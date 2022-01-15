openbase logo
rnb

react-native-bouncy-checkbox

by FreakyCoder
2.1.8 (see all)

Fully customizable animated bouncy checkbox for React Native

Readme

React Native Bouncy Checkbox

Battle Tested ✅

Fully customizable animated bouncy checkbox for React Native

npm version npm Platform - Android and iOS License: MIT styled with prettier

React Native Bouncy Checkbox React Native Bouncy Checkbox

Installation

Add the dependency:

Zero Dependency

React Native

npm i react-native-bouncy-checkbox

Version 2.0.0 is Here 🥳

  • Typescript
  • Zero Dependency
  • More Customization Options
  • New customization props are available:
    • iconStyle
    • bounceEffect
    • bounceFriction
    • textComponent

Import

import BouncyCheckbox from "react-native-bouncy-checkbox";

Usage

Basic Usage

<BouncyCheckbox onPress={(isChecked: boolean) => {}} />

Advanced Custom Usage

<BouncyCheckbox
  size={25}
  fillColor="red"
  unfillColor="#FFFFFF"
  text="Custom Checkbox"
  iconStyle={{ borderColor: "red" }}
  textStyle={{ fontFamily: "JosefinSans-Regular" }}
  onPress={(isChecked: boolean) => {}}
/>

Configuration - Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
textstringundefinedset the checkbox's text
textComponentcomponentundefinedset the checkbox's text by a React Component
onPressfunctionnullset your own onPress functionality after the bounce effect, callback receives the next isChecked boolean if disableBuiltInState is false
disableTextbooleanfalseif you want to use checkbox without text, you can enable it
sizenumber25size of width and height of the checkbox
stylestyledefaultset/override the container style
textStylestyledefaultset/override the text style
iconStylestyledefaultset/override the icon style
isCheckedbooleanfalseset the default checkbox value
fillColorcolor#f09f48change the checkbox's filled color
unfillColorcolortransparentchange the checkbox's un-filled color when it's not checked
useNativeDriverbooleantrueenable/disable the useNativeDriver for animation
iconComponentcomponentIconset your own icon component
checkIconImageSourceimagedefaultset your own check icon image
ImageComponentcomponentImageset your own Image component instead of RN's default Image
bounceEffectnumber1change the bounce effect
bounceFrictionnumber3change the bounce friction
disableBuiltInStatebooleanfalseif you want to manually handle the isChecked prop and disable built in handling
textContainerStyleViewStyledefaultset/override the text container style
TouchableComponentComponentTouchableOpacityset/override the main TouchableOpacity component with any Touchable Component like Pressable

Synthetic Press Functionality with Manual Check State

React Native Bouncy Checkbox

Please check the example-manual-state runable project to how to make it work on a real project.

Becareful while using disableBuiltInState you MUST set the isChecked prop to use your own check state manually. The onPress callback will NOT receive the next isChecked when disableBuiltInState is used.

Here is the basic implementation:

import React from "react";
import {
  SafeAreaView,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  TouchableOpacity,
  View,
} from "react-native";
import BouncyCheckbox from "./lib/BouncyCheckbox";
import RNBounceable from "@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable";

const App = () => {
  let bouncyCheckboxRef: BouncyCheckbox | null = null;
  const [checkboxState, setCheckboxState] = React.useState(false);

  return (
    <SafeAreaView
      style={{
        flex: 1,
        alignItems: "center",
        justifyContent: "center",
      }}
    >
      <View
        style={{
          height: 30,
          width: 150,
          alignItems: "center",
          justifyContent: "center",
          borderRadius: 12,
          backgroundColor: checkboxState ? "#34eb83" : "#eb4034",
        }}
      >
        <Text
          style={{ color: "#fff" }}
        >{`Check Status: ${checkboxState.toString()}`}</Text>
      </View>
      <BouncyCheckbox
        style={{ marginTop: 16 }}
        ref={(ref: any) => (bouncyCheckboxRef = ref)}
        isChecked={checkboxState}
        text="Synthetic Checkbox"
        disableBuiltInState
        onPress={() => setCheckboxState(!checkboxState)}
      />
      <RNBounceable
        style={{
          marginTop: 16,
          height: 50,
          width: "90%",
          backgroundColor: "#ffc484",
          borderRadius: 12,
          alignItems: "center",
          justifyContent: "center",
        }}
        onPress={() => bouncyCheckboxRef?.onPress()}
      >
        <Text style={{ color: "#fff" }}>Synthetic Checkbox Press</Text>
      </RNBounceable>
    </SafeAreaView>
  );
};

const styles = StyleSheet.create({});

export default App;

React Native Bouncy Checkbox Group

React Native Bouncy Checkbox

We have also this library's checkbox group library as well :) Please take a look

FAQ

How to disable strikethrough?

  • Simply use the textStyle prop and set the textDecorationLine to none
textStyle={{
  textDecorationLine: "none",
}}

How to make square checkbox?

  • Simply use the iconStyle prop and set the borderRadius to 0
iconStyle={{
  borderRadius: 0, // to make it a little round increase the value accordingly
}}

Future Plans

  • LICENSE
  • Typescript Challange!
  • Version 2.0.0 is alive 🥳
  • Synthetic Press Functionality
  • Disable built-in check state
  • React Native Bouncy Checkbox Group Library Extension
  • Better Documentation | Separation of Documentation
  • Write an article about the lib on Medium

Author

FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com

License

React Native Bouncy Checkbox is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

