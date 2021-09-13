Easy to use and visually stunning calendar component for React Native.

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install react-native-calendar-strip $ yarn add react-native-calendar-strip

Usage

Scrollable CalendarStrip — New in 2.x

The scrollable prop was introduced in 2.0.0 and features a bi-directional infinite scroller. It recycles days using RecyclerListView, shifting the dates as the ends are reached. The Chrome debugger can cause issues with this updating due to a RN setTimeout bug. To prevent date shifts at the ends of the scroller, set the minDate and maxDate range to a year or less.

The refactor to support scrollable introduced internal changes to the CalendarDay component. Users of the dayComponent prop may need to adjust their custom day component to accommodate the props passed to it.

import { View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import CalendarStrip from 'react-native-calendar-strip' ; const Example = () => ( < View style = {styles.container} > < CalendarStrip scrollable style = {{height:200, paddingTop: 20 , paddingBottom: 10 }} calendarColor = { '# 3343CE '} calendarHeaderStyle = {{color: ' white '}} dateNumberStyle = {{color: ' white '}} dateNameStyle = {{color: ' white '}} iconContainer = {{flex: 0.1 }} /> </ View > ); const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1 } });

Simple "out of the box" Example

You can use this component without any styling or customization. Just import it in your project and render it:

import { View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import CalendarStrip from 'react-native-calendar-strip' ; const Example = () => ( < View style = {styles.container} > < CalendarStrip style = {{height:150, paddingTop: 20 , paddingBottom: 10 }} /> </ View > ); const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1 } });

Styling and animations Example

Even though this component works withouth any customization, it is possible to customize almost everything, so you can make it as beautiful as you want:

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, View } from 'react-native' ; import moment from 'moment' ; import CalendarStrip from 'react-native-calendar-strip' ; class Example extends Component { let datesWhitelist = [{ start : moment(), end : moment().add( 3 , 'days' ) }]; let datesBlacklist = [ moment().add( 1 , 'days' ) ]; render() { return ( < View > < CalendarStrip calendarAnimation = {{type: ' sequence ', duration: 30 }} daySelectionAnimation = {{type: ' border ', duration: 200 , borderWidth: 1 , borderHighlightColor: ' white '}} style = {{height: 100 , paddingTop: 20 , paddingBottom: 10 }} calendarHeaderStyle = {{color: ' white '}} calendarColor = { '# 7743CE '} dateNumberStyle = {{color: ' white '}} dateNameStyle = {{color: ' white '}} highlightDateNumberStyle = {{color: ' yellow '}} highlightDateNameStyle = {{color: ' yellow '}} disabledDateNameStyle = {{color: ' grey '}} disabledDateNumberStyle = {{color: ' grey '}} datesWhitelist = {datesWhitelist} datesBlacklist = {datesBlacklist} iconLeft = {require( ' . / img / left-arrow.png ')} iconRight = {require( ' . / img / right-arrow.png ')} iconContainer = {{flex: 0.1 }} /> </ View > ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent('Example', () => Example);

Props

Prop Description Type Default numDaysInWeek Number of days shown in week. Applicable only when scrollable is false. Number 7 scrollable Dates are scrollable if true. Bool False scrollerPaging Dates are scrollable as a page (7 days) if true (Only works with scrollable set to true). Bool False startingDate Date to be used for centering the calendar/showing the week based on that date. It is internally wrapped by moment so it accepts both Date and moment Date . Any selectedDate Date to be used as pre selected Date. It is internally wrapped by moment so it accepts both Date and moment Date . Any onDateSelected Function to be used as a callback when a date is selected. Receives param date Moment date. Function onWeekChanged Function to be used as a callback when a week is changed. Receives params (start, end) Moment dates. Function onWeekScrollStart Function to be used as a callback in scrollable mode when dates page starts gliding. Receives params (start, end) Moment dates. Function onWeekScrollEnd Function to be used as a callback in scrollable mode when dates page stops gliding. Receives params (start, end) Moment dates. Function onHeaderSelected Function to be used as a callback when the header is selected. Receives param object {weekStartDate, weekEndDate} Moment dates. Function headerText Text to use in the header. Use with onWeekChanged to receive the visible start & end dates. String updateWeek Update the week view if other props change. If false , the week view won't change when other props change, but will still respond to left/right selectors. Bool True useIsoWeekday start week on ISO day of week (default true). If false, starts week on startingDate parameter. Bool True minDate minimum date that the calendar may navigate to. A week is allowed if minDate falls within the current week. Any maxDate maximum date that the calendar may navigate to. A week is allowed if maxDate falls within the current week. Any datesWhitelist Array of dates that are enabled, or a function callback which receives a date param and returns true if enabled. Array supports ranges specified with an object entry in the array. Check example Below Array or Func datesBlacklist Array of dates that are disabled, or a function callback. Same format as datesWhitelist. This overrides dates in datesWhitelist. Array or Func markedDates Dates that are marked with dots or lines. Format as markedDatesFormat. Array or Func [] scrollToOnSetSelectedDate Controls whether to reposition the scroller to the date passed to setSelectedDate . Bool True

datesWhitelist = [ moment(), { start : ( Date or moment Date ), end : ( Date or moment Date ) } ]; return ( < CalendarStrip datesWhitelist = {datesWhitelist} /> );

const datesBlacklistFunc = date => { return date.isoWeekday() === 6 ; } return ( < CalendarStrip datesBlacklist = {datesBlacklistFunc} /> );

markedDates may be an array of dates with dots/lines, or a callback that returns the same shaped object for a date passed to it.

markedDatesArray = [ { date : '(string, Date or Moment object)' , dots : [ { color : <string>, selectedColor: <string> (optional), }, ], }, { date: '(string, Date or Moment object)', lines: [ { color: <string>, selectedColor: <string> (optional), }, ], }, ];

markedDatesFunc = date => { if (date.isoWeekday() === 4 ) { return { dots :[{ color : <string>, selectedColor: <string> (optional), }] }; } // Line if (date.isoWeekday() === 6) { // Saturdays return { lines:[{ color: <string>, selectedColor: <string> (optional), }] }; } return {}; }

Hiding Components

Prop Description Type Default showMonth Show or hide the month label. Bool True showDate Show or hide all the dates. Bool True showDayName Show or hide the day name label Bool True showDayNumber Show or hide the day number label Bool True

Styling

Prop Description Type Default style Style for the top level CalendarStrip component. Any innerStyle Style for the responsively sized inner view. This is necessary to account for padding/margin from the top level view. The inner view has style flex:1 by default. If this component is nested within another dynamically sized container, remove the flex style by passing in [] . Any calendarHeaderStyle Style for the header text of the calendar Any calendarHeaderContainerStyle Style for the header text wrapper of the calendar Any calendarHeaderPosition Position of the header text (above or below) above, below above calendarHeaderFormat Format for the header text of the calendar. For options, refer to Moment documentation String dateNameStyle Style for the name of the day on work days in dates strip Any dateNumberStyle Style for the number of the day on work days in dates strip. Any dayContainerStyle Style for all day containers. RNCS scales the width & height responsively, so take that into account if overriding them. Any weekendDateNameStyle Style for the name of the day on weekend days in dates strip. Any weekendDateNumberStyle Style for the number of the day on weekend days in dates strip. Any styleWeekend Whether to style weekend dates separately. Bool True highlightDateNameStyle Style for the selected name of the day in dates strip. Any highlightDateNumberStyle Style for the selected number of the day in dates strip. Any highlightDateNumberContainerStyle Style for the selected date number container. Similar to highlightDateNumberStyle , but this fixes the issue that some styles may have on iOS when using highlightDateNumberStyle . Any highlightDateContainerStyle Style for the selected date container. Object disabledDateNameStyle Style for disabled name of the day in dates strip (controlled by datesWhitelist & datesBlacklist). Any disabledDateNumberStyle Style for disabled number of the day in dates strip (controlled by datesWhitelist & datesBlacklist). Any markedDatesStyle Style for the marked dates marker. Object disabledDateOpacity Opacity of disabled dates strip. Number 0.3 customDatesStyles Custom per-date styling, overriding the styles above. Check Table Below . Array or Func [] shouldAllowFontScaling Override the underlying Text element scaling to respect font settings Bool True upperCaseDays Format text of the days to upper case or title case Bool True

This prop may be passed an array of style objects or a callback which receives a date param and returns a style object for it. The format for the style object follows:

Key Description Type optional startDate anything parseable by Moment. Any False (unused w/ callback) endDate specify a range. If no endDate is supplied, startDate is treated as a single date. Any True (unused w/ callback) dateNameStyle Text style for the name of the day. Any True dateNumberStyle Text style for the number of the day. Any True highlightDateNameStyle Text style for the selected name of the day. This overrides the global prop. Any True highlightDateNumberStyle Text style for the selected number of the day. This overrides the global prop. Any True dateContainerStyle Style for the date Container. Any True

Array Usage Example:

let customDatesStyles = []; let startDate = moment(); for ( let i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) { customDatesStyles.push({ startDate : startDate.clone().add(i, 'days' ), dateNameStyle : styles.dateNameStyle, dateNumberStyle : styles.dateNumberStyle, dateContainerStyle : { backgroundColor : `# ${( `#00000 ${( Math .random() * ( 1 << 24 ) | 0 ).toString( 16 )} ` ).slice( -6 )} ` }, }); } render() { return ( < CalendarStrip customDatesStyles = {customDatesStyles} ... /> ); }

Callback Usage Example:

const customDatesStylesFunc = date => { if (date.isoWeekday() === 5 ) { return { dateNameStyle : { color : 'blue' }, dateNumberStyle : { color : 'purple' }, dateContainerStyle : { color : 'yellow' }, } } } render() { return ( < CalendarStrip customDatesStyles = {customDatesStylesFunc} ... /> ); }

Responsive Sizing

Prop Description Type Default maxDayComponentSize Maximum size that CalendarDay will responsively size up to. Number 80 minDayComponentSize Minimum size that CalendarDay will responsively size down to. Number 10 responsiveSizingOffset Adjust the responsive sizing. May be positive (increase size) or negative (decrease size). This value is added to the calculated day component width Number 0 dayComponentHeight Fixed height for the CalendarDay component or custom dayComponent . Number

Icon Sizing

Prop Description Type Default iconLeft Icon to be used for the left icon. It accepts require statement with url to the image ( require('./img/icon.png') ), or object with remote uri {uri: 'http://example.com/image.png'} Any iconRight Icon to be used for the right icon. It accepts require statement with url to the image ( require('./img/icon.png') ), or object with remote uri {uri: 'http://example.com/image.png'} Any iconStyle Style that is applied to both left and right icons. It is applied before iconLeftStyle or iconRightStyle. Any iconLeftStyle Style for left icon. It will override all of the other styles applied to icons. Any iconRightStyle Style for right icon. It will override all of the other styles applied to icons. Any iconContainer Style for the container of icons. (Example usage is to add flex property to it so in the portrait mode, it will shrink the dates strip) Any leftSelector Component for the left selector control. May be an instance of any React component. This overrides the icon* props above. Passing in an empty array [] hides this control. Any rightSelector Component for the right selector control. May be an instance of any React component. This overrides the icon* props above. Passing in an empty array [] hides this control. Any

Custom Day component

Prop Description Type Default dayComponent User-defined component for the Days. All day-related props are passed to the custom component: https://github.com/BugiDev/react-native-calendar-strip/blob/master/src/CalendarStrip.js#L542 Any

Methods

Methods may be accessed through the instantiated component's ref.

Prop Description getSelectedDate() Returns the currently selected date. If no date is selected, returns undefined. setSelectedDate(date) Sets the selected date. date may be a Moment object, ISO8601 date string, or any format that Moment is able to parse. It is the responsibility of the caller to select a date that makes sense (e.g. within the current week view). Passing in a value of 0 effectively clears the selected date. scrollToOnSetSelectedDate controls whether the scroller repositions to the selected date. getNextWeek() Advance to the next week. getPreviousWeek() Rewind to the previous week. updateWeekView(date) Show the week starting on date .

Animations

Week Strip Animation

Sequence example (dates shown one by one) Parallel example (dates shown all at once)

Week Strip Animation Options

The calendarAnimation prop accepts an object in the following format:

Props Description Types Type Pick which type of animation you would like to show sequence or parallel duration duration of animation in milliseconds Number (ms) useNativeDriver Use Animated's native driver (default true) Bool

Day Selection Animation

Border example Background example

Day Selection Animation Options

The daySelectionAnimation prop accepts an object in the following format:

Props Description Type Type Pick which type of animation you would like to show border or background duration duration of animation in milliseconds Number (ms) borderWidth Selected day's border width. Required if the type is set to border. Number borderHighlightColor Selected day's border color. Required if the type is set to border. String highlightColor Highlighted color of selected date. Required if the type is set to background. String animType optional config options passed to LayoutAnimation any animUpdateType optional config options passed to LayoutAnimation any animProperty optional config options passed to LayoutAnimation any animSpringDamping optional config options passed to LayoutAnimation any

Localization

Props Description Type locale Locale for dates Object

This prop is used for adding localization to react-native-calendar-strip component. The localization rules are the same as moments and can be found in moments documentation

locale Props Description Type name The name of the locale (ex. 'fr') String config The config object holding all of the localization strings.. Object

Build Release info

To properly make a release build, import the appropriate "Locale" module using the following steps. Not importing the locale module will crash the release build (though the dev build will work).

1- import momentJs module:

$ yarn add moment

or

$ npm install moment

2- Go to your index.js and import the specific "Locale" after the main moment import. Ex:

import 'moment' ; import 'moment/locale/fr' ; // language must match config import moment from 'moment-timezone' ; // only if timezone is needed

The locale import must match the language specified in the locale config (example below).

Example of one locale object is:

const locale = { name : 'fr' , config : { months : 'Janvier_Février_Mars_Avril_Mai_Juin_Juillet_Août_Septembre_Octobre_Novembre_Décembre' .split( '_' ), monthsShort : 'Janv_Févr_Mars_Avr_Mai_Juin_Juil_Août_Sept_Oct_Nov_Déc' .split( '_' ), weekdays : 'Dimanche_Lundi_Mardi_Mercredi_Jeudi_Vendredi_Samedi' .split( '_' ), weekdaysShort : 'Dim_Lun_Mar_Mer_Jeu_Ven_Sam' .split( '_' ), weekdaysMin : 'Di_Lu_Ma_Me_Je_Ve_Sa' .split( '_' ), longDateFormat : { LT : 'HH:mm' , LTS : 'HH:mm:ss' , L : 'DD/MM/YYYY' , LL : 'D MMMM YYYY' , LLL : 'D MMMM YYYY LT' , LLLL : 'dddd D MMMM YYYY LT' }, calendar : { sameDay : "[Aujourd'hui à] LT" , nextDay : '[Demain à] LT' , nextWeek : 'dddd [à] LT' , lastDay : '[Hier à] LT' , lastWeek : 'dddd [dernier à] LT' , sameElse : 'L' }, relativeTime : { future : 'dans %s' , past : 'il y a %s' , s : 'quelques secondes' , m : 'une minute' , mm : '%d minutes' , h : 'une heure' , hh : '%d heures' , d : 'un jour' , dd : '%d jours' , M : 'un mois' , MM : '%d mois' , y : 'une année' , yy : '%d années' }, ordinalParse : /\d{1,2}(er|ème)/ , ordinal : function ( number ) { return number + (number === 1 ? 'er' : 'ème' ); }, meridiemParse : /PD|MD/ , isPM : function ( input ) { return input.charAt( 0 ) === 'M' ; }, meridiem : function ( hours, minutes, isLower ) { return hours < 12 ? 'PD' : 'MD' ; }, week : { dow : 1 , doy : 4 } } };

Device Specific Notes

OnePlus devices use OnePlus Slate font by default which causes text being cut off in the date number in react-native-calendar-strip. To overcome this change the default font of the device or use a specific font throughout your app.

Development with Sample Application

To facilitate development, the example directory has a sample app.

cd example npm run cp npm install npm start

The CalendarStrip source files are copied from the project root directory into example/CalendarStrip using npm run cp . If a source file is modified, it must be copied over again with npm run cp .

Contributing

Contributions are welcome!

Fork it. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Or open up an issue.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Discussion and Collaboration

In addition to the Github Issues page, there is a Discord group for React Native with a channel specifically for react-native-calendar-strip. Thanks @MichelDiz for setting that up.

License

Licensed under the MIT License.