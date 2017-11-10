Description

This project aims at providing developers with a cross-platform, highly customizable, calendar date picker component for React Native.

Here is a quick example of how it works, with custom appearance:

Installation

npm install --save react-native-calendar-datepicker

Minimum react-native: "^0.33.0"

Basic Usage

Getting started with this component is very very easy. However, the initial appearance is minimalistic, but the library offers the developer the ability to easily customize it.

In its most basic form, the usage of this component looks like this:

import Calendar from 'react-native-calendar-datepicker' ; import Moment from 'moment' ; ... <Calendar onChange={(date) => this .setState({date})} selected={ this .state.date} minDate={Moment().startOf( 'day' )} maxDate={Moment().add( 10 , 'years' ).startOf( 'day' )} />

API Reference

Note: Each date provided will be a Moment.js object.

Basic properties

Property Type Explanation selected Moment The currently selected date onChange (date: Moment) => void Callback for selecting a date minDate Moment [Mandatory] Minimum selectable date maxDate Moment [Mandatory] Maximum selectable date startStage "day"/"month"/"year" [Default: "day"] Whether you would like to select the day, month or year first. finalStage "day"/"month"/"year" [Default: "day"] The last level of selection you want. slideThreshold number [Default: min([width / 3, 250])] The number of pixels after which the slide event will be triggered. showArrows boolean [Default: false] Whether you would like to show arrow buttons for moving between months.

Locale specific calendar

In order to change the locale of the calendar, just change the locale of Moment.js. Please make sure to do so before using the calendar component.

Styling properties

In its initial form the component has a minimalistic appearance, shown in the picture below, but it can easily be customized.

Styled example with arrows:

Below is the list of properties that can be used for styling. For a concrete example, check out the demo app link

Property Type Explanation style View.propTypes.style View wrapper of the calendar barView View.propTypes.style Styling the view wrapper for the bar at the top of the component barText Text.propTypes.style Styling the text in the top bar stageView View.propTypes.style Styling the view wrapper of the current stage dayHeaderView View.propTypes.style Styling the view wrapper of day names dayHeaderText Text.propTypes.style Styling the text of day names dayRowView View.propTypes.style Styling each row view of days dayView View.propTypes.style View wrapper of each day dayText Text.propTypes.style Styling the text of each day number dayTodayText Text.propTypes.style Highlighting today in the calendar daySelectedText Text.propTypes.style Highlighting the selected day in the calendar dayDisabledText Text.propTypes.style Styling unavailable dates in the calendar monthText Text.propTypes.style Styling the text for each month in the month selector monthDisabledText Text.propTypes.style Styling unavailable months monthSelectedText Text.propTypes.style Styling selected month yearMinTintColor string Styling left side of year slider yearMaxTintColor string Styling right side of year slider yearSlider Slider.propTypes.style Styling the year slider yearText Text.propTypes.style Styling the year text

TODO

Add unit tests

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Credits

Main Developer: Vlad-Doru Ion

Pull requests by:

License

Apache License 2.0