React Native Cache Store

A localStorage -like wrapper around React Native's AsyncStorage with cache expiration.

100% inspired by @pamelafox's lscache. Currently being used by my project, hackerweb-ios.

WARNING: The test coverage is not very high 😅

Installation

npm i --save react- native -cache-store

API Reference

set(key, value, [time]) - Stores the value. Expires after specified number of minutes . key (string) value (Object | string) time (number: optional)

get(key) - Retrieves specified value, if not expired. key (string)

remove(key) - Removes a value. key (string)

isExpired(key) - Checks if a value has expired. key (string)

flush() - Removes all items.

flushExpired() - Removes all expired items. This method runs every time this code is initalized.

Example Usage

import CacheStore from 'react-native-cache-store' ; CacheStore.set( 'key' , 'value' , 10 ); CacheStore.get( 'key' ).then( ( value ) => { }); CacheStore.isExpired( 'key' ) .then( () => { }) .catch( () => { })

Contribute

Of course, contributions welcomed! 🙌

License

MIT.