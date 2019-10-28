React Native integration of Braintree Drop-in
yarn add react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in
# Run this only if you are on RN < 0.60
react-native link react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in
You must have a iOS deployment target >= 9.0.
If you don't have a Podfile or are unsure on how to proceed, see the CocoaPods usage guide.
In your
Podfile, add:
# uncomment the next line if you are on RN < 0.60
#pod 'BraintreeDropIn', '~> 6.0'
# uncomment the next line to support credit card scanning
# pod 'CardIO'
Then:
cd ios
bundle exec pod repo update # optional and can be very long
bundle exec pod install
If you want to add card scanning, add in your
app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
...
implementation "io.card:android-sdk:5.+"
For more configuration options, see Braintree's documentation (iOS | Android).
If you plan on using 3D Secure, you have to do the following.
Add a bundle url scheme
{BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER}.payments in your app Info via XCode or manually in the
Info.plist.
In your
Info.plist, you should have something like:
<key>CFBundleURLTypes</key>
<array>
<dict>
<key>CFBundleTypeRole</key>
<string>Editor</string>
<key>CFBundleURLName</key>
<string>com.myapp</string>
<key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>com.myapp.payments</string>
</array>
</dict>
</array>
In your
AppDelegate.m:
#import "BraintreeCore.h"
...
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
...
[BTAppSwitch setReturnURLScheme:self.paymentsURLScheme];
}
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application
openURL:(NSURL *)url
options:(NSDictionary<UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey,id> *)options {
if ([url.scheme localizedCaseInsensitiveCompare:self.paymentsURLScheme] == NSOrderedSame) {
return [BTAppSwitch handleOpenURL:url options:options];
}
return [RCTLinkingManager application:application openURL:url options:options];
}
- (NSString *)paymentsURLScheme {
NSString *bundleIdentifier = [[NSBundle mainBundle] bundleIdentifier];
return [NSString stringWithFormat:@"%@.%@", bundleIdentifier, @"payments"];
}
Setup browser switch.
For the API, see the Flow typings.
import BraintreeDropIn from 'react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in';
BraintreeDropIn.show({
clientToken: 'token',
})
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch((error) => {
if (error.code === 'USER_CANCELLATION') {
// update your UI to handle cancellation
} else {
// update your UI to handle other errors
}
});
import BraintreeDropIn from 'react-native-braintree-payments-drop-in';
BraintreeDropIn.show({
clientToken: 'token',
threeDSecure: {
amount: 1.0,
},
})
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch((error) => {
if (error.code === 'USER_CANCELLATION') {
// update your UI to handle cancellation
} else {
// update your UI to handle other errors
// for 3D secure, there are two other specific error codes: 3DSECURE_NOT_ABLE_TO_SHIFT_LIABILITY and 3DSECURE_LIABILITY_NOT_SHIFTED
}
});