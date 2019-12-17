An Image component for React Native that will cache itself to disk.

Notes

CacheableImage understands its state. Once you define a source the first time it's state has been set. You can create another component with the same source and it will load the same cached file without having to fetch from a remote URI.

However, if you happen to change the source, the original cached file will be removed and a new cached image will be created. Basically, don't change the source once you've set it unless you need to. Create a new CacheableImage component and swap if you don't want the current image to be wiped from the cache.

This is beneficial in say you have a User Profile Image. If the user changes their image, the current profile image will be removed from the cache and the new image will be saved to the cache.

Local assets are not cached and are passed through. (ie, Default/Placeholder Images)

This component has been tested with AWS CloudFront and as such only uses the path to the image to generate its hash. Any URL query params are ignored.

Pull Requests for enhancing this component are welcome.

Installation

npm i react-native-cacheable-image --save

Dependencies

react-native-responsive-image to provide responsive image handling.

url-parse for url handling

crypto-js for hashing

react-native-fs for file system access

Dependency Installation

For react-native-fs . You need to link the module. Either try rnpm link react-native-fs or react-native link react-native-fs . See react-native-fs for more information.

Network Status

Android

Add the following line to your android/app/src/AndroidManifest.xml

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE"/>

Usage

import CacheableImage from 'react-native-cacheable-image'

Props

activityIndicatorProps - pass this property to alter the ActivityIndicator

- pass this property to alter the ActivityIndicator defaultSource - pass this property to provide a default source to fallback on (the defaultSource is attached to another CacheableImage component)

- pass this property to provide a default source to fallback on (the defaultSource is attached to another CacheableImage component) useQueryParamsInCacheKey - Defaults to false for backwards compatibility. Set to true to include query parameters in cache key generation. Set to an array of parameters to only include specific parameters in cache key generation.

Example

<CacheableImage resizeMode= "cover" style={{ flex : 1 }} source={{ uri : "http://www.foobar.com/image.jpeg" }} > < CacheableImage style = {styles.nestedImage} source = {require(./someImage.jpeg)} defaultSource = {{uri: " http: // www.foobar.com / defaultImage.jpeg "}} > < View > < Text > Example </ Text > </ View > </ CacheableImage > </ CacheableImage >

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This software is published under the MIT License, which states that: