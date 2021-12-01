openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnb

react-native-bundle-visualizer

by Hein Rutjes
3.1.1 (see all)

See what packages are increasing your react-native bundle size 📦

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

920

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

LOOKING FOR NEW MAINTAINER / HOME

This repository is looking for a new maintainer and home. 🏠 Please contact me here when you are interested in continuing development or know a new place. This repository will be archived automatically in Q1 of 2022.

react-native-bundle-visualizer

See what's inside of your react-native bundle 📦

bundle-visualizer-animation

Uses the awesome source-map-explorer to visualize the output of the Metro bundler.

Purpose

Sometimes, importing a single javascript library can drastically increase your bundle size. This package helps you to identify such a library, so you can keep the bundle size low and loading times fast.

Usage

Make sure npx is installed and run the following command in your project root

npx react-native-bundle-visualizer

Or install as a dev-dependency

yarn add --dev react-native-bundle-visualizer

And run it:

yarn run react-native-bundle-visualizer

or when using npm:

npm install --save-dev react-native-bundle-visualizer ./node_modules/.bin/react-native-bundle-visualizer

Command line arguments

All command-line arguments are optional. By default a production build will be created for the ios platform.

OptionDescriptionExample
platformPlatform to build (default is ios)--platform ios
devDev or production build (default is false)--dev false
entry-fileEntry-file (when omitted tries to auto-resolve it)--entry-file ./index.ios.js
bundle-outputOutput bundle-file (default is tmp)--bundle-output ./myapp.bundle
formatOutput format html, json or tsv (default is html) (see source-map-explorer options)--format json
only-mappedExclude "unmapped" bytes from the output (default is false). This will result in total counts less than the file size.--only-mapped
verboseDumps additional output to the console (default is false)--verbose
reset-cacheRemoves cached react-native files (default is false)--reset-cache

The --expo command is no longer needed for Expo SDK 41 or higher; and has been removed. Use react-native-bundle-visualizer@2 when targetting Expo SDK 40 or lower.

Version compatibility

VersionComments
3.xCompatible with React-Native CLI bootstrapped projects and Expo SDK 41 or higher.
2.xCompatible with React-Native CLI bootstrapped projects and Expo SDK 40 or earlier.
1.xUses the Haul bundler instead instead of the Metro output.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial