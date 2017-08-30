openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-browser

by PrestoDoctor
0.6.2 (see all)

Full-featured web browser module for React Native apps, based on TOWebViewController

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-browser

A full-featured web browser module for React Native apps, based on the awesome TOWebViewController

TOWebViewController

Installation

  1. Run npm install react-native-browser --save in your project directory.
  • Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and click Add Files to "Your Project Name"
  • Inside your node_modules, find react-native-browser and add RCTBrowser.xcodeproj to your project.
  • Add libRTCBrowser.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries
  • Whenever you want to use it within your React code, you can: var Browser = require('react-native-browser');

Usage

Example:

import {
  processColor, // make sure to add processColor to your imports if you want to use hex colors as shown below
} from 'react-native';

// at the top of your file near the other imports
var Browser = require('react-native-browser');

...


// wherever you want to trigger a browser modal appearing
Browser.open('https://google.com/');

// OR pass in options to customize
Browser.open('https://google.com/', {
                    showUrlWhileLoading: true,
                    loadingBarTintColor: processColor('#d64bbd'),
                    navigationButtonsHidden: false,
                    showActionButton: true,
                    showDoneButton: true,
                    doneButtonTitle: 'Done',
                    showPageTitles: true,
                    disableContextualPopupMenu: false,
                    hideWebViewBoundaries: false,
                    buttonTintColor: processColor('#d64bbd'),
                    titleTintColor: processColor('#d64bbd'),
                    barTintColor: processColor('#d64bbd')
                  });

Descriptions of options and their defaults

TODOs

  • Finish adding all customization options / support callbacks
  • Accessors for webview & url requests
  • Programatic control of loading pages, closing the view, etc

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial