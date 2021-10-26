React Native integration of Braintree Drop-in for IOS & ANDROID (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paypal, Venmo, Credit Card)

Getting started

For React Native versions >= 0.60

IOS

npm install react-native-braintree-dropin-ui --save cd ./ios pod install

Android

npm install react-native-braintree-dropin-ui --save

Configurate Payment Method(For ALL RN VERSIONS)

See Braintree's documentation, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paypal, Venmo Once you have finished setting up all the configurations, it will shows in the dropin UI.

For React Native versions < 0.60

Mostly automatic installation

react-native link react-native-braintree-dropin-ui

iOS specific

You must have a iOS deployment target >= 9.0.

If you don't have a Podfile or are unsure on how to proceed, see the CocoaPods usage guide.

In your Podfile , add:

# comment the next line to disable credit card scanning pod 'CardIO'

When using React Native versions < 0.60, the following must also be added to your Podfile :

pod 'Braintree' pod 'BraintreeDropIn' # comment the next line to disable Apple pay pod 'Braintree/Apple-Pay' # comment the next line to disable PayPal pod 'Braintree/PayPal' # comment the next line to disable Venmo pod 'Braintree/Venmo' # Data collector for Braintree Advanced Fraud Tools pod 'Braintree/DataCollector'

Then:

cd ios pod repo update pod install

Apple Pay

The Drop-in will show Apple Pay as a payment option as long as you've completed the Apple Pay integration and the customer's device and card type are supported.

PayPal

To enable paypal payments in iOS, you will need to add setReturnURLScheme to launchOptions of your AppDelegate.m

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { [BTAppSwitch setReturnURLScheme:@"com.your-company-name.your-app-name.payments"]; // ADD THIS LINE return YES; }

Android specific

Note: Only complete these steps if using React Native versions < 0.60, autolinking will do these steps automatically.

Add in your app/build.gradle :

dependencies { ... implementation project( ':react-native-braintree-dropin-ui' ) implementation "io.card:android-sdk:5.+" implementation 'com.braintreepayments.api:data-collector:2.+' implementation 'com.google.android.gms:play-services-wallet:11.4.0'

Add in your MainApplication.java :

import tech.power.RNBraintreeDropIn.RNBraintreeDropInPackage; return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( ... ... new RNBraintreeDropInPackage() );

The below steps apply to all versions of React Native

If you wish to support Google Pay, add in your AndroidManifest.xml :

< meta-data android:name = "com.google.android.gms.wallet.api.enabled" android:value = "true" />

If you wish to support card swipe support, add in your 'app/build.gradle`:

dependencies { ... implementation "io.card:android-sdk:5.+"

Configuration

For more configuration options, see Braintree's documentation (iOS | Android).

3D Secure

If you plan on using 3D Secure, you have to do the following.

iOS

Configure a new URL scheme

Add a bundle url scheme {BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER}.payments in your app Info via XCode or manually in the Info.plist . In your Info.plist , you should have something like:

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleTypeRole </ key > < string > Editor </ string > < key > CFBundleURLName </ key > < string > com.myapp </ string > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > com.myapp.payments </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array >

In your AppDelegate.m :

#import "BraintreeCore.h" ... - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { ... [BTAppSwitch setReturnURLScheme:self.paymentsURLScheme]; ... } - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)url options:(NSDictionary<UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey,id> *)options { if ([url.scheme localizedCaseInsensitiveCompare:self.paymentsURLScheme] == NSOrderedSame) { return [BTAppSwitch handleOpenURL:url options:options]; } return [RCTLinkingManager application:application openURL:url options:options]; } - (NSString *)paymentsURLScheme { NSString *bundleIdentifier = [[NSBundle mainBundle] bundleIdentifier]; return [NSString stringWithFormat:@"%@.%@", bundleIdentifier, @"payments"]; }

In your AppDelegate.swift :

import Braintree func application ( _ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any ]?) -> Bool { ... BTAppSwitch .setReturnURLScheme( self .paymentsURLScheme) ... } func application ( _ app: UIApplication, open url: URL, options: [UIApplication.OpenURLOptionsKey : Any ] = [:]) -> Bool { if let scheme = url.scheme, scheme.localizedCaseInsensitiveCompare( self .paymentsURLScheme) == .orderedSame { return BTAppSwitch .handleOpen(url, options: options) } return RCTLinkingManager .application(app, open : url, options: options) } private var paymentsURLScheme: String { let bundleIdentifier = Bundle .main.bundleIdentifier ?? "" return bundleIdentifier + ".payments" }

Android

Setup browser switch.

Usage

For the API, see the Flow typings.

Basic

import BraintreeDropIn from 'react-native-braintree-dropin-ui' ; BraintreeDropIn.show({ clientToken : 'token' , merchantIdentifier : 'applePayMerchantIdentifier' , googlePayMerchantId : 'googlePayMerchantId' , countryCode : 'US' , currencyCode : 'USD' , merchantName : 'Your Merchant Name for Apple Pay' , orderTotal : 'Total Price' , googlePay : true , applePay : true , vaultManager : true , payPal : true , cardDisabled : false , darkTheme : true , }) .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( ( error ) => { if (error.code === 'USER_CANCELLATION' ) { } else { } });

3D Secure

import BraintreeDropIn from 'react-native-braintree-dropin-ui' ; BraintreeDropIn.show({ clientToken : 'token' , threeDSecure : { amount : 1.0 , }, merchantIdentifier : 'applePayMerchantIdentifier' , googlePayMerchantId : 'googlePayMerchantId' , countryCode : 'US' , currencyCode : 'USD' , merchantName : 'Your Merchant Name for Apple Pay' , orderTotal : 'Total Price' , googlePay : true , applePay : true , vaultManager : true , payPal : true , cardDisabled : false , darkTheme : true , }) .then( result => console .log(result)) .catch( ( error ) => { if (error.code === 'USER_CANCELLATION' ) { } else { } });

Custom Fonts

BraintreeDropIn.show({ ..., fontFamily: 'Averta-Regular' , boldFontFamily: 'Averta-Semibold' , })

Potential Fix

This version contains updated BraintreeDropIn 5.+. BraintreeDropIn 5.0.2 contains some security fixes that resolves Play store rejection fix. Read more -

Unsafe implementation of the HostnameVerifier interface - vulnerability ( https://github.com/braintree/braintree-android-drop-in/issues/208 )