A button for React apps

Usage

Install the button from npm with npm install react-native-button --save . Then, require it from your app's JavaScript files with import Button from 'react-native-button' .

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Button from 'react-native-button' ; export default class ExampleComponent extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context); } _handlePress() { console .log( 'Pressed!' ); } render() { return ( < Button style = {{fontSize: 20 , color: ' green '}} styleDisabled = {{color: ' red '}} onPress = {() => this._handlePress()}> Press Me! </ Button > ); } };

The React packager will include the Button component in your app's JS package and make it available for your app to use.

Disabled prop usage

You can control a button's state by setting disabled prop value in this way:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Button from 'react-native-button' ; export default class ExampleComponent extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props, context); this .state = { isDisabled : false } } _handlePress() { this .setState({ isDisabled : true }); console .log( 'Now, button disabled' ); } render() { const { isDisabled } = this .state; return ( < Button style = {{ fontSize: 20 , color: ' white ' }} styleDisabled = {{ color: ' white ' }} disabled = {isDisabled} containerStyle = {{ padding: 10 , height: 45 , overflow: ' hidden ', borderRadius: 4 , backgroundColor: ' aqua ' }} disabledContainerStyle = {{ backgroundColor: ' pink ' }} onPress = {() => this._handlePress()} > Press Me! </ Button > ); } };

Props

Prop Required Type Description accessibilityLabel No String VoiceOver will read this string when a user selects the associated element. allowFontScaling No Bool Specifies whether fonts should scale to respect Text Size accessibility settings. Disabled No Bool Disables the button Style No View Style Prop The style for the button styleDisabled No View Style Prop The style for the disabled button containerStyle No View Style Prop The style for the container disabledContainerStyle No View Style Prop The style for the container when the button is disabled childGroupStyle No View Style Prop The style for the child views androidBackground No Background Prop Type The background for andriod devices. onPress No Function Handler to be called when the user taps the button.

Container Style

You can make a button with rounded corners like this:

<Button containerStyle={{ padding : 10 , height : 45 , overflow : 'hidden' , borderRadius : 4 , backgroundColor : 'white' }} disabledContainerStyle={{ backgroundColor : 'grey' }} style={{ fontSize : 20 , color : 'green' }}> Press me! </ Button >

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please verify that styling matches the latest version of iOS when you are changing the visual look of the buttons.