an instance of any React component. This overrides the icon* props above. Passing in an empty array [] hides this control.Any
rightSelectorComponent for the right selector control. May be an instance of any React component. This overrides the icon* props above. Passing in an empty array [] hides this control.Any

Custom Day component

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
dayComponentUser-defined component for the Days. All day-related props are passed to the custom component: https://github.com/BugiDev/react-native-calendar-strip/blob/master/src/CalendarStrip.js#L542Any

Methods

Methods may be accessed through the instantiated component's ref.

PropDescription
getSelectedDate()Returns the currently selected date. If no date is selected, returns undefined.
setSelectedDate(date)Sets the selected date. date may be a Moment object, ISO8601 date string, or any format that Moment is able to parse. It is the responsibility of the caller to select a date that makes sense (e.g. within the current week view). Passing in a value of 0 effectively clears the selected date. scrollToOnSetSelectedDate controls whether the scroller repositions to the selected date.
getNextWeek()Advance to the next week.
getPreviousWeek()Rewind to the previous week.
updateWeekView(date)Show the week starting on date.

Animations

Week Strip Animation

Sequence example (dates shown one by one)Parallel example (dates shown all at once)
alt textalt text

Week Strip Animation Options

The calendarAnimation prop accepts an object in the following format:

PropsDescriptionTypes
TypePick which type of animation you would like to showsequence or parallel
durationduration of animation in millisecondsNumber (ms)
useNativeDriverUse Animated's native driver (default true)Bool

Day Selection Animation

Border exampleBackground example
alt textalt text

Day Selection Animation Options

The daySelectionAnimation prop accepts an object in the following format:

PropsDescriptionType
TypePick which type of animation you would like to showborder or background
durationduration of animation in millisecondsNumber (ms)
borderWidthSelected day's border width. Required if the type is set to border.Number
borderHighlightColorSelected day's border color. Required if the type is set to border.String
highlightColorHighlighted color of selected date. Required if the type is set to background.String
animTypeoptional config options passed to LayoutAnimationany
animUpdateTypeoptional config options passed to LayoutAnimationany
animPropertyoptional config options passed to LayoutAnimationany
animSpringDampingoptional config options passed to LayoutAnimationany

Localization

PropsDescriptionType
localeLocale for datesObject

This prop is used for adding localization to react-native-calendar-strip component. The localization rules are the same as moments and can be found in moments documentation

locale PropsDescriptionType
nameThe name of the locale (ex. 'fr')String
configThe config object holding all of the localization strings..Object

Build Release info

To properly make a release build, import the appropriate "Locale" module using the following steps. Not importing the locale module will crash the release build (though the dev build will work).

1- import momentJs module:

$ yarn add moment

or

$ npm install moment

2- Go to your index.js and import the specific "Locale" after the main moment import. Ex:

import 'moment';
import 'moment/locale/fr';  // language must match config
import moment from 'moment-timezone';  // only if timezone is needed

The locale import must match the language specified in the locale config (example below).

Example of one locale object is:

const locale = {
  name: 'fr',
  config: {
    months: 'Janvier_Février_Mars_Avril_Mai_Juin_Juillet_Août_Septembre_Octobre_Novembre_Décembre'.split(
      '_'
    ),
    monthsShort: 'Janv_Févr_Mars_Avr_Mai_Juin_Juil_Août_Sept_Oct_Nov_Déc'.split(
      '_'
    ),
    weekdays: 'Dimanche_Lundi_Mardi_Mercredi_Jeudi_Vendredi_Samedi'.split('_'),
    weekdaysShort: 'Dim_Lun_Mar_Mer_Jeu_Ven_Sam'.split('_'),
    weekdaysMin: 'Di_Lu_Ma_Me_Je_Ve_Sa'.split('_'),
    longDateFormat: {
      LT: 'HH:mm',
      LTS: 'HH:mm:ss',
      L: 'DD/MM/YYYY',
      LL: 'D MMMM YYYY',
      LLL: 'D MMMM YYYY LT',
      LLLL: 'dddd D MMMM YYYY LT'
    },
    calendar: {
      sameDay: "[Aujourd'hui à] LT",
      nextDay: '[Demain à] LT',
      nextWeek: 'dddd [à] LT',
      lastDay: '[Hier à] LT',
      lastWeek: 'dddd [dernier à] LT',
      sameElse: 'L'
    },
    relativeTime: {
      future: 'dans %s',
      past: 'il y a %s',
      s: 'quelques secondes',
      m: 'une minute',
      mm: '%d minutes',
      h: 'une heure',
      hh: '%d heures',
      d: 'un jour',
      dd: '%d jours',
      M: 'un mois',
      MM: '%d mois',
      y: 'une année',
      yy: '%d années'
    },
    ordinalParse: /\d{1,2}(er|ème)/,
    ordinal: function(number) {
      return number + (number === 1 ? 'er' : 'ème');
    },
    meridiemParse: /PD|MD/,
    isPM: function(input) {
      return input.charAt(0) === 'M';
    },
    // in case the meridiem units are not separated around 12, then implement
    // this function (look at locale/id.js for an example)
    // meridiemHour : function (hour, meridiem) {
    //     return /* 0-23 hour, given meridiem token and hour 1-12 */
    // },
    meridiem: function(hours, minutes, isLower) {
      return hours < 12 ? 'PD' : 'MD';
    },
    week: {
      dow: 1, // Monday is the first day of the week.
      doy: 4 // The week that contains Jan 4th is the first week of the year.
    }
  }
};

Device Specific Notes

  • OnePlus devices use OnePlus Slate font by default which causes text being cut off in the date number in react-native-calendar-strip. To overcome this change the default font of the device or use a specific font throughout your app.

Development with Sample Application

To facilitate development, the example directory has a sample app.

cd example
npm run cp
npm install
npm start

The CalendarStrip source files are copied from the project root directory into example/CalendarStrip using npm run cp. If a source file is modified, it must be copied over again with npm run cp.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome!

  1. Fork it.
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Or open up an issue.

Contributors


Bogdan Begovic
💬 💻 🎨 📖 💡 🔧
Peace
💬 🐛 💻 📖 👀
Chris Burns
💬 🐛 💻 📖 🔧 💡 👀
samcolby
💻 ⚠️
Florian Biebel
💻
Vitaliy Zhukov
💻
lbrdar
💻

Dimka Vasilyev
💻
Eugene
💻

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Discussion and Collaboration

In addition to the Github Issues page, there is a Discord group for React Native with a channel specifically for react-native-calendar-strip. Thanks @MichelDiz for setting that up.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

