React-Native Busy Indicator

Install

npm install react-native-busy-indicator --save

Usage

Place the indicator component as close to the root as possible, outside your other view components

const BusyIndicator = require ( 'react-native-busy-indicator' ); const YourComponent = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < View > ... < BusyIndicator /> </ View > ); }

Show / Hide loader

Toggling the component can be done from any file, provided the component has already been placed and rendered.

const loaderHandler = require ( 'react-native-busy-indicator/LoaderHandler' ); loaderHandler.showLoader( "Loading" ); loaderHandler.showLoader( "Loading More" ); loaderHandler.hideLoader();

Component Properties

Prop Type Description color number color of the indicator. Default gray overlayWidth number overlay width overlayHeight number overlay height overlayColor string overlay color text string text. Default: Please wait... textColor string text color textFontSize number text font size textNumberOfLines number total number of lines does not exceed this number. Default: 1 Size small/large Size of the spinner. Default: small

Demo

Note: The spinner moves much smoother than shown in recording!