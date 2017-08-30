A full-featured web browser module for React Native apps, based on the awesome TOWebViewController

Installation

Run npm install react-native-browser --save in your project directory.

Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and click Add Files to "Your Project Name"

and click Inside your node_modules, find react-native-browser and add RCTBrowser.xcodeproj to your project.

to your project. Add libRTCBrowser.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries

to Whenever you want to use it within your React code, you can: var Browser = require('react-native-browser');

Usage

Example:

import { processColor, } from 'react-native' ; var Browser = require ( 'react-native-browser' ); ... Browser.open( 'https://google.com/' ); Browser.open( 'https://google.com/' , { showUrlWhileLoading : true , loadingBarTintColor : processColor( '#d64bbd' ), navigationButtonsHidden : false , showActionButton : true , showDoneButton : true , doneButtonTitle : 'Done' , showPageTitles : true , disableContextualPopupMenu : false , hideWebViewBoundaries : false , buttonTintColor : processColor( '#d64bbd' ), titleTintColor : processColor( '#d64bbd' ), barTintColor : processColor( '#d64bbd' ) });

Descriptions of options and their defaults

TODOs

Finish adding all customization options / support callbacks

Finish adding all customization options / support callbacks Accessors for webview & url requests

Accessors for webview & url requests Programatic control of loading pages, closing the view, etc

License

MIT License