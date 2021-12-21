Highly configurable component imitating native bottom sheet behavior, with fully native 60 FPS animations!
Built from scratch with react-native-interactable-reanimated and react-native-reanimated.
Usable with Expo with no extra native dependencies!
Open a Terminal in the project root and run:
yarn add react-native-bottomsheet-reanimated react-native-interactable-reanimated
or if you use
npm:
npm install react-native-bottomsheet-reanimated
If you are using Expo, you are done.
If you don't use Expo, install and link react-native-gesture-handler and react-native-reanimated.
import BottomSheet from 'react-native-bottomsheet-reanimated';
class Example extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<BottomSheet
keyboardAware
bottomSheerColor="#FFFFFF"
ref="BottomSheet"
initialPosition={'50%'} //200, 300
snapPoints={['50%', '100%']}
isBackDrop={true}
isBackDropDismissByPress={true}
isRoundBorderWithTipHeader={true}
// backDropColor="red"
// isModal
// containerStyle={{backgroundColor:"red"}}
// tipStyle={{backgroundColor:"red"}}
// headerStyle={{backgroundColor:"red"}}
// bodyStyle={{backgroundColor:"red",flex:1}}
header={
<View>
<Text style={styles.text}>Header</Text>
</View>
}
body={
<View style={styles.body}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Body</Text>
</View>
}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
|name
|required
|default
|description
|keyboardAware
|no
false
true will avoid current snap when keyboard will open.
|overDrag
|no
true
false will disable overdrag of last snap,
false will also disable
bounce' and isModal`.
|keyboardAwareExtraSnapHeight
|no
|0
|when
keyboardAware=true and this is for adding extra space in snap when keyboard open
|keyboardAwareDrag
|no
false
|when
keyboardAware=true and this is used for enable or disable drag when keyboard open
|onChangeKeyboardAwareSnap
|no
|when
keyboardAware=true then it give keyboard awareview snap.
onChangeKeyboardAwareSnap: (previousSnap: number,nextSnap: number,keyboardHeight: number) => void;
|snapPoints
|yes
|E.g.
[300, 200, 0]. Points for snapping of bottom sheet coomponent. They define distance from bottom of the screen. Might be number or percent (as string e.g.
'20%') for points or percents of screen height from bottom. Note: Array values must be in descending order.
|initialPosition
|no
|0
|Determines initial position point of bottom sheet. The value outside of snap points.
|body
|no
|Method for rendering scrollable content of bottom sheet.
|header
|no
|Method for rendering non-scrollable header of bottom sheet.
|isBackDrop
|no
false
|for show backdrop behind the bottom sheet.
|isBackDropDismissByPress
|no
false
|enable to move bottomsheet to first snappoint by pressing backdrop.
|isRoundBorderWithTipHeader
|no
false
|give round with tip header style to bottomsheet.
|isModal
|no
false
|to make bottom sheet like modal.
|bounce
|no
|0.5
|for increase or decrease bounce effect
|isAnimatedYFromParent
|no
|If
true then give animated value to
animatedValueY props.
|animatedValueY
|no
|If isAnimatedYFromParent will be
true then it will give animtedY value to
animatedValueY props.
|bottomSheerColor
|no
#ffffff
|for background color of bottom sheet.
|tipStyle
|no
|for change style of tip. it is dependted on
isRoundBorderWithTipHeader.
|headerStyle
|no
|for change style of header.
|bodyStyle
|no
|for change style of body.
|dragEnabled
|no
|true
|for enable/disable drag
|tipHeaderRadius
|no
|12
|for tip header border radius
|onClose
|no
|Method call when bottomsheet close
|containerStyle
|no
|for change style of container
|bodyContainerStyle
|no
|for change style of body container
|onChangeSnap
|no
|Method call when change any snap
snapTo(index)
Imperative method on for snapping to snap point in given index. E.g.
// Snap to the snap point at index 0 (e.g. 450 in [450, 300, 0])
this.refs.BottomSheet.current.snapTo(0);
Here
this.refs.BottomSheet refers to the
ref passed to the
BottomSheet component.
More complex examples can be found in the
Example folder. To view the examples in the Expo app, open a Terminal and run:
yarn
cd Example
yarn
expo start
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Numan
🚇 💻