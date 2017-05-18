A collection of polyfills for the react-native JavaScript environment.
If polyfills are needed to make browser-targeted libraries, which use commonly available functions/variables, work in react-native, this is the place to put them. Issues/PRs welcome.
npm install react-native-browser-polyfill the package and then
require('react-native-browser-polyfill') it in your main entry file, before any libraries which require the polyfills.
global.self
Currently JavaScriptCore does not provide a
self reference to the global object, which is utilized by browser libraries (i.e bluebird) to have a reliably reference to the global object which works in browsers and web-workers alike.