openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnb

react-native-byron-swiper

by 斯人
1.8.8 (see all)

The best Swiper component for React Native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

9.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

92

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-swiper

The best Swiper component for React Native.

JavaScript Style Guide npm version npm version PR Stats Issue Stats Join the chat

react-native-swiper

Roadmap

see: ROADMAP.md

Changelogs

  • [1.6.0-rc]
    • Dependency
      • Remove ViewPagerAndroid, use ScrollView #1009
    • Test Integration
      • Setup e2e test
    • TypeScript
      • correct the wrong types #1000
      • Add missing scrollBy TypeScript definition #931
    • New Feature
      • add scrollTo #831
      • Added prop to disable the PrevButton #749
      • Optionally render page #1004
    • Bug Fix
      • ES6 and CommonJS compatibility #717
      • Solves the issue of state messing up when parent component calls setState #939
      • replay when autoplay is setted to true #1002
      • fix broken examples and migrate to react-native 0.60.x
      • fix bad jumping on ios when loadMinimal set true
      • fix fliker when loop and loadMinimal are enabled #1062

  • [1.5.6]

  • [1.5.5]

    • Update: using PropTypes from prop-types and Change View.propTypes to ViewPropTypes

  • [1.5.4]

    • Added easily accessible pagination point manipulation: use dotColor / activeDotColor and dotStyle / activeDotStyle (thanks @denizs)
    • Added scrollEnabled prop to documentation (thanks @ibandominguez)

  • [1.5.3]

    • Add loadMinimalLoader prop to customize <ActivityIndicator /> (thanks @Exilz)
    • Disable autoplay timer when prop changes to false (thanks @dizlexik)
    • Special thanks to @hypatiah for fixed some grammatical errors in README

  • [1.5.2]

    • Add yarn lock
    • Fix jitter when quickly swiping back and forth between pages (iOS) (thanks @nemophrost)
    • The first webview always reloaded when injecting the rest of the children (thanks @eosterberg)

see more: CHANGELOG.md

Show Cases

Try these cases by yourself very easy, Just open examples/ios/swiper.xcodeproj in Xcode, then press Cmd + R; you may edit examples/index.ios.js for switch cases.

examples/components/Basic

examples/components/Swiper

examples/components/SwiperNumber

examples/components/Phone

examples/components/LoadMinimal

Getting Started

Installation

v1.5.14

$ npm i react-native-swiper --save

v1.6.0-rc

npm i --save react-native-swiper@next

Basic Usage

  • Install react-native first
$ npm i react-native-cli -g
  • Initialization of a react-native project
$ react-native init myproject
  • Then, edit myproject/index.ios.js, like this:
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native'

import Swiper from 'react-native-swiper'

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  wrapper: {},
  slide1: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#9DD6EB'
  },
  slide2: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#97CAE5'
  },
  slide3: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#92BBD9'
  },
  text: {
    color: '#fff',
    fontSize: 30,
    fontWeight: 'bold'
  }
})

export default class SwiperComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Swiper style={styles.wrapper} showsButtons={true}>
        <View style={styles.slide1}>
          <Text style={styles.text}>Hello Swiper</Text>
        </View>
        <View style={styles.slide2}>
          <Text style={styles.text}>Beautiful</Text>
        </View>
        <View style={styles.slide3}>
          <Text style={styles.text}>And simple</Text>
        </View>
      </Swiper>
    )
  }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('myproject', () => SwiperComponent)

Properties

Basic

PropDefaultTypeDescription
horizontaltrueboolIf true, the scroll view's children are arranged horizontally in a row instead of vertically in a column.
looptrueboolSet to false to disable continuous loop mode.
index0numberIndex number of initial slide.
showsButtonsfalseboolSet to true make control buttons visible.
autoplayfalseboolSet to true enable auto play mode.
onIndexChanged(index) => nullfuncCalled with the new index when the user swiped

Custom basic style & content

PropDefaultTypeDescription
width-numberIf no specify default enable fullscreen mode by flex: 1.
height-numberIf no specify default fullscreen mode by flex: 1.
style{...}styleSee default style in source.
containerStyle{...}styleSee default container style in source.
loadMinimalfalseboolOnly load current index slide , loadMinimalSize slides before and after.
loadMinimalSize1numbersee loadMinimal
loadMinimalLoader<ActivityIndicator />elementCustom loader to display when slides aren't loaded

Pagination

PropDefaultTypeDescription
showsPaginationtrueboolSet to true make pagination visible.
paginationStyle{...}styleCustom styles will merge with the default styles.
renderPagination-functionComplete control how to render pagination with three params (index, total, context) ref to this.state.index / this.state.total / this, For example: show numbers instead of dots.
dot<View style={{backgroundColor:'rgba(0,0,0,.2)', width: 8, height: 8,borderRadius: 4, marginLeft: 3, marginRight: 3, marginTop: 3, marginBottom: 3,}} />elementAllow custom the dot element.
activeDot<View style={{backgroundColor: '#007aff', width: 8, height: 8, borderRadius: 4, marginLeft: 3, marginRight: 3, marginTop: 3, marginBottom: 3,}} />elementAllow custom the active-dot element.
dotStyle-objectAllow custom the dot element.
dotColor-stringAllow custom the dot element.
activeDotColor-stringAllow custom the active-dot element.
activeDotStyle-objectAllow custom the active-dot element.

Autoplay

PropDefaultTypeDescription
autoplaytrueboolSet to true enable auto play mode.
autoplayTimeout2.5numberDelay between auto play transitions (in second).
autoplayDirectiontrueboolCycle direction control.

Control buttons

PropDefaultTypeDescription
showsButtonstrueboolSet to true make control buttons visible.
buttonWrapperStyle{backgroundColor: 'transparent', flexDirection: 'row', position: 'absolute', top: 0, left: 0, flex: 1, paddingHorizontal: 10, paddingVertical: 10, justifyContent: 'space-between', alignItems: 'center'}styleCustom styles.
nextButton<Text style={styles.buttonText}>›</Text>elementAllow custom the next button.
prevButton<Text style={styles.buttonText}>‹</Text>elementAllow custom the prev button.

Props of Children

PropDefaultTypeDescription
style{...}styleCustom styles will merge with the default styles.
title{...}elementIf this parameter is not specified, will not render the title.

Basic props of <ScrollView />

PropDefaultTypeDescription
horizontaltrueboolIf true, the scroll view's children are arranged horizontally in a row instead of vertically in a column.
pagingEnabledtrueboolIf true, the scroll view stops on multiples of the scroll view's size when scrolling. This can be used for horizontal pagination.
showsHorizontalScrollIndicatorfalseboolSet to true if you want to show horizontal scroll bar.
showsVerticalScrollIndicatorfalseboolSet to true if you want to show vertical scroll bar.
bouncesfalseboolIf true, the scroll view bounces when it reaches the end of the content if the content is larger then the scroll view along the axis of the scroll direction. If false, it disables all bouncing even if the alwaysBounce* props are true.
scrollsToTopfalseboolIf true, the scroll view scrolls to top when the status bar is tapped.
removeClippedSubviewstrueboolIf true, offscreen child views (whose overflow value is hidden) are removed from their native backing superview when offscreen. This canimprove scrolling performance on long lists.
automaticallyAdjustContentInsetsfalseboolSet to true if you need adjust content insets automation.
scrollEnabledtrueboolEnables/Disables swiping

@see: http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/scrollview.html

Supported ScrollResponder

PropParamsTypeDescription
onScrollBeginDrage / state / contextfunctionWhen animation begins after letting up
onMomentumScrollEnde / state / contextfunctionMakes no sense why this occurs first during bounce
onTouchStartCapturee / state / contextfunctionImmediately after onMomentumScrollEnd
onTouchStarte / state / contextfunctionSame, but bubble phase
onTouchEnde / state / contextfunctionYou could hold the touch start for a long time
onResponderReleasee / state / contextfunctionWhen lifting up - you could pause forever before * lifting

Note: each ScrollResponder be injected with two params: state and context, you can get state and context(ref to swiper's this) from params, for example:

var swiper = React.createClass({
  _onMomentumScrollEnd: function (e, state, context) {
    console.log(state, context.state)
  },
  render: function() {
    return (
      <Swiper style={styles.wrapper}
      onMomentumScrollEnd ={this._onMomentumScrollEnd}
     ...
      </Swiper>
    )
  }
})

More ScrollResponder info, see: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/blob/master/Libraries/Components/ScrollResponder.js

Methods

scrollBy(index, animated)

Scroll by relative index.

Parameters:

NameTypedefaultDescription
indexnumberundefinedoffset index
animatedbooltrueoffset index

Examples

$ cd examples
$ npm i
$ react-native run-ios

Quick start with examples.

Development

$ cd examples
$ yarn
$ yarn start
$ react-native run-ios

Then launch simulator to preview. Note that you just need to edit the source file src/index.js, the change will auto sync to examples.

After development, you should add test for your modification and make all tests passed to prevent other contributors break the feature in the future accidentally. We use detox + jest for e2e test now, you can read Detox for more detail.

Contribution

Questions

Feel free to contact me or create an issue

Inspired by nolimits4web/Swiper & Design material from Dribbble & made with ♥.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial