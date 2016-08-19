React Native Calendar Events

A React Native module to help access and save events to iOS and Android calendars.

Getting started

This package assumes that you already have a React Native project or are familiar with React Native. If not, checkout the official documentation for more details about getting started with React Native.

Support

version react-native version 2.0.0+ 0.60.0+ pre 2.0.0+ 0.40.0+

For 0.59-, you should use jetify -r

Installation

$ npm install --save react-native-calendar-events $ yarn add react-native-calendar-events

Don't forget going into the ios directory to execute a pod install .

🆘 Manual linking

Because this package targets React Native 0.60.0+, you will probably don't need to link it manually. Otherwise if it's not the case, follow this additional instructions:

👀 See manual linking instructions iOS Add this line to your ios/Podfile file, then run pod install . target 'YourAwesomeProject' do pod 'RNCalendarEvents' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-calendar-events' end Android 1 - Add the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-calendar-events' project ( ':react-native-calendar-events' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-calendar-events/android' ) 2 - Add the implementation line to the dependencies in android/app/build.gradle : dependencies { implementation project ( ':react-native-calendar-events' ) } 3 - Add the import and link the package in MainApplication.java : import com.calendarevents.RNCalendarEventsPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ( "UnnecessaryLocalVariable" ) List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList( this ).getPackages(); packages.add( new RNCalendarEventsPackage()); return packages; } }

iOS specific instructions

Add RNCalendarEvents , as well as EventKit.framework to project libraries if not already done.

Setting up privacy usage descriptions may also be required depending on which iOS version is supported. This involves updating the Property List, Info.plist , with the corresponding key for the EKEventStore api. Info.plist reference.

For updating the Info.plist key/value via XCode, add a Privacy - Calendars Usage Description key with a usage description as the value. Resulting change to Info.plist should look something like:

< key > NSCalendarsUsageDescription </ key > < string > This app requires access to the calendar </ string >

API

The following API allows for interacting with both iOS and Android device calendars. See the full list of available event fields.

import RNCalendarEvents from "react-native-calendar-events" ;

checkPermissions

Get calendar authorization status. You may check for the default read/write access with no argument, or read-only access on Android by passing boolean true. iOS is always read/write.

RNCalendarEvents.checkPermissions((readOnly = false ));

Returns: Promise

fulfilled: String - denied , restricted , authorized or undetermined

, , or rejected: Error

requestPermissions

Request calendar authorization. Authorization must be granted before accessing calendar events.

RNCalendarEvents.requestPermissions((readOnly = false ));

(readOnly is for Android only, see below)

Android note: this is necessary for targeted SDK of >=23. iOS note: This method will crash, if you didn't update Info.plist . Follow carefully installation instruction.

Returns: Promise

fulfilled: String - denied , restricted , authorized or undetermined

, , or rejected: Error

Read-Only requestPermissions (Android only)

⚠️ Note that to restrict to read-only usage on Android (iOS is always read/write) you will need to alter the included Android permissions as the AndroidManifest.xml is merged during the Android build.

You do that by altering your AndroidManifest.xml to "remove" the WRITE_CALENDAR permission with an entry like so:

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:tools = "http://schemas.android.com/tools" > < uses-permission tools:node = "remove" android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_CALENDAR" />

findCalendars

Finds all the calendars on the device.

RNCalendarEvents.findCalendars();

Returns: Promise

fulfilled: Array - A list of known calendars on the device

rejected: Error

saveCalendar

Create a calendar.

RNCalendarEvents.saveCalendar(calendar);

⚠️ When you want to save a calendar, you need to use a valid source (find using findCalendars ).

Arguments:

calendar: Object - Calendar to create.

Returns: Promise

fulfilled: The id of the created calendar

rejected: Error

removeCalendar

Removes a calendar.

RNCalendarEvents.removeCalendar(id);

Arguments:

id: String - The id of the calendar to remove.

Returns: Promise

fulfilled: Bool - Successful

rejected: Error

findEventById

Find calendar event by id. Returns a promise with fulfilled found events.

RNCalendarEvents.findEventById(id);

Arguments:

id: String - The events unique id.

Returns: Promise

fulfilled: Object | null - Found event with unique id.

rejected: Error

fetchAllEvents

Fetch all calendar events. Returns a promise with fulfilled found events.

RNCalendarEvents.fetchAllEvents(startDate, endDate, calendars);

Arguments:

startDate: String - The start date of the range of events fetched.

endDate: String - The end date of the range of events fetched.

calendars: Array - List of calendar id strings to specify calendar events. Defaults to all calendars if empty.

Returns: Promise

fulfilled: Array - Matched events within the specified date range.

rejected: Error

saveEvent

Creates or updates a calendar event. - wiki guide

RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent(title, details, options);

Arguments:

title: String - The title of the event.

details: Object - The event's details.

options: Object - Options specific to the saved event. Note that on Android, saveEvent accepts an additional option sync (boolean) to prevent syncing issues.

Returns: Promise

fulfilled: String - Created event's ID.

rejected: Error

To update an event, the event id must be defined. - wiki guide

RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent(title, { id : "FE6B128F-C0D8-4FB8-8FC6-D1D6BA015CDE" , });

Example for saveEvent

Creating events is fairly straightforward. Hopefully the following explanation can help.

Basic saveEvent

For both iOS and Android the pattern is simple; the event needs a title as well as a startDate and endDate . The endDate should also be a date later than the startDate .

RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent( 'Title of event' , { startDate : '2016-08-19T19:26:00.000Z' , endDate : '2017-08-19T19:26:00.000Z' })

Specify a calendar saveEvent

The example above will simply save the event to your devices default calendar. If you wish to control which calendar the event is saved to, you must provide the calendarId . This will ensure your event is saved to an expected calendar.

RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent( 'Title of event' , { calendarId : '141' , startDate : '2016-08-19T19:26:00.000Z' , endDate : '2017-08-19T19:26:00.000Z' })

Additional fields with saveEvent

There are also other writable fields available. For example, you may wish to specify the location of the event or add additional notes for the event. Complete list of fields can be found in the wiki.

RNCalendarEvents.saveEvent( 'Title of event' , { calendarId : '141' , startDate : '2016-08-19T19:26:00.000Z' , endDate : '2017-08-19T19:26:00.000Z' , location : 'Los Angeles, CA' , notes : 'Bring sunglasses' })

removeEvent

Removes calendar event.

RNCalendarEvents.removeEvent(id, options);

Arguments:

id: String - The id of the event to remove.

options: Object - Options specific to event removal.

Returns: Promise

fulfilled: Bool - Successful

rejected: Error

Event fields

Property Type Description iOS Android id* String Unique id for the calendar event. ✓ ✓ calendarId** String Unique id for the calendar where the event will be saved. Defaults to the device's default calendar. ✓ ✓ title String The title for the calendar event. ✓ ✓ startDate String The start date of the calendar event in ISO format. ✓ ✓ endDate String The end date of the calendar event in ISO format. ✓ ✓ allDay Bool Indicates whether the event is an all-day event. ✓ ✓ recurrence String The simple recurrence frequency of the calendar event daily , weekly , monthly , yearly or none. ✓ ✓ recurrenceRule ** Object The events recurrence settings. ✓ ✓ occurrenceDate* String The original occurrence date of an event if it is part of a recurring series. ✓ isDetached Bool Indicates whether an event is a detached instance of a repeating event. ✓ url String The url associated with the calendar event. ✓ location String The location associated with the calendar event. ✓ ✓ structuredLocation String The structuredLocation associated with the calendar event. ✓ notes String The notes associated with the calendar event. ✓ description String The description associated with the calendar event. ✓ alarms Array The alarms associated with the calendar event, as an array of alarm objects. ✓ ✓ attendees* Array The attendees of the event, including the organizer. ✓ ✓ calendar* Object The calendar containing the event. ✓ ✓ skipAndroidTimezone Bool Skip the process of setting automatic timezone on android ✓ timeZone String The time zone associated with the event ✓

Calendar

Property Type Description iOS Android id String Unique calendar ID. ✓ ✓ title String The calendar’s title. ✓ ✓ type String The calendar’s type. ✓ ✓ source String The source object representing the account to which this calendar belongs. ✓ ✓ isPrimary* Bool Indicates if the calendar is assigned as primary. ✓ ✓ allowsModifications* Bool Indicates if the calendar allows events to be written, edited or removed. ✓ ✓ color* String The color assigned to the calendar represented as a hex value. ✓ ✓ allowedAvailabilities* Array The event availability settings supported by the calendar. ✓ ✓

Attendees

Property Type Description iOS Android name String The name of the attendee. ✓ ✓ email* String The email address of the attendee. ✓ ✓ phone* String The phone number of the attendee. ✓

Recurrence rule

Property Type Description iOS Android frequency String Event recurring frequency. Allowed values are daily , weekly , monthly , yearly . ✓ ✓ endDate String Event recurring end date. This overrides occurrence. ✓ ✓ occurrence Number Number of event occurrences. ✓ ✓ interval Number The interval between events of this recurrence. ✓ ✓

Alarms

Property Type Description iOS Android date String or Number If a String is given, an alarm will be set with an absolute date. If a Number is given, an alarm will be set with a relative offset (in minutes) from the start date. ✓ ✓ structuredLocation Object The location to trigger an alarm. ✓

Alarm structuredLocation

Property Type Description iOS Android title String The title of the location. ✓ proximity String A value indicating how a location-based alarm is triggered. Possible values: enter , leave , none . ✓ radius Number A minimum distance from the core location that would trigger the calendar event's alarm. ✓ coords Object The geolocation coordinates, as an object with latitude and longitude properties ✓

Options

Property Type Description iOS Android exceptionDate String The start date of a recurring event's exception instance. Used for updating single event in a recurring series ✓ ✓ futureEvents Bool If true the update will span all future events. If false it only update the single instance. ✓

Calendar options

Property Type Description iOS Android title String The calendar title (required) ✓ ✓ color String The calendar color (required) ✓ ✓ entityType String 'event' or 'reminder' (required) ✓ name String The calendar name (required) ✓ accessLevel String Defines how the event shows up for others when the calendar is shared doc(required) 'contributor', 'editor', 'freebusy', 'override', 'owner', 'read', 'respond', 'root' ✓ ownerAccount String The owner account for this calendar, based on the calendar feed doc(required) ✓ source Object The calendar Account source (required) ✓ source.name String The Account name (required) ✓ source.type String The Account type ✓ source.isLocalAccount Bool The source (required if source.type is not used) ✓

* Read only, ** _Write only

Troubleshooting

These are some common issues you may run into while using react-native-calendar-events library. If you encounter something that is not listed here, try searching in GitHub issues of react-native-calendar-events .

After saving an event, it disappear form the calendar

This might be related to a sync issue. You need to be sure that the event you saved is matching what your device will keep in sync.

For iOS, you might have not all event synced. You might need to update this iOS settings in Settings > Calendar > Sync > All Events. If that's not enough, it might be worth checking iOS iCloud sync documentation.

For Android, you can have a look to Google Calendar sync problems documentation.

Duplicated events after editing and saving an event

Another symptom of syncing issue. See the issue above. Note that on Android, saveEvent accepts an additional option sync (boolean) to prevent syncing issues.

