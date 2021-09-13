$ npm install react-native-calendar-strip
# OR
$ yarn add react-native-calendar-strip
The
scrollable prop was introduced in 2.0.0 and features a bi-directional infinite scroller. It recycles days using RecyclerListView, shifting the dates as the ends are reached. The Chrome debugger can cause issues with this updating due to a RN setTimeout bug. To prevent date shifts at the ends of the scroller, set the
minDate and
maxDate range to a year or less.
The refactor to support
scrollable introduced internal changes to the
CalendarDay component. Users of the
dayComponent prop may need to adjust their custom day component to accommodate the props passed to it.
import { View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import CalendarStrip from 'react-native-calendar-strip';
const Example = () => (
<View style={styles.container}>
<CalendarStrip
scrollable
style={{height:200, paddingTop: 20, paddingBottom: 10}}
calendarColor={'#3343CE'}
calendarHeaderStyle={{color: 'white'}}
dateNumberStyle={{color: 'white'}}
dateNameStyle={{color: 'white'}}
iconContainer={{flex: 0.1}}
/>
</View>
);
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { flex: 1 }
});
You can use this component without any styling or customization. Just import it in your project and render it:
import { View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import CalendarStrip from 'react-native-calendar-strip';
const Example = () => (
<View style={styles.container}>
<CalendarStrip
style={{height:150, paddingTop: 20, paddingBottom: 10}}
/>
</View>
);
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: { flex: 1 }
});
Even though this component works withouth any customization, it is possible to customize almost everything, so you can make it as beautiful as you want:
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
View
} from 'react-native';
import moment from 'moment';
import CalendarStrip from 'react-native-calendar-strip';
class Example extends Component {
let datesWhitelist = [{
start: moment(),
end: moment().add(3, 'days') // total 4 days enabled
}];
let datesBlacklist = [ moment().add(1, 'days') ]; // 1 day disabled
render() {
return (
<View>
<CalendarStrip
calendarAnimation={{type: 'sequence', duration: 30}}
daySelectionAnimation={{type: 'border', duration: 200, borderWidth: 1, borderHighlightColor: 'white'}}
style={{height: 100, paddingTop: 20, paddingBottom: 10}}
calendarHeaderStyle={{color: 'white'}}
calendarColor={'#7743CE'}
dateNumberStyle={{color: 'white'}}
dateNameStyle={{color: 'white'}}
highlightDateNumberStyle={{color: 'yellow'}}
highlightDateNameStyle={{color: 'yellow'}}
disabledDateNameStyle={{color: 'grey'}}
disabledDateNumberStyle={{color: 'grey'}}
datesWhitelist={datesWhitelist}
datesBlacklist={datesBlacklist}
iconLeft={require('./img/left-arrow.png')}
iconRight={require('./img/right-arrow.png')}
iconContainer={{flex: 0.1}}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('Example', () => Example);
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
numDaysInWeek
|Number of days shown in week. Applicable only when scrollable is false.
|Number
7
scrollable
|Dates are scrollable if true.
|Bool
False
scrollerPaging
|Dates are scrollable as a page (7 days) if true (Only works with
scrollable set to true).
|Bool
False
startingDate
|Date to be used for centering the calendar/showing the week based on that date. It is internally wrapped by
moment so it accepts both
Date and
moment Date.
|Any
selectedDate
|Date to be used as pre selected Date. It is internally wrapped by
moment so it accepts both
Date and
moment Date.
|Any
onDateSelected
|Function to be used as a callback when a date is selected. Receives param
date Moment date.
|Function
onWeekChanged
|Function to be used as a callback when a week is changed. Receives params
(start, end) Moment dates.
|Function
onWeekScrollStart
|Function to be used as a callback in
scrollable mode when dates page starts gliding. Receives params
(start, end) Moment dates.
|Function
onWeekScrollEnd
|Function to be used as a callback in
scrollable mode when dates page stops gliding. Receives params
(start, end) Moment dates.
|Function
onHeaderSelected
|Function to be used as a callback when the header is selected. Receives param object
{weekStartDate, weekEndDate} Moment dates.
|Function
headerText
|Text to use in the header. Use with
onWeekChanged to receive the visible start & end dates.
|String
updateWeek
|Update the week view if other props change. If
false, the week view won't change when other props change, but will still respond to left/right selectors.
|Bool
True
useIsoWeekday
|start week on ISO day of week (default true). If false, starts week on startingDate parameter.
|Bool
True
minDate
|minimum date that the calendar may navigate to. A week is allowed if minDate falls within the current week.
|Any
maxDate
|maximum date that the calendar may navigate to. A week is allowed if maxDate falls within the current week.
|Any
datesWhitelist
|Array of dates that are enabled, or a function callback which receives a date param and returns true if enabled. Array supports ranges specified with an object entry in the array. Check example Below
|Array or Func
datesBlacklist
|Array of dates that are disabled, or a function callback. Same format as datesWhitelist. This overrides dates in datesWhitelist.
|Array or Func
markedDates
|Dates that are marked with dots or lines. Format as markedDatesFormat.
|Array or Func
|[]
scrollToOnSetSelectedDate
|Controls whether to reposition the scroller to the date passed to
setSelectedDate.
|Bool
True
datesWhitelist = [
// single date (today)
moment(),
// date range
{
start: (Date or moment Date),
end: (Date or moment Date)
}
];
return (
<CalendarStrip
datesWhitelist={datesWhitelist}
/>
);
const datesBlacklistFunc = date => {
return date.isoWeekday() === 6; // disable Saturdays
}
return (
<CalendarStrip
datesBlacklist={datesBlacklistFunc}
/>
);
markedDates may be an array of dates with dots/lines, or a callback that returns the same shaped object for a date passed to it.
// Marked dates array format
markedDatesArray = [
{
date: '(string, Date or Moment object)',
dots: [
{
color: <string>,
selectedColor: <string> (optional),
},
],
},
{
date: '(string, Date or Moment object)',
lines: [
{
color: <string>,
selectedColor: <string> (optional),
},
],
},
];
// Marked dates callback
markedDatesFunc = date => {
// Dot
if (date.isoWeekday() === 4) { // Thursdays
return {
dots:[{
color: <string>,
selectedColor: <string> (optional),
}]
};
}
// Line
if (date.isoWeekday() === 6) { // Saturdays
return {
lines:[{
color: <string>,
selectedColor: <string> (optional),
}]
};
}
return {};
}
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
showMonth
|Show or hide the month label.
|Bool
True
showDate
|Show or hide all the dates.
|Bool
True
showDayName
|Show or hide the day name label
|Bool
True
showDayNumber
|Show or hide the day number label
|Bool
True
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
style
|Style for the top level CalendarStrip component.
|Any
innerStyle
|Style for the responsively sized inner view. This is necessary to account for padding/margin from the top level view. The inner view has style
flex:1 by default. If this component is nested within another dynamically sized container, remove the flex style by passing in
[].
|Any
calendarHeaderStyle
|Style for the header text of the calendar
|Any
calendarHeaderContainerStyle
|Style for the header text wrapper of the calendar
|Any
calendarHeaderPosition
|Position of the header text (above or below)
above, below
above
calendarHeaderFormat
|Format for the header text of the calendar. For options, refer to Moment documentation
|String
dateNameStyle
|Style for the name of the day on work days in dates strip
|Any
dateNumberStyle
|Style for the number of the day on work days in dates strip.
|Any
dayContainerStyle
|Style for all day containers. RNCS scales the width & height responsively, so take that into account if overriding them.
|Any
weekendDateNameStyle
|Style for the name of the day on weekend days in dates strip.
|Any
weekendDateNumberStyle
|Style for the number of the day on weekend days in dates strip.
|Any
styleWeekend
|Whether to style weekend dates separately.
|Bool
True
highlightDateNameStyle
|Style for the selected name of the day in dates strip.
|Any
highlightDateNumberStyle
|Style for the selected number of the day in dates strip.
|Any
highlightDateNumberContainerStyle
|Style for the selected date number container. Similar to
highlightDateNumberStyle, but this fixes the issue that some styles may have on iOS when using
highlightDateNumberStyle.
|Any
highlightDateContainerStyle
|Style for the selected date container.
|Object
disabledDateNameStyle
|Style for disabled name of the day in dates strip (controlled by datesWhitelist & datesBlacklist).
|Any
disabledDateNumberStyle
|Style for disabled number of the day in dates strip (controlled by datesWhitelist & datesBlacklist).
|Any
markedDatesStyle
|Style for the marked dates marker.
|Object
disabledDateOpacity
|Opacity of disabled dates strip.
|Number
0.3
customDatesStyles
|Custom per-date styling, overriding the styles above. Check Table Below .
|Array or Func
|[]
shouldAllowFontScaling
|Override the underlying Text element scaling to respect font settings
|Bool
True
upperCaseDays
|Format text of the days to upper case or title case
|Bool
True
This prop may be passed an array of style objects or a callback which receives a date param and returns a style object for it. The format for the style object follows:
|Key
|Description
|Type
|optional
startDate
|anything parseable by Moment.
|Any
False (unused w/ callback)
endDate
|specify a range. If no endDate is supplied, startDate is treated as a single date.
|Any
True (unused w/ callback)
dateNameStyle
|Text style for the name of the day.
|Any
True
dateNumberStyle
|Text style for the number of the day.
|Any
True
highlightDateNameStyle
|Text style for the selected name of the day. This overrides the global prop.
|Any
True
highlightDateNumberStyle
|Text style for the selected number of the day. This overrides the global prop.
|Any
True
dateContainerStyle
|Style for the date Container.
|Any
True
let customDatesStyles = [];
let startDate = moment();
for (let i=0; i<6; i++) {
customDatesStyles.push({
startDate: startDate.clone().add(i, 'days'), // Single date since no endDate provided
dateNameStyle: styles.dateNameStyle,
dateNumberStyle: styles.dateNumberStyle,
// Random color...
dateContainerStyle: { backgroundColor: `#${(`#00000${(Math.random() * (1 << 24) | 0).toString(16)}`).slice(-6)}` },
});
}
render() {
return (
<CalendarStrip
customDatesStyles={customDatesStyles}
...
/>
);
}
const customDatesStylesFunc = date => {
if (date.isoWeekday() === 5) { // Fridays
return {
dateNameStyle: {color: 'blue'},
dateNumberStyle: {color: 'purple'},
dateContainerStyle: {color: 'yellow'},
}
}
}
render() {
return (
<CalendarStrip
customDatesStyles={customDatesStylesFunc}
...
/>
);
}
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
maxDayComponentSize
|Maximum size that CalendarDay will responsively size up to.
|Number
80
minDayComponentSize
|Minimum size that CalendarDay will responsively size down to.
|Number
10
responsiveSizingOffset
|Adjust the responsive sizing. May be positive (increase size) or negative (decrease size). This value is added to the calculated day component width
|Number
0
dayComponentHeight
|Fixed height for the CalendarDay component or custom
dayComponent.
|Number
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
iconLeft
|Icon to be used for the left icon. It accepts require statement with url to the image (
require('./img/icon.png')), or object with remote uri
{uri: 'http://example.com/image.png'}
|Any
iconRight
|Icon to be used for the right icon. It accepts require statement with url to the image (
require('./img/icon.png')), or object with remote uri
{uri: 'http://example.com/image.png'}
|Any
iconStyle
|Style that is applied to both left and right icons. It is applied before iconLeftStyle or iconRightStyle.
|Any
iconLeftStyle
|Style for left icon. It will override all of the other styles applied to icons.
|Any
iconRightStyle
|Style for right icon. It will override all of the other styles applied to icons.
|Any
iconContainer
|Style for the container of icons. (Example usage is to add
flex property to it so in the portrait mode, it will shrink the dates strip)
|Any
leftSelector
|Component for the left selector control. May be an instance of any React component. This overrides the icon* props above. Passing in an empty array
[] hides this control.
|Any
rightSelector
|Component for the right selector control. May be an instance of any React component. This overrides the icon* props above. Passing in an empty array
[] hides this control.
|Any
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
dayComponent
|User-defined component for the Days. All day-related props are passed to the custom component: https://github.com/BugiDev/react-native-calendar-strip/blob/master/src/CalendarStrip.js#L542
|Any
Methods may be accessed through the instantiated component's ref.
|Prop
|Description
getSelectedDate()
|Returns the currently selected date. If no date is selected, returns undefined.
setSelectedDate(date)
|Sets the selected date.
date may be a Moment object, ISO8601 date string, or any format that Moment is able to parse. It is the responsibility of the caller to select a date that makes sense (e.g. within the current week view). Passing in a value of
0 effectively clears the selected date.
scrollToOnSetSelectedDate controls whether the scroller repositions to the selected date.
getNextWeek()
|Advance to the next week.
getPreviousWeek()
|Rewind to the previous week.
updateWeekView(date)
|Show the week starting on
date.
|Sequence example (dates shown one by one)
|Parallel example (dates shown all at once)
The
calendarAnimation prop accepts an object in the following format:
|Props
|Description
|Types
Type
|Pick which type of animation you would like to show
sequence or
parallel
duration
|duration of animation in milliseconds
|Number (ms)
useNativeDriver
|Use Animated's native driver (default true)
|Bool
|Border example
|Background example
The
daySelectionAnimation prop accepts an object in the following format:
|Props
|Description
|Type
Type
|Pick which type of animation you would like to show
border or
background
duration
|duration of animation in milliseconds
|Number (ms)
borderWidth
|Selected day's border width. Required if the type is set to border.
|Number
borderHighlightColor
|Selected day's border color. Required if the type is set to border.
|String
highlightColor
|Highlighted color of selected date. Required if the type is set to background.
|String
animType
|optional config options passed to LayoutAnimation
|any
animUpdateType
|optional config options passed to LayoutAnimation
|any
animProperty
|optional config options passed to LayoutAnimation
|any
animSpringDamping
|optional config options passed to LayoutAnimation
|any
|Props
|Description
|Type
locale
|Locale for dates
|Object
This prop is used for adding localization to react-native-calendar-strip component. The localization rules are the same as moments and can be found in moments documentation
locale Props
|Description
|Type
name
|The name of the locale (ex. 'fr')
|String
config
|The config object holding all of the localization strings..
|Object
To properly make a release build, import the appropriate "Locale" module using the following steps. Not importing the locale module will crash the release build (though the dev build will work).
1- import momentJs module:
$ yarn add moment
or
$ npm install moment
2- Go to your index.js and import the specific "Locale" after the main moment import. Ex:
import 'moment';
import 'moment/locale/fr'; // language must match config
import moment from 'moment-timezone'; // only if timezone is needed
The locale import must match the language specified in the locale config (example below).
const locale = {
name: 'fr',
config: {
months: 'Janvier_Février_Mars_Avril_Mai_Juin_Juillet_Août_Septembre_Octobre_Novembre_Décembre'.split(
'_'
),
monthsShort: 'Janv_Févr_Mars_Avr_Mai_Juin_Juil_Août_Sept_Oct_Nov_Déc'.split(
'_'
),
weekdays: 'Dimanche_Lundi_Mardi_Mercredi_Jeudi_Vendredi_Samedi'.split('_'),
weekdaysShort: 'Dim_Lun_Mar_Mer_Jeu_Ven_Sam'.split('_'),
weekdaysMin: 'Di_Lu_Ma_Me_Je_Ve_Sa'.split('_'),
longDateFormat: {
LT: 'HH:mm',
LTS: 'HH:mm:ss',
L: 'DD/MM/YYYY',
LL: 'D MMMM YYYY',
LLL: 'D MMMM YYYY LT',
LLLL: 'dddd D MMMM YYYY LT'
},
calendar: {
sameDay: "[Aujourd'hui à] LT",
nextDay: '[Demain à] LT',
nextWeek: 'dddd [à] LT',
lastDay: '[Hier à] LT',
lastWeek: 'dddd [dernier à] LT',
sameElse: 'L'
},
relativeTime: {
future: 'dans %s',
past: 'il y a %s',
s: 'quelques secondes',
m: 'une minute',
mm: '%d minutes',
h: 'une heure',
hh: '%d heures',
d: 'un jour',
dd: '%d jours',
M: 'un mois',
MM: '%d mois',
y: 'une année',
yy: '%d années'
},
ordinalParse: /\d{1,2}(er|ème)/,
ordinal: function(number) {
return number + (number === 1 ? 'er' : 'ème');
},
meridiemParse: /PD|MD/,
isPM: function(input) {
return input.charAt(0) === 'M';
},
// in case the meridiem units are not separated around 12, then implement
// this function (look at locale/id.js for an example)
// meridiemHour : function (hour, meridiem) {
// return /* 0-23 hour, given meridiem token and hour 1-12 */
// },
meridiem: function(hours, minutes, isLower) {
return hours < 12 ? 'PD' : 'MD';
},
week: {
dow: 1, // Monday is the first day of the week.
doy: 4 // The week that contains Jan 4th is the first week of the year.
}
}
};
To facilitate development, the
example directory has a sample app.
cd example
npm run cp
npm install
npm start
The CalendarStrip source files are copied from the project root directory into
example/CalendarStrip using
npm run cp. If a source file is modified, it must be copied over again with
npm run cp.
Contributions are welcome!
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
Or open up an issue.
Bogdan Begovic
💬 💻 🎨 📖 💡 🔧
Peace
💬 🐛 💻 📖 👀
Chris Burns
💬 🐛 💻 📖 🔧 💡 👀
samcolby
💻 ⚠️
Florian Biebel
💻
Vitaliy Zhukov
💻
lbrdar
💻
Dimka Vasilyev
💻
Eugene
💻
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
In addition to the Github Issues page, there is a Discord group for React Native with a channel specifically for react-native-calendar-strip. Thanks @MichelDiz for setting that up.
Licensed under the MIT License.
I found this package really easy to use and it's quite beautiful and customizable as well. The only complain I have about is about the background highlight, thus it's not customizable