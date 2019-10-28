openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in

by bamlab
1.2.0 (see all)

React Native integration of Braintree Drop-in

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

348

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in

React Native integration of Braintree Drop-in

Getting started

yarn add react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in

Mostly automatic installation

# Run this only if you are on RN < 0.60
react-native link react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in

iOS specific

You must have a iOS deployment target >= 9.0.

If you don't have a Podfile or are unsure on how to proceed, see the CocoaPods usage guide.

In your Podfile, add:

# uncomment the next line if you are on RN < 0.60
#pod 'BraintreeDropIn', '~> 6.0'

# uncomment the next line to support credit card scanning
# pod 'CardIO'

Then:

cd ios
bundle exec pod repo update # optional and can be very long
bundle exec pod install

Android specific

If you want to add card scanning, add in your app/build.gradle:

dependencies {
...
    implementation "io.card:android-sdk:5.+"

Configuration

For more configuration options, see Braintree's documentation (iOS | Android).

3D Secure

If you plan on using 3D Secure, you have to do the following.

iOS
Configure a new URL scheme

Add a bundle url scheme {BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER}.payments in your app Info via XCode or manually in the Info.plist. In your Info.plist, you should have something like:

<key>CFBundleURLTypes</key>
<array>
    <dict>
        <key>CFBundleTypeRole</key>
        <string>Editor</string>
        <key>CFBundleURLName</key>
        <string>com.myapp</string>
        <key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key>
        <array>
            <string>com.myapp.payments</string>
        </array>
    </dict>
</array>
Update your code

In your AppDelegate.m:

#import "BraintreeCore.h"

...
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
    ...
    [BTAppSwitch setReturnURLScheme:self.paymentsURLScheme];
}

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application
            openURL:(NSURL *)url
            options:(NSDictionary<UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey,id> *)options {

    if ([url.scheme localizedCaseInsensitiveCompare:self.paymentsURLScheme] == NSOrderedSame) {
        return [BTAppSwitch handleOpenURL:url options:options];
    }
    
    return [RCTLinkingManager application:application openURL:url options:options];
}

- (NSString *)paymentsURLScheme {
    NSString *bundleIdentifier = [[NSBundle mainBundle] bundleIdentifier];
    return [NSString stringWithFormat:@"%@.%@", bundleIdentifier, @"payments"];
}
Android

Setup browser switch.

Usage

For the API, see the Flow typings.

Basic

import BraintreeDropIn from 'react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in';

BraintreeDropIn.show({
  clientToken: 'token',
})
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch((error) => {
  if (error.code === 'USER_CANCELLATION') {
    // update your UI to handle cancellation
  } else {
    // update your UI to handle other errors
  }
});

3D Secure

import BraintreeDropIn from 'react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in';

BraintreeDropIn.show({
  clientToken: 'token',
  threeDSecure: {
    amount: 1.0,
  },
})
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch((error) => {
  if (error.code === 'USER_CANCELLATION') {
    // update your UI to handle cancellation
  } else {
    // update your UI to handle other errors
    // for 3D secure, there are two other specific error codes: 3DSECURE_NOT_ABLE_TO_SHIFT_LIABILITY and 3DSECURE_LIABILITY_NOT_SHIFTED
  }
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial