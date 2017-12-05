npm install react-native-busy-indicator --save
Place the indicator component as close to the root as possible, outside your other view components
const BusyIndicator = require('react-native-busy-indicator');
const YourComponent = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<View>
...
<BusyIndicator />
</View>
);
}
Toggling the component can be done from any file, provided the component has already been placed and rendered.
const loaderHandler = require('react-native-busy-indicator/LoaderHandler');
loaderHandler.showLoader("Loading"); // Show indicator with message 'Loading'
loaderHandler.showLoader("Loading More"); // Show indicator with message 'Loading More'
loaderHandler.hideLoader(); // Hide the loader
|Prop
|Type
|Description
color
number
|color of the indicator. Default gray
overlayWidth
number
|overlay width
overlayHeight
number
|overlay height
overlayColor
string
|overlay color
text
string
|text. Default:
Please wait...
textColor
string
|text color
textFontSize
number
|text font size
textNumberOfLines
number
|total number of lines does not exceed this number. Default: 1
Size
small/large
|Size of the spinner. Default: small
Note: The spinner moves much smoother than shown in recording!