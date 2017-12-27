⚠️ Deprecated ⚠️

This library is no longer being actively maintained. Try https://github.com/wix/react-native-calendars

A <Calendar> component for React Native

Portrait mode only

Installation

npm install react-native-calendar --save

Usage

<Calendar currentMonth={ '2015-08-01' } customStyle={{ day : { fontSize : 15 , textAlign : 'center' }}} dayHeadings={ Array } eventDates={[ '2015-07-01' ]} events={[{ date : '2015-07-01' , ..}]} monthNames={ Array } nextButtonText={ 'Next' } onDateSelect={(date) => this .onDateSelect(date)} onDateLongPress={(date) => this .onDateLongPress(date)} onSwipeNext={ this .onSwipeNext} onSwipePrev={ this .onSwipePrev} onTouchNext={ this .onTouchNext} onTouchPrev={ this .onTouchPrev} onTitlePress={ this .onTitlePress} prevButtonText={ 'Prev' } removeClippedSubviews={ false } renderDay={<CustomDay />} scrollEnabled={ true } selectedDate={ '2015-08-15' } showControls={ true } showEventIndicators={ true } startDate={ '2015-08-01' } titleFormat={ 'MMMM YYYY' } today={ '2017-05-16' } weekStart={ 1 } />

Available custom styles

There are a number of pre-defined styles in the calendar. Below, we will give an example of how each of them can be changed depending on your use case.

calendarContainer

calendarContainer changes the background of the calendar.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { calendarContainer : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

calendarControls

calendarControls changes only the bar on the top that contains the month and year by default, but can also contain controls for changing the month.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { calendarControls : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

calendarHeading

calendarHeading changes the bar that contains the days of the week.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { calendarHeading : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

controlButton

controlButton shows the next and previous buttons that allow you to change the current month. The showControls prop must be passed through to <Calendar /> in order for this style to take effect.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { controlButton : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return ( < Calendar showControls customStyle = {customStyle} /> ) }

controlButtonText

controlButtonText applies styles to the text that is rendered when the showControls prop is true . The text can also be changed using the prevButtonText and nextButtonText props.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { controlButtonText : { color : 'blue' , }, } return ( < Calendar showControls customStyle = {customStyle} /> ) }

currentDayCircle

currentDayCircle changes the style of the background behind the currently-selected day when the currently-selected day is today.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { currentDayCircle : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

currentDayText

currentDayText changes the style of the current day (defaults to red ) to differentiate it from other days.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { currentDayText : { color : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

day

day changes the text of every day other than today and weekend days.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { day : { color : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

dayButton

dayButton changes the background behind all valid days.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { dayButton : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

dayButtonFiller

dayButtonFiller styles the background behind all invalid days.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { dayButtonFiller : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

dayCircleFiller

dayCircleFiller styles a circle around all days other than the active day.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { dayCircleFiller : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

dayHeading

dayHeading styles the text for non-weekend days in the day of the week bar.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { dayHeading : { color : 'blue' , }, } return ( < Calendar showEventIndicators customStyle = {customStyle} /> ) }

eventIndicator

eventIndicator styles the event indicator bubble for days that have events. Must pass either an events array or eventDates array and have showEventIndicators passed as true for the event indicators to display.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { eventIndicator : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , width : 10 , height : 10 , }, } return ( < Calendar showEventIndicators eventDates = {[ ' 2016-11-01 ', ' 2016-11-07 ', ' 2016-11-19 ']} customStyle = {customStyle} /> ) }

eventIndicatorFiller

eventIndicatorFiller styles the event indicator space for days that do not have events. Must pass showEventIndicators as true for the event indicators to display.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { eventIndicatorFiller : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , width : 10 , height : 10 , }, } return ( < Calendar showEventIndicators eventDates = {[ ' 2016-11-01 ', ' 2016-11-07 ', ' 2016-11-19 ']} customStyle = {customStyle} /> ) }

hasEventCircle

hasEventCircle styles the circle around the days that have events associated with them. Must pass either an events array or eventDates array and have showEventIndicators passed as true for the event indicators to display.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { hasEventCircle : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return ( < Calendar showEventIndicators eventDates = {[ ' 2016-11-01 ', ' 2016-11-07 ', ' 2016-11-19 ']} customStyle = {customStyle} /> ) }

hasEventDaySelectedCircle

hasEventDaySelectedCircle styles the circle around the selected day that have events associated with them. Must pass either an events array or eventDates array and have showEventIndicators passed as true for the event indicators to display.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { hasEventCircle : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, hasEventDaySelectedCircle : { backgroundColor : 'red' , }, } return ( < Calendar showEventIndicators eventDates = {[ ' 2016-12-03 ', ' 2016-12-21 ', ' 2016-12-22 ', ' 2016-12-30 ']} customStyle = {customStyle} /> ) }

hasEventText

hasEventText styles the text of the days that have events associated with them. Must pass either an events array or eventDates array and have showEventIndicators passed as true for the event indicators to display.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { hasEventText : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return ( < Calendar showEventIndicators eventDates = {[ ' 2016-11-01 ', ' 2016-11-07 ', ' 2016-11-19 ']} customStyle = {customStyle} /> ) }

monthContainer

monthContainer styles the background behind the month.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { monthContainer : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

selectedDayCircle

selectedDayCircle styles the circle behind any selected day other than today.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { selectedDayCircle : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

selectedDayText

selectedDayText styles the text of the currently-selected day.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { selectedDayText : { color : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

title

title styles the title at the top of the calendar. titleText styles text within title.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { title : { color : 'blue' , }, titleText : { fontSize : 12 , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

weekendDayButton

weekendDayButton styles the weekends background.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { weekendDayButton : { backgroundColor : 'red' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

weekendDayText

weekendDayText styles the text of weekends.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { weekendDayText : { color : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

weekendHeading

weekendHeading styles the text of the weekend heading.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { weekendHeading : { color : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

weekRow

weekRow styles the background of the row associated with each week.

const Schedule = () => { const customStyle = { weekRow : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , }, } return < Calendar customStyle = {customStyle} /> }

TODOS

Improve swipe feature

Improve swipe feature Language support

DEMO