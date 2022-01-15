Add the dependency:
Zero Dependency
npm i react-native-bouncy-checkbox
import BouncyCheckbox from "react-native-bouncy-checkbox";
<BouncyCheckbox onPress={(isChecked: boolean) => {}} />
<BouncyCheckbox
size={25}
fillColor="red"
unfillColor="#FFFFFF"
text="Custom Checkbox"
iconStyle={{ borderColor: "red" }}
textStyle={{ fontFamily: "JosefinSans-Regular" }}
onPress={(isChecked: boolean) => {}}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|text
|string
|undefined
|set the checkbox's text
|textComponent
|component
|undefined
|set the checkbox's text by a React Component
|onPress
|function
|null
|set your own onPress functionality after the bounce effect, callback receives the next
isChecked boolean if disableBuiltInState is false
|disableText
|boolean
|false
|if you want to use checkbox without text, you can enable it
|size
|number
|25
|size of
width and
height of the checkbox
|style
|style
|default
|set/override the container style
|textStyle
|style
|default
|set/override the text style
|iconStyle
|style
|default
|set/override the icon style
|isChecked
|boolean
|false
|set the default checkbox value
|fillColor
|color
|#f09f48
|change the checkbox's filled color
|unfillColor
|color
|transparent
|change the checkbox's un-filled color when it's not checked
|useNativeDriver
|boolean
|true
|enable/disable the useNativeDriver for animation
|iconComponent
|component
|Icon
|set your own icon component
|checkIconImageSource
|image
|default
|set your own check icon image
|ImageComponent
|component
|Image
|set your own Image component instead of RN's default Image
|bounceEffect
|number
|1
|change the bounce effect
|bounceFriction
|number
|3
|change the bounce friction
|disableBuiltInState
|boolean
|false
|if you want to manually handle the
isChecked prop and disable built in handling
|textContainerStyle
|ViewStyle
|default
|set/override the text container style
|TouchableComponent
|Component
|TouchableOpacity
|set/override the main TouchableOpacity component with any Touchable Component like Pressable
Please check the
example-manual-state runable project to how to make it work on a real project.
Becareful while using
disableBuiltInState you MUST set the
isChecked prop to use your own check state manually. The
onPress callback will NOT receive the next
isChecked when
disableBuiltInState is used.
Here is the basic implementation:
import React from "react";
import {
SafeAreaView,
StyleSheet,
Text,
TouchableOpacity,
View,
} from "react-native";
import BouncyCheckbox from "./lib/BouncyCheckbox";
import RNBounceable from "@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable";
const App = () => {
let bouncyCheckboxRef: BouncyCheckbox | null = null;
const [checkboxState, setCheckboxState] = React.useState(false);
return (
<SafeAreaView
style={{
flex: 1,
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
}}
>
<View
style={{
height: 30,
width: 150,
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
borderRadius: 12,
backgroundColor: checkboxState ? "#34eb83" : "#eb4034",
}}
>
<Text
style={{ color: "#fff" }}
>{`Check Status: ${checkboxState.toString()}`}</Text>
</View>
<BouncyCheckbox
style={{ marginTop: 16 }}
ref={(ref: any) => (bouncyCheckboxRef = ref)}
isChecked={checkboxState}
text="Synthetic Checkbox"
disableBuiltInState
onPress={() => setCheckboxState(!checkboxState)}
/>
<RNBounceable
style={{
marginTop: 16,
height: 50,
width: "90%",
backgroundColor: "#ffc484",
borderRadius: 12,
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
}}
onPress={() => bouncyCheckboxRef?.onPress()}
>
<Text style={{ color: "#fff" }}>Synthetic Checkbox Press</Text>
</RNBounceable>
</SafeAreaView>
);
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({});
export default App;
We have also this library's checkbox group library as well :) Please take a look
How to disable strikethrough?
textStyle prop and set the
textDecorationLine to
none
textStyle={{
textDecorationLine: "none",
}}
How to make square checkbox?
iconStyle prop and set the
borderRadius to
0
iconStyle={{
borderRadius: 0, // to make it a little round increase the value accordingly
}}
FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com
React Native Bouncy Checkbox is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.