A date picker component like Airbnb. You can select a date period from the calendar modal.
This component use
moment.jsto process date.
install from npm
npm install --save react-native-calendar-select
import in project
import Calendar from 'react-native-calendar-select';
constructor (props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
startDate: new Date(2017, 6, 12),
endDate: new Date(2017, 8, 2)
};
this.confirmDate = this.confirmDate.bind(this);
this.openCalendar = this.openCalendar.bind(this);
}
// when confirm button is clicked, an object is conveyed to outer component
// contains following property:
// startDate [Date Object], endDate [Date Object]
// startMoment [Moment Object], endMoment [Moment Object]
confirmDate({startDate, endDate, startMoment, endMoment}) {
this.setState({
startDate,
endDate
});
}
openCalendar() {
this.calendar && this.calendar.open();
}
// in render function
render() {
// It's an optional property, I use this to show the structure of customI18n object.
let customI18n = {
'w': ['', 'Mon', 'Tues', 'Wed', 'Thur', 'Fri', 'Sat', 'Sun'],
'weekday': ['', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday', 'Sunday'],
'text': {
'start': 'Check in',
'end': 'Check out',
'date': 'Date',
'save': 'Confirm',
'clear': 'Reset'
},
'date': 'DD / MM' // date format
};
// optional property, too.
let color = {
subColor: '#f0f0f0'
};
return (
<View>
<Button title="Open Calendar" onPress={this.openCalendar}>
<Calendar
i18n="en"
ref={(calendar) => {this.calendar = calendar;}}
customI18n={customI18n}
color={color}
format="YYYYMMDD"
minDate="20170510"
maxDate="20180312"
startDate={this.state.startDate}
endDate={this.state.endDate}
onConfirm={this.confirmDate}
/>
</View>
);
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|i18n
|String
|'en'
|Language of the component, supports
en /
zh /
jp.
|customI18n
|Object
|{}
|Customize text of the component, the structure of this object is shown in the example above.
|color
|Object
|{}
|Customize color.
|format
|string
|'YYYY-MM-DD'
|Define date format, you can also pass Date Object or Moment Object as props.
|minDate
|String / Object
|-
|Min date of calendar
|maxDate
|String / Object
|-
|Max date of calendar
|startDate
|String / Object
|null
|Start date of selection
|endDate
|String / Object
|null
|End date of selection
|onConfirm
|Function
|-
|Callback function when the period is confirmed, receives an object as only parameter, contains
startDate /
endDate /
startMoment /
endMoment four property.
|Method
|Description
|cancel
|Cancel modification of state and close modal
|close
|Close select modal
|open
|Open select modal
|clear
|Reset state of component
|confirm
|Confirm selection and close modal
LICENSE MIT