react-native wrapper for android BottomSheetBehavior, supports FloatingActionButton.

Demo

See the Google Maps gif implementation

This major release v1.0.0 supports anchor state, which means that you can have a middle state between collapsed and expanded.

This version now uses a custom BottomSheetBehavior implementation from miguelhincapie/CustomBottomSheetBehavior which is basically a fork from the original design-support, but with anchor state support and colors management, even though is custom implementation, old version should work as before, and you can also disable the anchor state with anchorEnabled prop which is disabled by default.

Components

The following components are included in this package:

CoordinatorLayout

BottomSheetBehavior

FloatingActionButton

MergedAppBarLayout

ScrollingAppBarLayout

BackdropBottomSheet

BottomSheetHeader

NOTE We expose some android core components such as CoordinatorLayout , AppBarLayout , FloatingActionButton , but they are NOT meant to be general purposed, and it may not work out of the context of this library, so use at your own risk.

iOS Alternative

If you are wondering some iOS alternative, i highly recommend react-native-interactable by wix, you can see their google maps approach here, which is very easy to get started.

Install

$ npm install react-native-bottom-sheet-behavior

Install with RNPM

$ react-native link react-native-bottom-sheet-behavior

Install Manually

Edit the current files as follows.

android/settings.gradle

include ':app' + include ':react-native-bottom-sheet-behavior' + project(':react-native-bottom-sheet-behavior').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-bottom-sheet-behavior/android')

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { implementation fileTree(dir: "libs", include: ["*.jar"]) implementation "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:${rootProject.ext.supportLibVersion}" + implementation "com.android.support:design:${rootProject.ext.supportLibVersion}" implementation "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules + implementation project(':react-native-bottom-sheet-behavior') }

MainApplication.java

+ import com.bottomsheetbehavior.BottomSheetBehaviorPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), + new BottomSheetBehaviorPackage() ); } }

Usage

You will need to wrap your view into a CoordinatorLayout to make it work.

render() { return ( <CoordinatorLayout style={{flex: 1}}> <View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'transparent' }}></View> <BottomSheetBehavior ref='bottomSheet' peekHeight={70} hideable={false} state={BottomSheetBehavior.STATE_COLLAPSED}> <View style={{backgroundColor: '#4389f2'}}> <View style={{padding: 26}}> <Text>BottomSheetBehavior!</Text> </View> <View style={{height: 200, backgroundColor: '#fff'}} /> </View> </BottomSheetBehavior> <FloatingActionButton autoAnchor ref="fab" /> </CoordinatorLayout> ) }

NOTE Make sure that your view has a backgroundColor style to prevent some "bugs" when rendering the container.

Components Order

You should follow this component order.

render() { return ( < CoordinatorLayout > < ScrollingAppBarLayout > < ToolbarAndroid /> </ ScrollingAppBarLayout > < View > Main Content </ View > < BackdropBottomSheet /> < BottomSheetBehavior /> < MergedAppBarLayout < ToolbarAndroid /> </ MergedAppBarLayout > < FloatingActionButton /> </ CoordinatorLayout > ) }

Events

In order to get the current bottom sheet state or offset, you can listen to onStateChange or onSlide respectively.

<BottomSheetBehavior onSlide={(e) => console .log(e.nativeEvent.offset)} onStateChange={(e) => console .log(e.nativeEvent.state)} />

AppBarLayouts

We provide some custom AppBars that has custom behaviors, they automatically connects with BottomSheetBehavior in order to connects with ToolbarAndroid and toggle visibility, both AppBars can also manager StatusBar backgrounds.

Currently, AppBars only supports ToolbarAndroid as a child, you may have some troubles trying to render a custom View.

ScrollingAppBarLayout

This behavior hides and sets the StatusBar background to transparent when you starting dragging the BottomSheet, and reappears when the BottomSheet backs to the collapsed state, setting back the StatusBar background color with statusBarColor prop.

MergedAppBarLayout

The MergedAppBarLayout behavior appears when the BottomSheet reaches the anchor state (or expanded state if you're not using anchorEnabled). When the BottomSheet is getting over the MergedAppBar, it will partially sets the height of ToolbarAndroid revealing the mergedColor prop, and when the BottomSheet is fully expanded, it sets the ToolbarAndroid with the toolbarColor prop.

<MergedAppBarLayout translucent={ true } barStyle= 'light-content' barStyleTransparent= 'dark-content' mergedColor= '#1abc9c' toolbarColor= '#34495e' statusBarColor= '#2c3e50' > < ToolbarAndroid navIconName = "md-arrow-back" overflowIconName = 'md-more' title = 'React Native Bar!' titleColor = '#fff' /> </ MergedAppBarLayout >

Translucent App Bars

Both AppBars supports translucent status bar, you can enable with translucent prop, which will basically adds top margins and NOT change the translucent itself, you should handle the translucent directely on the react-native StatusBar component.

FloatingActionButton

If you are using FloatingActionButton, the autoAnchor prop will automatically connect to BottomSheetBehavior, in order to follow when it's dragging.

<FloatingActionButton autoAnchor />

You still can do it manually though, by doing this.

componentDidMount() { this .refs.fab.setAnchorId( this .refs.bottomSheet) }

FloatingActionButton's has a custom behavior that hides when closely reaches MergedAppBarLayout.

Support for react-native-vector-icons

You can also use react-native-vector-icons on FloatingActionButton, which will automatically load the icon for you.

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons' ... render() { return ( < FloatingActionButton icon = { " directions "} iconProvider = {Icon} /> ) }

You can check GoogleMapsView.js example.

BackdropBottomSheet

This component is rendered behind the BottomSheetBehavior, and behave like a parallax when BottomSheet is dragging. you should pass a fixed height prop that may match with anchorPoint prop from BottomSheet, in order to achieve a full screen view when reaches the anchor state.

BottomSheetHeader

This component abstracts color management between BottomSheet states on the native side, it will find all and components recursively and handles everything out the box.

NestedScrollView

If you are not using the anchor point, and want to add some nested scroll, you will need to install the react-native-nested-scroll-view to allows you to scroll inside bottom sheet continuously.

Note the react-native-nested-scroll-view is only useful when you are NOT using the anchorPoint.

NestedScrollView.js example

API

BottomSheetBehavior properties

Prop Description Default Value state The state of the bottom sheet 4 (STATE_COLLAPSED) peekHeight Peek Height value in DP 50 hideable Allow hide the bottom sheet false anchorEnabled Enabled anchor point false anchorPoint Anchor point where the bottom sheet should stay between collapsed and expanded 300 elevation Elevation shadow 0 onStateChange Callback when bottom sheet state changed onSlide Callback continuously called while the user is dragging the bottom sheet

BottomSheetBehavior States

State Description 1 STATE_DRAGGING 2 STATE_SETTLING 3 STATE_EXPANDED 4 STATE_COLLAPSED 5 STATE_HIDDEN 6 STATE_ANCHOR_POINT

BottomSheetBehavior actions

Method Description setBottomSheetState Sets the bottom sheet state

FloatingActionButton properties

Prop Description Default Value src Drawable file under the drawable android folder autoAnchor Attachs the button on bottom sheet automatically false icon react-native-vector-icons name iconProvider Icon package provided by react-native-vector-icons iconColor Icon color iconColorExpanded Icon expanded color when used by BottomSheetHeader backgroundColor Background color backgroundColorExpanded Background expanded color used by BottomSheetHeader hidden Hides FloatingActionButton false rippleEffect Enable rippleEffect true rippleColor Ripple color elevation Elevation shadow 18 onPress Callback called when touch is released

FloatingActionButton actions

Method Description show This method will animate the button show if the view has already been laid out hide This method will animate the button hide if the view has already been laid out setAnchorId Attachs the button on bottom sheet by passing it as a argument (no needed if autoAnchor is set true)

ScrollingAppBarLayout properties

Prop Description height Height of ScrollingAppBarLayout statusBarColor Active status bar color translucent Adds top margins on the AppBar to not draw behind the status bar barStyle Status Bar style, (default, light-content, dark-content), used when the ScrollingAppBarLayout is present barStyleTransparent Status Bar style, (default, light-content, dark-content), used when the ScrollingAppBarLayout is not present and the StatusBar is transparent

MergedAppBarLayout properties

Prop Description height Height of ScrollingAppBarLayout mergedColor Merged color when the bottom sheet is overlaying with ToolbarAndroid toolbarColor The final ToolbarAndroid color when the bottom sheet is fully expanded statusBarColor Active status bar color when bottom sheet is expanded translucent Adds top margins on the AppBar to not draw behind the status bar barStyle Status Bar style, (default, light-content, dark-content), used when the BottomSheet is fully expanded barStyleTransparent Status Bar style, (default, light-content, dark-content), used when the AppBar is transparent

BottomSheetHeader properties

Prop Description textColorExpanded The state of the bottom sheet backgroundColor Background color when collased backgroundColorExpanded Background color when anchored or expanded onPress Callback called when header touch is released

License

MIT