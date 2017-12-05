openbase logo
rnb

react-native-busy-indicator

by Jake Howard
1.1.0 (see all)

A simple, event controlled, busy indicator for react-native

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React-Native Busy Indicator

Install

npm install react-native-busy-indicator --save

Usage

Place the indicator component as close to the root as possible, outside your other view components

const BusyIndicator = require('react-native-busy-indicator');

const YourComponent = React.createClass({
  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        ...
        <BusyIndicator />
      </View>
    );
  }

Show / Hide loader

Toggling the component can be done from any file, provided the component has already been placed and rendered.

const loaderHandler = require('react-native-busy-indicator/LoaderHandler');

loaderHandler.showLoader("Loading"); // Show indicator with message 'Loading'
loaderHandler.showLoader("Loading More"); // Show indicator with message 'Loading More'

loaderHandler.hideLoader();  // Hide the loader

Component Properties

PropTypeDescription
colornumbercolor of the indicator. Default gray
overlayWidthnumberoverlay width
overlayHeightnumberoverlay height
overlayColorstringoverlay color
textstringtext. Default: Please wait...
textColorstringtext color
textFontSizenumbertext font size
textNumberOfLinesnumbertotal number of lines does not exceed this number. Default: 1
Sizesmall/largeSize of the spinner. Default: small

Demo

Demo

Note: The spinner moves much smoother than shown in recording!

