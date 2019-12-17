openbase logo
rnc

react-native-cacheable-image

by Jesse
2.1.0

An Image Component for React Native that will cache itself to disk.

Overview

19

GitHub Stars

303

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-cacheable-image

An Image component for React Native that will cache itself to disk.

Notes

CacheableImage understands its state. Once you define a source the first time it's state has been set. You can create another component with the same source and it will load the same cached file without having to fetch from a remote URI.

However, if you happen to change the source, the original cached file will be removed and a new cached image will be created. Basically, don't change the source once you've set it unless you need to. Create a new CacheableImage component and swap if you don't want the current image to be wiped from the cache.

This is beneficial in say you have a User Profile Image. If the user changes their image, the current profile image will be removed from the cache and the new image will be saved to the cache.

Local assets are not cached and are passed through. (ie, Default/Placeholder Images)

This component has been tested with AWS CloudFront and as such only uses the path to the image to generate its hash. Any URL query params are ignored.

Pull Requests for enhancing this component are welcome.

Installation

npm i react-native-cacheable-image --save

Dependencies

Dependency Installation

  • For react-native-fs. You need to link the module. Either try rnpm link react-native-fs or react-native link react-native-fs. See react-native-fs for more information.

Network Status

Android

Add the following line to your android/app/src/AndroidManifest.xml

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE"/>

Usage

import CacheableImage from 'react-native-cacheable-image'

Props

  • activityIndicatorProps - pass this property to alter the ActivityIndicator
  • defaultSource - pass this property to provide a default source to fallback on (the defaultSource is attached to another CacheableImage component)
  • useQueryParamsInCacheKey - Defaults to false for backwards compatibility. Set to true to include query parameters in cache key generation. Set to an array of parameters to only include specific parameters in cache key generation.

Example

    <CacheableImage 
        resizeMode="cover"
        style={{flex: 1}}
        source={{uri: "http://www.foobar.com/image.jpeg"}}
    >
        <CacheableImage
            style={styles.nestedImage}
            source={require(./someImage.jpeg)}
            defaultSource={{uri: "http://www.foobar.com/defaultImage.jpeg"}}
        >
            <View>
                <Text>Example</Text>
            </View>
        </CacheableImage>
    </CacheableImage>

This software is published under the MIT License, which states that:

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

