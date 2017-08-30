A full-featured web browser module for React Native apps, based on the awesome TOWebViewController
npm install react-native-browser --save in your project directory.
Libraries and click
Add Files to "Your Project Name"
RCTBrowser.xcodeproj to your project.
libRTCBrowser.a to
Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries
var Browser = require('react-native-browser');
Example:
import {
processColor, // make sure to add processColor to your imports if you want to use hex colors as shown below
} from 'react-native';
// at the top of your file near the other imports
var Browser = require('react-native-browser');
...
// wherever you want to trigger a browser modal appearing
Browser.open('https://google.com/');
// OR pass in options to customize
Browser.open('https://google.com/', {
showUrlWhileLoading: true,
loadingBarTintColor: processColor('#d64bbd'),
navigationButtonsHidden: false,
showActionButton: true,
showDoneButton: true,
doneButtonTitle: 'Done',
showPageTitles: true,
disableContextualPopupMenu: false,
hideWebViewBoundaries: false,
buttonTintColor: processColor('#d64bbd'),
titleTintColor: processColor('#d64bbd'),
barTintColor: processColor('#d64bbd')
});
Descriptions of options and their defaults