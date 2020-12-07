react-native-bottomsheet is a cross-platform ActionSheet for both Android and iOS. It uses original ActionSheet on iOS and soarcn BottomSheet on Android with some minor fixes, such as title and list item margins.

Update: The library now uses a copy of original lib (source copied) so you can modify it whenever you need to.

Note: On Android, message property is not available. Instead, there's a dark option to turn on Dark Mode like so:

BottomSheet.showBottomSheetWithOptions({ options : [ 'Option 1' , 'Option 2' , 'Option 3' ], title : 'Demo Bottom Sheet' , dark : true , cancelButtonIndex : 3 , }, (value) => { alert(value); });

Installation

First, install the npm package:

npm install --save react-native-bottomsheet

Then:

- If you are using React Native 0.60+

You don't have to do anything, since it will be linked automatically for you.

- If you are using React Native 0.59 and below

Then link the native module, since we are using native bottom sheet on Android:

react-native link react-native-bottomsheet

Or you can link it manually in MainApplication.java

import com.clipsub.rnbottomsheet.RNBottomSheetPackage; .... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new RNBottomSheetPackage() ); }

Usage

Import the package

import BottomSheet from 'react-native-bottomsheet' ;

Use it like how you do with ActionSheet.

BottomSheet.showBottomSheetWithOptions(options: Object , callback : Function ) BottomSheet.showShareBottomSheetWithOptions(options: Object , failureCallback : Function , successCallback : Function )

Example:

import BottomSheet from 'react-native-bottomsheet' ; ... BottomSheet.showBottomSheetWithOptions({ options : [ 'Option 1' , 'Option 2' , 'Option 3' ], title : 'Demo Bottom Sheet' , dark : true , cancelButtonIndex : 3 , }, (value) => { alert(value); });