openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnb

react-native-browser-polyfill

by Johannes Lumpe
0.1.2 (see all)

A collection of polyfills for the react-native JavaScript environment.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-browser-polyfill

A collection of polyfills for the react-native JavaScript environment.

If polyfills are needed to make browser-targeted libraries, which use commonly available functions/variables, work in react-native, this is the place to put them. Issues/PRs welcome.

Usage

npm install react-native-browser-polyfill the package and then require('react-native-browser-polyfill') it in your main entry file, before any libraries which require the polyfills.

Polyfills available in this package

global.self

Currently JavaScriptCore does not provide a self reference to the global object, which is utilized by browser libraries (i.e bluebird) to have a reliably reference to the global object which works in browsers and web-workers alike.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial