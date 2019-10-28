React Native integration of Braintree Drop-in

Getting started

yarn add react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in

Mostly automatic installation

react-native link react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in

iOS specific

You must have a iOS deployment target >= 9.0.

If you don't have a Podfile or are unsure on how to proceed, see the CocoaPods usage guide.

In your Podfile , add:

Then:

cd ios bundle exec pod repo update bundle exec pod install

Android specific

If you want to add card scanning, add in your app/build.gradle :

dependencies { ... implementation "io.card:android-sdk:5.+"

Configuration

For more configuration options, see Braintree's documentation (iOS | Android).

3D Secure

If you plan on using 3D Secure, you have to do the following.

iOS

Configure a new URL scheme

Add a bundle url scheme {BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER}.payments in your app Info via XCode or manually in the Info.plist . In your Info.plist , you should have something like:

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleTypeRole </ key > < string > Editor </ string > < key > CFBundleURLName </ key > < string > com.myapp </ string > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > com.myapp.payments </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array >

In your AppDelegate.m :

#import "BraintreeCore.h" ... - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { ... [BTAppSwitch setReturnURLScheme:self.paymentsURLScheme]; } - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)url options:(NSDictionary<UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey,id> *)options { if ([url.scheme localizedCaseInsensitiveCompare:self.paymentsURLScheme] == NSOrderedSame) { return [BTAppSwitch handleOpenURL:url options:options]; } return [RCTLinkingManager application:application openURL:url options:options]; } - (NSString *)paymentsURLScheme { NSString *bundleIdentifier = [[NSBundle mainBundle] bundleIdentifier]; return [NSString stringWithFormat:@"%@.%@", bundleIdentifier, @"payments"]; }

Android

Setup browser switch.

Usage

For the API, see the Flow typings.

Basic

import BraintreeDropIn from 'react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in' ; BraintreeDropIn.show({ clientToken : 'token' , }) .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( ( error ) => { if (error.code === 'USER_CANCELLATION' ) { } else { } });

3D Secure