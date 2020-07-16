CachedImage component for react-native

This package is greatly inspired by @jayesbe's amazing react-native-cacheable-image but adds some functionality that we were missing when trying to handle caching images in our react-native app.

Installation

npm install react- native -cached-image --save - or - yarn add react- native -cached-image

We use react-native-fetch-blob to handle file system access in this package and it requires an extra step during the installation.

You should only have to do this once.

react- native link react- native -fetch-blob

Or, if you want to add Android permissions to AndroidManifest.xml automatically, use this one:

RNFB_ANDROID_PERMISSIONS = true react-native link react-native-fetch-blob

Network Status - Android only

Add the following line to your android/app/src/AndroidManifest.xml

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE" />

Usage

TODO - add usage example

import React from 'react' ; import { CachedImage, ImageCacheProvider } from 'react-native-cached-image' ; const images = [ 'https://example.com/images/1.jpg' , 'https://example.com/images/2.jpg' , 'https://example.com/images/3.jpg' , ]; export default class Example extends React . Component { render() { return ( <ImageCacheProvider urlsToPreload={images} onPreloadComplete={() => console.log('hey there')}> <CachedImage source={{uri: images[0]}}/> <CachedImage source={{uri: images[1]}}/> <CachedImage source={{uri: images[2]}}/> </ImageCacheProvider> ); } }

API

This package exposes 3 modules:

const { CachedImage, ImageCacheProvider, ImageCacheManager, } = require ( 'react-native-cached-image' );

ImageCacheManager

This is where all the cache magic takes place. The API usually takes a URL and a set of ImageCacheManagerOptions .

Check the cache for the the URL (after removing fixing the query string according to ImageCacheManagerOptions.useQueryParamsInCacheKey ). If the URL exists in cache and is not expired, resolve with the local cached file path. Otherwise, download the file to the cache folder, add it to the cache and then return the cached file path.

Check the cache for the the URL (after removing fixing the query string according to ImageCacheManagerOptions.useQueryParamsInCacheKey ). If the URL exists in cache and is not expired, resolve with the local cached file path. Otherwise, copy the seed file into the cache folder, add it to the cache and then return the cached file path.

ImageCacheManager.deleteUrl(url: String, options: ImageCacheManagerOptions): Promise

Removes the cache entry for the URL and the local file corresponding to it, if it exists.

ImageCacheManager.clearCache(options: ImageCacheManagerOptions): Promise

Clear the URL cache and remove files in the cache folder (as stated in the ImageCacheManagerOptions.cacheLocation )

Returns info about the cache, list of files and the total size of the cache.

CachedImage

CachedImage is a drop in replacement for the Image component that will attempt to cache remote URLs for better performance.

It's main use is to hide the cache layer from the user and provide a simple way to cache images.

CachedImage uses an instance of ImageCacheManager to interact with the cache, if there is an instance provided by ImageCacheProvider via the context it will be used, otherwise a new instance will be created with the options from the component's props.

<CachedImage source={{ uri : 'https://example.com/path/to/your/image.jpg' }} style={styles.image} />

Props

renderImage - a function that returns a component, used to override the underlying Image component.

- a function that returns a component, used to override the underlying component. activityIndicatorProps - props for the ActivityIndicator that is shown while the image is downloaded.

- props for the that is shown while the image is downloaded. defaultSource - prop to display a background image while the source image is downloaded. This will work even in android, but will not display background image if there you set borderRadius on this component style prop

- prop to display a background image while the source image is downloaded. This will work even in android, but will not display background image if there you set borderRadius on this component style prop loadingIndicator - component prop to set custom ActivityIndicator .

- component prop to set custom . fallbackSource - prop to set placeholder image. when source.uri is null or cached failed, the fallbackSource will be display.

- prop to set placeholder image. when is null or cached failed, the will be display. any of the ImageCacheManagerOptionsPropTypes props - customize the ImageCacheManager for this specific CachedImage instance.

ImageCacheProvider

This is a top-level component with 2 major functions:

Provide the customized ImageCacheManager to nested CachedImage . Preload a set of URLs.

Props

urlsToPreload - an array of URLs to preload when the component mounts. default []

- an array of URLs to preload when the component mounts. default [] numberOfConcurrentPreloads - control the number of concurrent downloads, usually used when the urlsToPreload array is very big. default urlsToPreload.length

- control the number of concurrent downloads, usually used when the array is very big. default onPreloadComplete - callback for when the preload is complete and all images are cached.

ImageCacheManagerOptions

A set of options that are provided to the ImageCacheManager and provide ways to customize it to your needs.

type ImageCacheManagerOptions = { headers : PropTypes.object, ttl : PropTypes.number, useQueryParamsInCacheKey : PropTypes.oneOfType([ PropTypes.bool, PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string) ]), cacheLocation : PropTypes.string, allowSelfSignedSSL : PropTypes.bool, };

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.