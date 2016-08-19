openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-calendar-events

by Will McMahan
2.2.0 (see all)

📆 React Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar Events

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.4K

GitHub Stars

778

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

63

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Calendar

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

6Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

Readme

React Native Calendar Events

npm npm npm

A React Native module to help access and save events to iOS and Android calendars.

Getting started

This package assumes that you already have a React Native project or are familiar with React Native. If not, checkout the official documentation for more details about getting started with React Native.

Support

versionreact-native version
2.0.0+0.60.0+
pre 2.0.0+0.40.0+

For 0.59-, you should use jetify -r

Installation

$ npm install --save react-native-calendar-events
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-calendar-events

Don't forget going into the ios directory to execute a pod install.

🆘 Manual linking

Because this package targets React Native 0.60.0+, you will probably don't need to link it manually. Otherwise if it's not the case, follow this additional instructions:

👀 See manual linking instructions

iOS

Add this line to your ios/Podfile file, then run pod install.

target 'YourAwesomeProject' do
  # …
  pod 'RNCalendarEvents', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-calendar-events'
end

Android

1 - Add the following lines to android/settings.gradle:

include ':react-native-calendar-events'
project(':react-native-calendar-events').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-calendar-events/android')

2 - Add the implementation line to the dependencies in android/app/build.gradle:

dependencies {
  // ...
  implementation project(':react-native-calendar-events')
}

3 - Add the import and link the package in MainApplication.java:

import com.calendarevents.RNCalendarEventsPackage; // <- add the RNCalendarEventsPackage import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

  // …

  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    @SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
    List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
    // …
    packages.add(new RNCalendarEventsPackage());
    return packages;
  }

  // …
}

iOS specific instructions

Add RNCalendarEvents, as well as EventKit.framework to project libraries if not already done.

Setting up privacy usage descriptions may also be required depending on which iOS version is supported. This involves updating the Property List, Info.plist, with the corresponding key for the EKEventStore api. Info.plist reference.

For updating the Info.plist key/value via XCode, add a Privacy - Calendars Usage Description key with a usage description as the value. Resulting change to Info.plist should look something like:

<key>NSCalendarsUsageDescription</key>
<string>This app requires access to the calendar</string>

API

The following API allows for interacting with both iOS and Android device calendars. See the full list of available event fields.

import RNCalendarEvents from "react-native-calendar-events";

checkPermissions

Get calendar authorization status. You may check for the default read/write access with no argument, or read-only access on Android by passing boolean true. iOS is always read/write.

RNCalendarEvents.checkPermissions((readOnly = false));

Returns: Promise

  • fulfilled: String - denied, restricted, authorized or undetermined
  • rejected: Error

requestPermissions

Request calendar authorization. Authorization must be granted before accessing calendar events.

RNCalendarEvents.requestPermissions((readOnly = false));

(readOnly is for Android only, see below)

Android note: this is necessary for targeted SDK of >=23. iOS note: This method will crash, if you didn't update Info.plist. Follow carefully installation instruction.

Returns: Promise

  • fulfilled: String - denied, restricted, authorized or undetermined
  • rejected: Error

Read-Only requestPermissions (Android only)

⚠️ Note that to restrict to read-only usage on Android (iOS is always read/write) you will need to alter the included Android permissions as the AndroidManifest.xml is merged during the Android build.

You do that by altering your AndroidManifest.xml to "remove" the WRITE_CALENDAR permission with an entry like so:

<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
  xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
  >
  <!-- ... -->
  <uses-permission tools:node="remove" android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CALENDAR" />

findCalendars

Finds all the calendars on the device.

RNCalendarEvents.findCalendars();

Returns: Promise

  • fulfilled: Array - A list of known calendars on the device
  • rejected: Error

saveCalendar

Create a calendar.

RNCalendarEvents.saveCalendar(calendar);

⚠️ When you want to save a calendar, you need to use a valid source (find using findCalendars).

Arguments:

  • calendar: Object - Calendar to create.

Returns: Promise

  • fulfilled: The id of the created calendar
  • rejected: Error

removeCalendar

Removes a calendar.

RNCalendarEvents.removeCalendar(id);

Arguments:

  • id: String - The id of the calendar to remove.

Returns: Promise

  • fulfilled: Bool - Successful
  • rejected: Error

findEventById

Find calendar event by id. Returns a promise with fulfilled found events.

RNCalendarEvents.findEventById(id);

Arguments:

  • id: String - The events unique id.

Returns: Promise

  • fulfilled: Object | null - Found event with unique id.
  • rejected: Error

fetchAllEvents

Fetch all calendar events. Returns a promise with fulfilled found events.

RNCalendarEvents.fetchAllEvents(startDate, endDate, calendars);

Arguments:

  • startDate: String - The start date of the range of events fetched.
  • endDate: String - The end date of the range of events fetched.
  • calendars: Array - List of calendar id strings to specify calendar events. Defaults to all calendars if empty.

Returns: Promise

  • fulfilled: Array - Matched events within the specified date range.
  • rejected: Error

saveEvent

Creates or updates a calendar event. - wiki guide

RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent(title, details, options);

Arguments:

  • title: String - The title of the event.
  • details: Object - The event's details.
  • options: Object - Options specific to the saved event. Note that on Android, saveEvent accepts an additional option sync (boolean) to prevent syncing issues.

Returns: Promise

  • fulfilled: String - Created event's ID.
  • rejected: Error

To update an event, the event id must be defined. - wiki guide

RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent(title, {
  id: "FE6B128F-C0D8-4FB8-8FC6-D1D6BA015CDE",
});

Example for saveEvent

Creating events is fairly straightforward. Hopefully the following explanation can help.

Basic saveEvent

For both iOS and Android the pattern is simple; the event needs a title as well as a startDate and endDate. The endDate should also be a date later than the startDate.

RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent('Title of event', {
  startDate: '2016-08-19T19:26:00.000Z',
  endDate: '2017-08-19T19:26:00.000Z'
})
Specify a calendar saveEvent

The example above will simply save the event to your devices default calendar. If you wish to control which calendar the event is saved to, you must provide the calendarId. This will ensure your event is saved to an expected calendar.

RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent('Title of event', {
  calendarId: '141',
  startDate: '2016-08-19T19:26:00.000Z',
  endDate: '2017-08-19T19:26:00.000Z'
})
Additional fields with saveEvent

There are also other writable fields available. For example, you may wish to specify the location of the event or add additional notes for the event. Complete list of fields can be found in the wiki.

RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent('Title of event', {
  calendarId: '141',
  startDate: '2016-08-19T19:26:00.000Z',
  endDate: '2017-08-19T19:26:00.000Z',
  location: 'Los Angeles, CA',
  notes: 'Bring sunglasses'
})

removeEvent

Removes calendar event.

RNCalendarEvents.removeEvent(id, options);

Arguments:

  • id: String - The id of the event to remove.
  • options: Object - Options specific to event removal.

Returns: Promise

  • fulfilled: Bool - Successful
  • rejected: Error

Event fields

PropertyTypeDescriptioniOSAndroid
id*StringUnique id for the calendar event.
calendarId**StringUnique id for the calendar where the event will be saved. Defaults to the device's default calendar.
titleStringThe title for the calendar event.
startDateStringThe start date of the calendar event in ISO format.
endDateStringThe end date of the calendar event in ISO format.
allDayBoolIndicates whether the event is an all-day
event.
recurrenceStringThe simple recurrence frequency of the calendar event daily, weekly, monthly, yearly or none.
recurrenceRule **ObjectThe events recurrence settings.
occurrenceDate*StringThe original occurrence date of an event if it is part of a recurring series.
isDetachedBoolIndicates whether an event is a detached instance of a repeating event.
urlStringThe url associated with the calendar event.
locationStringThe location associated with the calendar event.
structuredLocationStringThe structuredLocation associated with the calendar event.
notesStringThe notes associated with the calendar event.
descriptionStringThe description associated with the calendar event.
alarmsArrayThe alarms associated with the calendar event, as an array of alarm objects.
attendees*ArrayThe attendees of the event, including the organizer.
calendar*ObjectThe calendar containing the event.
skipAndroidTimezoneBoolSkip the process of setting automatic timezone on android
timeZoneStringThe time zone associated with the event

Calendar

PropertyTypeDescriptioniOSAndroid
idStringUnique calendar ID.
titleStringThe calendar’s title.
typeStringThe calendar’s type.
sourceStringThe source object representing the account to which this calendar belongs.
isPrimary*BoolIndicates if the calendar is assigned as primary.
allowsModifications*BoolIndicates if the calendar allows events to be written, edited or removed.
color*StringThe color assigned to the calendar represented as a hex value.
allowedAvailabilities*ArrayThe event availability settings supported by the calendar.

Attendees

PropertyTypeDescriptioniOSAndroid
nameStringThe name of the attendee.
email*StringThe email address of the attendee.
phone*StringThe phone number of the attendee.

Recurrence rule

PropertyTypeDescriptioniOSAndroid
frequencyStringEvent recurring frequency. Allowed values are daily, weekly, monthly, yearly.
endDateStringEvent recurring end date. This overrides occurrence.
occurrenceNumberNumber of event occurrences.
intervalNumberThe interval between events of this recurrence.

Alarms

PropertyTypeDescriptioniOSAndroid
dateString or NumberIf a String is given, an alarm will be set with an absolute date. If a Number is given, an alarm will be set with a relative offset (in minutes) from the start date.
structuredLocationObjectThe location to trigger an alarm.

Alarm structuredLocation

PropertyTypeDescriptioniOSAndroid
titleStringThe title of the location.
proximityStringA value indicating how a location-based alarm is triggered. Possible values: enter, leave, none.
radiusNumberA minimum distance from the core location that would trigger the calendar event's alarm.
coordsObjectThe geolocation coordinates, as an object with latitude and longitude properties

Options

PropertyTypeDescriptioniOSAndroid
exceptionDateStringThe start date of a recurring event's exception instance. Used for updating single event in a recurring series
futureEventsBoolIf true the update will span all future events. If false it only update the single instance.

Calendar options

PropertyTypeDescriptioniOSAndroid
titleStringThe calendar title (required)
colorStringThe calendar color (required)
entityTypeString'event' or 'reminder' (required)
nameStringThe calendar name (required)
accessLevelStringDefines how the event shows up for others when the calendar is shared doc(required) 'contributor', 'editor', 'freebusy', 'override', 'owner', 'read', 'respond', 'root'
ownerAccountStringThe owner account for this calendar, based on the calendar feed doc(required)
sourceObjectThe calendar Account source (required)
source.nameStringThe Account name (required)
source.typeStringThe Account type
source.isLocalAccountBoolThe source (required if source.type is not used)

* Read only, ** _Write only

Troubleshooting

These are some common issues you may run into while using react-native-calendar-events library. If you encounter something that is not listed here, try searching in GitHub issues of react-native-calendar-events.

After saving an event, it disappear form the calendar

This might be related to a sync issue. You need to be sure that the event you saved is matching what your device will keep in sync.

For iOS, you might have not all event synced. You might need to update this iOS settings in Settings > Calendar > Sync > All Events. If that's not enough, it might be worth checking iOS iCloud sync documentation.
For Android, you can have a look to Google Calendar sync problems documentation.

Duplicated events after editing and saving an event

Another symptom of syncing issue. See the issue above. Note that on Android, saveEvent accepts an additional option sync (boolean) to prevent syncing issues.

Wiki

Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Acknowledgments

Big thanks to all who have contributed, raised an issue or simply find use in this project. Cheers!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation6
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
lusyigit1 Rating0 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
NOOR FATIMAAligarh, India1 Rating0 Reviews
A Deep Learning Enthusiast and A Full Stack Developer
December 21, 2020
Great Documentation
kamal taleb1 Rating0 Reviews
December 8, 2020
Great Documentation
Dao Danh LuuTokyo, Japan1 Rating0 Reviews
JS好き
October 9, 2020
Great Documentation
allencorn1 Rating0 Reviews
October 9, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

react-native-calendarsReact Native Calendar Components 🗓️ 📆
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
73K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
28
Top Feedback
12Highly Customizable
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
rnc
react-native-calendar-stripEasy to use and visually stunning calendar component for React Native.
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnc
react-native-calendario📆 React Native Calendar
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
455
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnb
react-native-big-calendargcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
564
react-native-bpk-component-calendarBackpack Design System
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
95
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

Create an event in local calendar using react-native
dev.to1 year agoCreate an event in local calendar using react-nativeHow to save an event in the local calendar using react-native. The code of the whole app build here...
react-native-calendar-events examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-native-calendar-events examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-native-calendar-events by viewing and forking react-native-calendar-events example apps on CodeSandbox
📆 React Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar Events | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.com📆 React Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar Events | BestofReactjswmcmahan/react-native-calendar-events, React Native Calendar Events A React Native module to help access and save events to iOS and Android calendars. Getting started This package assumes t
React Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar Events
reactnativeexample.com4 years agoReact Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar EventsA React Native module to help access and save events to iOS and Android calendars.
Calendar Events and reminders with React Native
zheeno.medium.com2 months agoCalendar Events and reminders with React NativeI recently was working on a Hospital Management System where I was responsible for building the frontend of both the web app and cross-platform mobile applications. On the mobile applications, I was…