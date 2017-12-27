openbase logo
rnc

react-native-calendar

by Christopher Dro
0.13.1

[DEPRECATED] Calendar Component for React Native

Overview

Readme

⚠️ Deprecated ⚠️

This library is no longer being actively maintained. Try https://github.com/wix/react-native-calendars

react-native-calendar

A <Calendar> component for React Native

Portrait mode only

Installation

npm install react-native-calendar --save

Usage

<Calendar
  currentMonth={'2015-08-01'}       // Optional date to set the currently displayed month after initialization
  customStyle={{day: {fontSize: 15, textAlign: 'center'}}} // Customize any pre-defined styles
  dayHeadings={Array}               // Default: ['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S']
  eventDates={['2015-07-01']}       // Optional array of moment() parseable dates that will show an event indicator
  events={[{date:'2015-07-01', ..}]}// Optional array of event objects with a date property and custom styles for the event indicator
  monthNames={Array}                // Defaults to english names of months
  nextButtonText={'Next'}           // Text for next button. Default: 'Next'
  onDateSelect={(date) => this.onDateSelect(date)} // Callback after date selection
  onDateLongPress={(date) => this.onDateLongPress(date)} // Callback after date is long pressed
  onSwipeNext={this.onSwipeNext}    // Callback for forward swipe event
  onSwipePrev={this.onSwipePrev}    // Callback for back swipe event
  onTouchNext={this.onTouchNext}    // Callback for next touch event
  onTouchPrev={this.onTouchPrev}    // Callback for prev touch event
  onTitlePress={this.onTitlePress}  // Callback on title press
  prevButtonText={'Prev'}           // Text for previous button. Default: 'Prev'
  removeClippedSubviews={false}     // Set to false for us within Modals. Default: true
  renderDay={<CustomDay />}         // Optionally render a custom day component
  scrollEnabled={true}              // False disables swiping. Default: False
  selectedDate={'2015-08-15'}       // Day to be selected
  showControls={true}               // False hides prev/next buttons. Default: False
  showEventIndicators={true}        // False hides event indicators. Default:False
  startDate={'2015-08-01'}          // The first month that will display. Default: current month
  titleFormat={'MMMM YYYY'}         // Format for displaying current month. Default: 'MMMM YYYY'
  today={'2017-05-16'}              // Defaults to today
  weekStart={1} // Day on which week starts 0 - Sunday, 1 - Monday, 2 - Tuesday, etc, Default: 1
/>

Available custom styles

There are a number of pre-defined styles in the calendar. Below, we will give an example of how each of them can be changed depending on your use case.

calendarContainer

calendarContainer changes the background of the calendar.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    calendarContainer: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

calendarContainer

calendarControls

calendarControls changes only the bar on the top that contains the month and year by default, but can also contain controls for changing the month.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    calendarControls: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

calendarControls

calendarHeading

calendarHeading changes the bar that contains the days of the week.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    calendarHeading: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

calendarHeading

controlButton

controlButton shows the next and previous buttons that allow you to change the current month. The showControls prop must be passed through to <Calendar /> in order for this style to take effect.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    controlButton: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return (
    <Calendar
      showControls
      customStyle={customStyle} />
  )
}

controlButton

controlButtonText

controlButtonText applies styles to the text that is rendered when the showControls prop is true. The text can also be changed using the prevButtonText and nextButtonText props.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    controlButtonText: {
      color: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return (
    <Calendar
      showControls
      customStyle={customStyle} />
  )
}

controlButtonText

currentDayCircle

currentDayCircle changes the style of the background behind the currently-selected day when the currently-selected day is today.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    currentDayCircle: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

currentDayCircle

currentDayText

currentDayText changes the style of the current day (defaults to red) to differentiate it from other days.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    currentDayText: {
      color: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

currentDayText

day

day changes the text of every day other than today and weekend days.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    day: {
      color: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

day

dayButton

dayButton changes the background behind all valid days.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    dayButton: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

dayButton

dayButtonFiller

dayButtonFiller styles the background behind all invalid days.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    dayButtonFiller: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

dayButtonFiller

dayCircleFiller

dayCircleFiller styles a circle around all days other than the active day.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    dayCircleFiller: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

dayCircleFiller

dayHeading

dayHeading styles the text for non-weekend days in the day of the week bar.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    dayHeading: {
      color: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return (
    <Calendar
    showEventIndicators
    customStyle={customStyle} />
  )
}

dayHeading

eventIndicator

eventIndicator styles the event indicator bubble for days that have events. Must pass either an events array or eventDates array and have showEventIndicators passed as true for the event indicators to display.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    eventIndicator: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
      width: 10,
      height: 10,
    },
  }
  return (
    <Calendar
      showEventIndicators
      eventDates={['2016-11-01', '2016-11-07', '2016-11-19']}
      customStyle={customStyle} />
  )
}

eventIndicator

eventIndicatorFiller

eventIndicatorFiller styles the event indicator space for days that do not have events. Must pass showEventIndicators as true for the event indicators to display.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    eventIndicatorFiller: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
      width: 10,
      height: 10,
    },
  }
  return (
    <Calendar
      showEventIndicators
      eventDates={['2016-11-01', '2016-11-07', '2016-11-19']}
      customStyle={customStyle} />
  )
}

eventIndicatorFiller

hasEventCircle

hasEventCircle styles the circle around the days that have events associated with them. Must pass either an events array or eventDates array and have showEventIndicators passed as true for the event indicators to display.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    hasEventCircle: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return (
    <Calendar
      showEventIndicators
      eventDates={['2016-11-01', '2016-11-07', '2016-11-19']}
      customStyle={customStyle} />
  )
}

hasEventCircle

hasEventDaySelectedCircle

hasEventDaySelectedCircle styles the circle around the selected day that have events associated with them. Must pass either an events array or eventDates array and have showEventIndicators passed as true for the event indicators to display.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    hasEventCircle: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
    hasEventDaySelectedCircle: {
      backgroundColor: 'red',
    },
  }
  return (
    <Calendar
      showEventIndicators
      eventDates={['2016-12-03', '2016-12-21', '2016-12-22', '2016-12-30']}
      customStyle={customStyle} />
  )
}

hasEventText

hasEventText styles the text of the days that have events associated with them. Must pass either an events array or eventDates array and have showEventIndicators passed as true for the event indicators to display.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    hasEventText: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return (
    <Calendar
      showEventIndicators
      eventDates={['2016-11-01', '2016-11-07', '2016-11-19']}
      customStyle={customStyle} />
  )
}

hasEventText

monthContainer

monthContainer styles the background behind the month.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    monthContainer: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

monthContainer

selectedDayCircle

selectedDayCircle styles the circle behind any selected day other than today.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    selectedDayCircle: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

selectedDayCircle

selectedDayText

selectedDayText styles the text of the currently-selected day.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    selectedDayText: {
      color: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

selectedDayText

title

title styles the title at the top of the calendar. titleText styles text within title.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    title: {
      color: 'blue',
    },
    titleText: {
      fontSize: 12,
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

title

weekendDayButton

weekendDayButton styles the weekends background.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    weekendDayButton: {
      backgroundColor: 'red',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

weekendDayButton

weekendDayText

weekendDayText styles the text of weekends.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    weekendDayText: {
      color: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

weekendDayText

weekendHeading

weekendHeading styles the text of the weekend heading.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    weekendHeading: {
      color: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

weekendHeading

weekRow

weekRow styles the background of the row associated with each week.

const Schedule = () => {
  const customStyle = {
    weekRow: {
      backgroundColor: 'blue',
    },
  }
  return <Calendar customStyle={customStyle} />
}

weekRow

TODOS

  • Improve swipe feature
  • Language support

DEMO

Demo gif

