LOOKING FOR NEW MAINTAINER / HOME

This repository is looking for a new maintainer and home. 🏠 Please contact me here when you are interested in continuing development or know a new place. This repository will be archived automatically in Q1 of 2022.

See what's inside of your react-native bundle 📦

Uses the awesome source-map-explorer to visualize the output of the Metro bundler.

Purpose

Sometimes, importing a single javascript library can drastically increase your bundle size. This package helps you to identify such a library, so you can keep the bundle size low and loading times fast.

Usage

Make sure npx is installed and run the following command in your project root

npx react-native-bundle-visualizer

Or install as a dev-dependency

yarn add --dev react-native-bundle-visualizer

And run it:

yarn run react- native -bundle-visualizer

or when using npm:

npm install --save-dev react- native -bundle-visualizer ./node_modules/.bin/react- native -bundle-visualizer

Command line arguments

All command-line arguments are optional. By default a production build will be created for the ios platform.

Option Description Example platform Platform to build (default is ios) --platform ios dev Dev or production build (default is false) --dev false entry-file Entry-file (when omitted tries to auto-resolve it) --entry-file ./index.ios.js bundle-output Output bundle-file (default is tmp) --bundle-output ./myapp.bundle format Output format html, json or tsv (default is html) (see source-map-explorer options) --format json only-mapped Exclude "unmapped" bytes from the output (default is false). This will result in total counts less than the file size. --only-mapped verbose Dumps additional output to the console (default is false) --verbose reset-cache Removes cached react-native files (default is false) --reset-cache

The --expo command is no longer needed for Expo SDK 41 or higher; and has been removed. Use react-native-bundle-visualizer@2 when targetting Expo SDK 40 or lower.

Version compatibility

Version Comments 3.x Compatible with React-Native CLI bootstrapped projects and Expo SDK 41 or higher. 2.x Compatible with React-Native CLI bootstrapped projects and Expo SDK 40 or earlier. 1.x Uses the Haul bundler instead instead of the Metro output.

License

MIT