Installation

Add the dependency:

Zero Dependency

React Native

npm i react-native-bouncy-checkbox

Version 2.0.0 is Here 🥳

Typescript

More Customization Options

New customization props are available: iconStyle bounceEffect bounceFriction textComponent



Import

import BouncyCheckbox from "react-native-bouncy-checkbox" ;

Usage

Basic Usage

<BouncyCheckbox onPress={(isChecked: boolean) => {}} />

Advanced Custom Usage

<BouncyCheckbox size={ 25 } fillColor= "red" unfillColor= "#FFFFFF" text= "Custom Checkbox" iconStyle={{ borderColor : "red" }} textStyle={{ fontFamily : "JosefinSans-Regular" }} onPress={(isChecked: boolean) => {}} />

Configuration - Props

Property Type Default Description text string undefined set the checkbox's text textComponent component undefined set the checkbox's text by a React Component onPress function null set your own onPress functionality after the bounce effect, callback receives the next isChecked boolean if disableBuiltInState is false disableText boolean false if you want to use checkbox without text, you can enable it size number 25 size of width and height of the checkbox style style default set/override the container style textStyle style default set/override the text style iconStyle style default set/override the icon style isChecked boolean false set the default checkbox value fillColor color #f09f48 change the checkbox's filled color unfillColor color transparent change the checkbox's un-filled color when it's not checked useNativeDriver boolean true enable/disable the useNativeDriver for animation iconComponent component Icon set your own icon component checkIconImageSource image default set your own check icon image ImageComponent component Image set your own Image component instead of RN's default Image bounceEffect number 1 change the bounce effect bounceFriction number 3 change the bounce friction disableBuiltInState boolean false if you want to manually handle the isChecked prop and disable built in handling textContainerStyle ViewStyle default set/override the text container style TouchableComponent Component TouchableOpacity set/override the main TouchableOpacity component with any Touchable Component like Pressable

Synthetic Press Functionality with Manual Check State

Please check the example-manual-state runable project to how to make it work on a real project.

Becareful while using disableBuiltInState you MUST set the isChecked prop to use your own check state manually. The onPress callback will NOT receive the next isChecked when disableBuiltInState is used.

Here is the basic implementation:

import React from "react" ; import { SafeAreaView, StyleSheet, Text, TouchableOpacity, View, } from "react-native" ; import BouncyCheckbox from "./lib/BouncyCheckbox" ; import RNBounceable from "@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable" ; const App = () => { let bouncyCheckboxRef: BouncyCheckbox | null = null ; const [checkboxState, setCheckboxState] = React.useState( false ); return ( < SafeAreaView style = {{ flex: 1 , alignItems: " center ", justifyContent: " center ", }} > < View style = {{ height: 30 , width: 150 , alignItems: " center ", justifyContent: " center ", borderRadius: 12 , backgroundColor: checkboxState ? "# 34eb83 " : "# eb4034 ", }} > < Text style = {{ color: "# fff " }} > {`Check Status: ${checkboxState.toString()}`} </ Text > </ View > < BouncyCheckbox style = {{ marginTop: 16 }} ref = {(ref: any ) => (bouncyCheckboxRef = ref)} isChecked={checkboxState} text="Synthetic Checkbox" disableBuiltInState onPress={() => setCheckboxState(!checkboxState)} /> < RNBounceable style = {{ marginTop: 16 , height: 50 , width: " 90 %", backgroundColor: "# ffc484 ", borderRadius: 12 , alignItems: " center ", justifyContent: " center ", }} onPress = {() => bouncyCheckboxRef?.onPress()} > < Text style = {{ color: "# fff " }}> Synthetic Checkbox Press </ Text > </ RNBounceable > </ SafeAreaView > ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({}); export default App;

We have also this library's checkbox group library as well :) Please take a look

FAQ

How to disable strikethrough?

Simply use the textStyle prop and set the textDecorationLine to none

textStyle={{ textDecorationLine : "none" , }}

How to make square checkbox?

Simply use the iconStyle prop and set the borderRadius to 0

iconStyle={{ borderRadius : 0 , }}

Future Plans

LICENSE

Typescript Challange!

Synthetic Press Functionality

Disable built-in check state

React Native Bouncy Checkbox Group Library Extension

Better Documentation | Separation of Documentation

Better Documentation | Separation of Documentation Write an article about the lib on Medium

Author

FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com

License

React Native Bouncy Checkbox is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.