A
localStorage-like wrapper around React Native's
AsyncStorage with cache expiration.
100% inspired by @pamelafox's lscache. Currently being used by my project, hackerweb-ios.
WARNING: The test coverage is not very high 😅
npm i --save react-native-cache-store
set(key, value, [time]) - Stores the value. Expires after specified number of minutes.
key (string)
value (Object | string)
time (number: optional)
get(key) - Retrieves specified value, if not expired.
key (string)
remove(key) - Removes a value.
key (string)
isExpired(key) - Checks if a value has expired.
key (string)
flush() - Removes all items.
flushExpired() - Removes all expired items. This method runs every time this code is initalized.
import CacheStore from 'react-native-cache-store';
CacheStore.set('key', 'value', 10); // Expires in 10 minutes
CacheStore.get('key').then((value) => {
// Do something with value
});
CacheStore.isExpired('key')
.then(() => {/* true */ })
.catch(() => {/* false */})
Of course, contributions welcomed! 🙌
MIT.