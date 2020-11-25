A button for React apps
Install the button from npm with
npm install react-native-button --save. Then, require it from your app's JavaScript files with
import Button from 'react-native-button'.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Button from 'react-native-button';
export default class ExampleComponent extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
}
_handlePress() {
console.log('Pressed!');
}
render() {
return (
<Button
style={{fontSize: 20, color: 'green'}}
styleDisabled={{color: 'red'}}
onPress={() => this._handlePress()}>
Press Me!
</Button>
);
}
};
The React packager will include the Button component in your app's JS package and make it available for your app to use.
You can control a button's state by setting
disabled prop value in this way:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Button from 'react-native-button';
export default class ExampleComponent extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {
isDisabled: false
}
}
_handlePress() {
this.setState({
isDisabled: true
});
console.log('Now, button disabled');
}
render() {
const { isDisabled } = this.state;
return (
<Button
style={{ fontSize: 20, color: 'white' }}
styleDisabled={{ color: 'white' }}
disabled={isDisabled}
containerStyle={{ padding: 10, height: 45, overflow: 'hidden', borderRadius: 4, backgroundColor: 'aqua' }}
disabledContainerStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'pink' }}
onPress={() => this._handlePress()}
>
Press Me!
</Button>
);
}
};
|Prop
|Required
|Type
|Description
|accessibilityLabel
|No
|String
|VoiceOver will read this string when a user selects the associated element.
|allowFontScaling
|No
|Bool
|Specifies whether fonts should scale to respect Text Size accessibility settings.
|Disabled
|No
|Bool
|Disables the button
|Style
|No
|View Style Prop
|The style for the button
|styleDisabled
|No
|View Style Prop
|The style for the disabled button
|containerStyle
|No
|View Style Prop
|The style for the container
|disabledContainerStyle
|No
|View Style Prop
|The style for the container when the button is disabled
|childGroupStyle
|No
|View Style Prop
|The style for the child views
|androidBackground
|No
|Background Prop Type
|The background for andriod devices.
|onPress
|No
|Function
|Handler to be called when the user taps the button.
You can make a button with rounded corners like this:
<Button
containerStyle={{padding:10, height:45, overflow:'hidden', borderRadius:4, backgroundColor: 'white'}}
disabledContainerStyle={{backgroundColor: 'grey'}}
style={{fontSize: 20, color: 'green'}}>
Press me!
</Button>
Contributions are welcome. Please verify that styling matches the latest version of iOS when you are changing the visual look of the buttons.