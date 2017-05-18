A collection of polyfills for the react-native JavaScript environment.

If polyfills are needed to make browser-targeted libraries, which use commonly available functions/variables, work in react-native, this is the place to put them. Issues/PRs welcome.

Usage

npm install react-native-browser-polyfill the package and then require('react-native-browser-polyfill') it in your main entry file, before any libraries which require the polyfills.

Polyfills available in this package