A React Native module to help access and save events to iOS and Android calendars.
This package assumes that you already have a React Native project or are familiar with React Native. If not, checkout the official documentation for more details about getting started with React Native.
|version
|react-native version
|2.0.0+
|0.60.0+
|pre 2.0.0+
|0.40.0+
For 0.59-, you should use
jetify -r
$ npm install --save react-native-calendar-events
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-calendar-events
Don't forget going into the
ios directory to execute a
pod install.
Because this package targets React Native 0.60.0+, you will probably don't need to link it manually. Otherwise if it's not the case, follow this additional instructions:
Add this line to your
ios/Podfile file, then run
pod install.
target 'YourAwesomeProject' do
# …
pod 'RNCalendarEvents', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-calendar-events'
end
1 - Add the following lines to
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-calendar-events'
project(':react-native-calendar-events').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-calendar-events/android')
2 - Add the implementation line to the dependencies in
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
// ...
implementation project(':react-native-calendar-events')
}
3 - Add the import and link the package in
MainApplication.java:
import com.calendarevents.RNCalendarEventsPackage; // <- add the RNCalendarEventsPackage import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
// …
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
@SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
// …
packages.add(new RNCalendarEventsPackage());
return packages;
}
// …
}
Add
RNCalendarEvents, as well as
EventKit.framework to project libraries if not already done.
Setting up privacy usage descriptions may also be required depending on which iOS version is supported. This involves updating the Property List,
Info.plist, with the corresponding key for the EKEventStore api. Info.plist reference.
For updating the
Info.plist key/value via XCode, add a
Privacy - Calendars Usage Description key with a usage description as the value. Resulting change to
Info.plist should look something like:
<key>NSCalendarsUsageDescription</key>
<string>This app requires access to the calendar</string>
The following API allows for interacting with both iOS and Android device calendars. See the full list of available event fields.
import RNCalendarEvents from "react-native-calendar-events";
checkPermissions
Get calendar authorization status. You may check for the default read/write access with no argument, or read-only access on Android by passing boolean true. iOS is always read/write.
RNCalendarEvents.checkPermissions((readOnly = false));
Returns: Promise
denied,
restricted,
authorized or
undetermined
requestPermissions
Request calendar authorization. Authorization must be granted before accessing calendar events.
RNCalendarEvents.requestPermissions((readOnly = false));
(readOnly is for Android only, see below)
Android note: this is necessary for targeted SDK of >=23. iOS note: This method will crash, if you didn't update
Info.plist. Follow carefully installation instruction.
Returns: Promise
denied,
restricted,
authorized or
undetermined
requestPermissions (Android only)
⚠️ Note that to restrict to read-only usage on Android (iOS is always read/write) you will need to alter the included Android permissions
as the
AndroidManifest.xml is merged during the Android build.
You do that by altering your AndroidManifest.xml to "remove" the WRITE_CALENDAR permission with an entry like so:
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
>
<!-- ... -->
<uses-permission tools:node="remove" android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CALENDAR" />
findCalendars
Finds all the calendars on the device.
RNCalendarEvents.findCalendars();
Returns: Promise
saveCalendar
Create a calendar.
RNCalendarEvents.saveCalendar(calendar);
⚠️ When you want to save a calendar, you need to use a valid source (find using
findCalendars).
Arguments:
Returns: Promise
removeCalendar
Removes a calendar.
RNCalendarEvents.removeCalendar(id);
Arguments:
Returns: Promise
findEventById
Find calendar event by id. Returns a promise with fulfilled found events.
RNCalendarEvents.findEventById(id);
Arguments:
Returns: Promise
fetchAllEvents
Fetch all calendar events. Returns a promise with fulfilled found events.
RNCalendarEvents.fetchAllEvents(startDate, endDate, calendars);
Arguments:
Returns: Promise
saveEvent
Creates or updates a calendar event. - wiki guide
RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent(title, details, options);
Arguments:
saveEvent accepts an additional option
sync (boolean) to prevent syncing issues.
Returns: Promise
To update an event, the event
id must be defined. - wiki guide
RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent(title, {
id: "FE6B128F-C0D8-4FB8-8FC6-D1D6BA015CDE",
});
Creating events is fairly straightforward. Hopefully the following explanation can help.
saveEvent
For both iOS and Android the pattern is simple; the event needs a
title as well as a
startDate and
endDate. The
endDate should also be a date later than the
startDate.
RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent('Title of event', {
startDate: '2016-08-19T19:26:00.000Z',
endDate: '2017-08-19T19:26:00.000Z'
})
saveEvent
The example above will simply save the event to your devices default calendar. If you wish to control which calendar the event is saved to, you must provide the
calendarId. This will ensure your event is saved to an expected calendar.
RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent('Title of event', {
calendarId: '141',
startDate: '2016-08-19T19:26:00.000Z',
endDate: '2017-08-19T19:26:00.000Z'
})
saveEvent
There are also other writable fields available. For example, you may wish to specify the location of the event or add additional notes for the event. Complete list of fields can be found in the wiki.
RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent('Title of event', {
calendarId: '141',
startDate: '2016-08-19T19:26:00.000Z',
endDate: '2017-08-19T19:26:00.000Z',
location: 'Los Angeles, CA',
notes: 'Bring sunglasses'
})
removeEvent
Removes calendar event.
RNCalendarEvents.removeEvent(id, options);
Arguments:
Returns: Promise
|Property
|Type
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|id*
|String
|Unique id for the calendar event.
|✓
|✓
|calendarId**
|String
|Unique id for the calendar where the event will be saved. Defaults to the device's default calendar.
|✓
|✓
|title
|String
|The title for the calendar event.
|✓
|✓
|startDate
|String
|The start date of the calendar event in ISO format.
|✓
|✓
|endDate
|String
|The end date of the calendar event in ISO format.
|✓
|✓
|allDay
|Bool
|Indicates whether the event is an all-day
|event.
|✓
|✓
|recurrence
|String
|The simple recurrence frequency of the calendar event
daily,
weekly,
monthly,
yearly or none.
|✓
|✓
|recurrenceRule **
|Object
|The events recurrence settings.
|✓
|✓
|occurrenceDate*
|String
|The original occurrence date of an event if it is part of a recurring series.
|✓
|isDetached
|Bool
|Indicates whether an event is a detached instance of a repeating event.
|✓
|url
|String
|The url associated with the calendar event.
|✓
|location
|String
|The location associated with the calendar event.
|✓
|✓
|structuredLocation
|String
|The structuredLocation associated with the calendar event.
|✓
|notes
|String
|The notes associated with the calendar event.
|✓
|description
|String
|The description associated with the calendar event.
|✓
|alarms
|Array
|The alarms associated with the calendar event, as an array of alarm objects.
|✓
|✓
|attendees*
|Array
|The attendees of the event, including the organizer.
|✓
|✓
|calendar*
|Object
|The calendar containing the event.
|✓
|✓
|skipAndroidTimezone
|Bool
|Skip the process of setting automatic timezone on android
|✓
|timeZone
|String
|The time zone associated with the event
|✓
|Property
|Type
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|id
|String
|Unique calendar ID.
|✓
|✓
|title
|String
|The calendar’s title.
|✓
|✓
|type
|String
|The calendar’s type.
|✓
|✓
|source
|String
|The source object representing the account to which this calendar belongs.
|✓
|✓
|isPrimary*
|Bool
|Indicates if the calendar is assigned as primary.
|✓
|✓
|allowsModifications*
|Bool
|Indicates if the calendar allows events to be written, edited or removed.
|✓
|✓
|color*
|String
|The color assigned to the calendar represented as a hex value.
|✓
|✓
|allowedAvailabilities*
|Array
|The event availability settings supported by the calendar.
|✓
|✓
|Property
|Type
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|name
|String
|The name of the attendee.
|✓
|✓
|email*
|String
|The email address of the attendee.
|✓
|✓
|phone*
|String
|The phone number of the attendee.
|✓
|Property
|Type
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|frequency
|String
|Event recurring frequency. Allowed values are
daily,
weekly,
monthly,
yearly.
|✓
|✓
|endDate
|String
|Event recurring end date. This overrides occurrence.
|✓
|✓
|occurrence
|Number
|Number of event occurrences.
|✓
|✓
|interval
|Number
|The interval between events of this recurrence.
|✓
|✓
|Property
|Type
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|date
|String or Number
|If a String is given, an alarm will be set with an absolute date. If a Number is given, an alarm will be set with a relative offset (in minutes) from the start date.
|✓
|✓
|structuredLocation
|Object
|The location to trigger an alarm.
|✓
|Property
|Type
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|title
|String
|The title of the location.
|✓
|proximity
|String
|A value indicating how a location-based alarm is triggered. Possible values:
enter,
leave,
none.
|✓
|radius
|Number
|A minimum distance from the core location that would trigger the calendar event's alarm.
|✓
|coords
|Object
|The geolocation coordinates, as an object with latitude and longitude properties
|✓
|Property
|Type
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|exceptionDate
|String
|The start date of a recurring event's exception instance. Used for updating single event in a recurring series
|✓
|✓
|futureEvents
|Bool
|If
true the update will span all future events. If
false it only update the single instance.
|✓
|Property
|Type
|Description
|iOS
|Android
|title
|String
|The calendar title (required)
|✓
|✓
|color
|String
|The calendar color (required)
|✓
|✓
|entityType
|String
|'event' or 'reminder' (required)
|✓
|name
|String
|The calendar name (required)
|✓
|accessLevel
|String
|Defines how the event shows up for others when the calendar is shared doc(required)
'contributor', 'editor', 'freebusy', 'override', 'owner', 'read', 'respond', 'root'
|✓
|ownerAccount
|String
|The owner account for this calendar, based on the calendar feed doc(required)
|✓
|source
|Object
|The calendar Account source (required)
|✓
|source.name
|String
|The Account name (required)
|✓
|source.type
|String
|The Account type
|✓
|source.isLocalAccount
|Bool
|The source (required if source.type is not used)
|✓
* Read only, ** _Write only
These are some common issues you may run into while using
react-native-calendar-events library.
If you encounter something that is not listed here, try searching in GitHub issues of
react-native-calendar-events.
This might be related to a sync issue. You need to be sure that the event you saved is matching what your device will keep in sync.
For iOS, you might have not all event synced. You might need to update this iOS settings in Settings > Calendar > Sync > All Events. If that's not enough, it might be worth checking iOS iCloud sync documentation.
For Android, you can have a look to Google Calendar sync problems documentation.
Another symptom of syncing issue. See the issue above.
Note that on Android,
saveEvent accepts an additional option
sync (boolean) to prevent syncing issues.
