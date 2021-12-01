This repository is looking for a new maintainer and home. 🏠 Please contact me here when you are interested in continuing development or know a new place. This repository will be archived automatically in Q1 of 2022.
See what's inside of your react-native bundle 📦
Uses the awesome source-map-explorer to visualize the output of the Metro bundler.
Sometimes, importing a single javascript library can drastically increase your bundle size. This package helps you to identify such a library, so you can keep the bundle size low and loading times fast.
Make sure npx is installed and run the following command in your project root
npx react-native-bundle-visualizer
yarn add --dev react-native-bundle-visualizer
And run it:
yarn run react-native-bundle-visualizer
or when using npm:
npm install --save-dev react-native-bundle-visualizer ./node_modules/.bin/react-native-bundle-visualizer
All command-line arguments are optional. By default a production build will be created for the
ios platform.
|Option
|Description
|Example
platform
|Platform to build (default is ios)
--platform ios
dev
|Dev or production build (default is false)
--dev false
entry-file
|Entry-file (when omitted tries to auto-resolve it)
--entry-file ./index.ios.js
bundle-output
|Output bundle-file (default is tmp)
--bundle-output ./myapp.bundle
format
|Output format html, json or tsv (default is html) (see source-map-explorer options)
--format json
only-mapped
|Exclude "unmapped" bytes from the output (default is false). This will result in total counts less than the file size.
--only-mapped
verbose
|Dumps additional output to the console (default is false)
--verbose
reset-cache
|Removes cached react-native files (default is false)
--reset-cache
The
--expocommand is no longer needed for Expo SDK 41 or higher; and has been removed. Use react-native-bundle-visualizer@2 when targetting Expo SDK 40 or lower.
|Version
|Comments
|3.x
|Compatible with React-Native CLI bootstrapped projects and Expo SDK 41 or higher.
|2.x
|Compatible with React-Native CLI bootstrapped projects and Expo SDK 40 or earlier.
|1.x
|Uses the Haul bundler instead instead of the Metro output.