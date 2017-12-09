openbase logo
rnc

react-native-calendar-select

by WyTiny
0.1.2 (see all)

A component to select period from calendar like Airbnb

Readme

react-native-calendar-select Build Status Coverage Status

A date picker component like Airbnb. You can select a date period from the calendar modal.

Examples

iOS Examples

Android Examples

Usage

This component use moment.js to process date.

install from npm

npm install --save react-native-calendar-select

import in project

import Calendar from 'react-native-calendar-select';

constructor (props) {
  super(props);
  this.state = {
    startDate: new Date(2017, 6, 12),  
    endDate: new Date(2017, 8, 2)
  };
  this.confirmDate = this.confirmDate.bind(this);
  this.openCalendar = this.openCalendar.bind(this);
}
// when confirm button is clicked, an object is conveyed to outer component
// contains following property:
// startDate [Date Object], endDate [Date Object]
// startMoment [Moment Object], endMoment [Moment Object]
confirmDate({startDate, endDate, startMoment, endMoment}) {
  this.setState({
    startDate,
    endDate
  });
}
openCalendar() {
  this.calendar && this.calendar.open();
}
// in render function
render() {
  // It's an optional property, I use this to show the structure of customI18n object.
  let customI18n = {
    'w': ['', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thur', 'Fri', 'Sat', 'Sun'],
    'weekday': ['', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday', 'Sunday'],
    'text': {
      'start': 'Check in',
      'end': 'Check out',
      'date': 'Date',
      'save': 'Confirm',
      'clear': 'Reset'
    },
    'date': 'DD / MM'  // date format
  };
  // optional property, too.
  let color = {
    subColor: '#f0f0f0'
  };
  return (
    <View>
      <Button title="Open Calendar" onPress={this.openCalendar}>
      <Calendar
        i18n="en"
        ref={(calendar) => {this.calendar = calendar;}}
        customI18n={customI18n}
        color={color}
        format="YYYYMMDD"
        minDate="20170510"
        maxDate="20180312"
        startDate={this.state.startDate}
        endDate={this.state.endDate}
        onConfirm={this.confirmDate}
      />
    </View>
  );
}

Properties

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
i18nString'en'Language of the component, supports en / zh / jp.
customI18nObject{}Customize text of the component, the structure of this object is shown in the example above.
colorObject{}Customize color.
formatstring'YYYY-MM-DD'Define date format, you can also pass Date Object or Moment Object as props.
minDateString / Object-Min date of calendar
maxDateString / Object-Max date of calendar
startDateString / ObjectnullStart date of selection
endDateString / ObjectnullEnd date of selection
onConfirmFunction-Callback function when the period is confirmed, receives an object as only parameter, contains startDate / endDate / startMoment / endMoment four property.

Instance methods

MethodDescription
cancelCancel modification of state and close modal
closeClose select modal
openOpen select modal
clearReset state of component
confirmConfirm selection and close modal

LICENSE MIT

