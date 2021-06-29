openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnb

react-native-bottom-action-sheet

by Pranav Raj Singh Chauhan
2.0.2 (see all)

React Native: Native Bottom Action Sheet

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

380

GitHub Stars

564

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Action Sheet/Menu

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PRs Welcome 

ReactNative: Native Bottom Action Sheet (Android/iOS)

If this project has helped you out, please support us with a star 🌟

A simple library that creates native BottomSheet actions according to the Material Design Specs

Android

Sheet View: rubensousa/BottomSheetBuilder
Grid View: rubensousa/BottomSheetBuilder
Alert View: javiersantos/BottomDialogs

|

iOS

Sheet View: sagiwei/SGActionView
Grid View: sagiwei/SGActionView
Alert View: sagiwei/SGActionView

📖 Getting started

$ npm install react-native-bottom-action-sheet --save

RN61 >= RNBAS V2 >

  • Add react-native-image-helper your app package.json

$ npm install react-native-image-helper --save

  • Add react-native-vector-icons to your app package.json and configure it as per their installation steps

$ npm install react-native-vector-icons --save

  • iOS

    • Add the following to your Podfile -> ios/Podfile and run pod update:
        pod 'SGActionView', :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/SGActionView.git'

    use_native_modules!

        pod 'RNBottomActionSheet', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-bottom-action-sheet/ios'
    pod 'RNImageHelper', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-image-helper/ios'

  • Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects {
    repositories {
        maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
    }
}

RN61 >= RNBAS V1 >

RN61 above please use react-native-bottom-action-sheet V1 and above

  • iOS

    • Add the following to your Podfile -> ios/Podfile and run pod update:
        pod 'SGActionView', :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/SGActionView.git'

    use_native_modules!

        pod 'RNBottomActionSheet', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-bottom-action-sheet/ios'

  • Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects {
    repositories {
        maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
    }
}

RN60 < RNBAS V1 <

RN60 below please use react-native-bottom-action-sheet V.0.*

$ react-native link react-native-bottom-action-sheet

$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons

  • iOS

    • After react-native link react-native-bottom-action-sheet, please verify node_modules/react-native-bottom-action-sheet/ios/ contains Pods folder. If does not exist please execute pod install command on node_modules/react-native-bottom-action-sheet/ios/, if any error => try pod repo update then pod install

  • Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects {
    repositories {
        maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
        maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
        ...
    }
}

Note: This library is support on Android 27 > above

💻 Usage

import RNBottomActionSheet from 'react-native-bottom-action-sheet';

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons'

💡 Example's

  • Sheet View

    • API Way
    let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let SheetView = RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView;

SheetView.Show({
  title: "Awesome!",
  items: [
    { title: "Facebook", value: "fb", subTitle: "Facebook Description", icon: facebook },
    { title: "Instagram", value: "insta", subTitle: "Instagram Description", icon: instagram },
  ],
  theme: "light",
  selection: 3,
  onSelection: (index, value) => {
    // value is optional
    console.log("selection: " + index + " " + value);
  },
  onCancel: () => console.log('Closing the bottom SheetView!!!')
});
    • React Way
    let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />

<RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView visible={this.state.sheetView} title={"Awesome!"} theme={"light"} onSelection={(index, value) => {
    // value is optional
    console.log("selection: " + index + " " + value);
}}>
    <RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView.Item title={"Facebook"} subTitle={"Facebook Description"} icon={facebook} />
    <RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView.Item title={"Instagram"} subTitle={"Instagram Description"} icon={instagram} />
</RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView>

Note:

  • We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props

  • Grid View

    • API Way
    let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />

let GridView = RNBottomActionSheet.GridView
    GridView.Show({
        title: "Awesome!",
        items: [
        { title: "Facebook", icon: facebook },
        { title: "Instagram", icon: instagram }
        ],
        theme: 'light',
        onSelection: (index, value) => {
        console.log('selection: ' + index + ' ' + value)
        }
    });
    • React Way
    let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />

<RNBottomActionSheet.GridView visible={this.state.gridView} title={"Awesome!"} theme={"light"} selection={3} onSelection={(index, value) => {
    console.log('selection: ' + index + ' ' + value);
    }}>
    <RNBottomActionSheet.GridView.Item title={"Facebook"} icon={facebook} />
    <RNBottomActionSheet.GridView.Item title={"Instagram"} icon={instagram} />
</RNBottomActionSheet.GridView>

  • Alert View

    • API Way
    let AlertView = RNBottomActionSheet.AlertView
    AlertView.Show({
    title: "Awesome!",
    message: "What can we improve? Your feedback is always welcome.",
    positiveText: "OK",
    positiveBackgroundColor: "#eeffee",
    positiveTextColor: "#006500",
    negativeText: "Exit",
    negativeBackgroundColor: "#ffebeb",
    negativeTextColor: "#760000",
    theme: 'light',
    onPositive: () => {
        console.log('positive clicked')
    },
    onNegative: () => {
        console.log('negative clicked')
    }
    })
    • React Way
    <RNBottomActionSheet.AlertView
    visible={this.state.alterView}
    title={"Awesome!"}
    message={"What can we improve? Your feedback is always welcome."}
    positiveText={"OK"}
    positiveBackgroundColor={"#eeffee"}
    positiveTextColor={"#006500"}
    negativeText={"Exit"}
    negativeBackgroundColor={"#ffebeb"}
    negativeTextColor={"#760000"}
    theme={"light"}
    onPositive={() => {
        console.log("positive clicked");
    }}
    onNegative={() => {
        console.log("negative clicked");
    }} />

🎨 APIs

  • Sheet View

    • Generic

      • title: string
      • items: Array<{ title: string, subTitle: string, icon?: image, value?: mixed }> - subTitle: iOS Only
      • onSelection: (index: number, value: ?mixed) => void
      • Show()

    • Android

      • titleTextColor: string
      • itemTextColor: string
      • itemTintColor: string
      • backgroundColor: string
      • delayDismissOnItemClick: bool
      • dividerItem(title: string)

    • iOS

      • theme: string
      • selection: int

  • Grid View

    • Generic

      • title: string
      • items: Array<{ title: string, icon?: image, value?: mixed }>
      • onSelection: (index: number, value: ?mixed) => void
      • Show()

    • Android

      • itemTextColor: string
      • itemTintColor: string
      • backgroundColor: string
      • delayDismissOnItemClick: bool

    • iOS

      • theme: string

  • Alert View

    • Generic

      • title string
      • message: string
      • positiveText: string
      • positiveBackgroundColor: string
      • positiveTextColor: string
      • negativeText: string
      • negativeBackgroundColor: string
      • negativeTextColor: string
      • onPositive: () => void
      • onNegative: () => void
      • Show()

    • Android

    • iOS

      • theme: string - iOS Only

Icons

    let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />

    <RNBottomActionSheet.GridView.Item title={"Facebook"} icon={facebook} />

Note:

  • We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props
  • Custom Icons

Note: Since we are using native libraries, we have not found a solution in order to render RN Images in production, therefore please copy all your image assets in platform specific folders:

  • Android: Please copy your image assets in app resource drawable folder
  • iOS: Please copy your image assets in app resources folder

Please refer example application for the image usage.

✨ Credits

🤔 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? Please raise to ISSUES. Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given.

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list below. ✨

📜 License

This library is provided under the Apache 2 License.

RNBottomActionSheet @ prscX

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • If you're feeling especially charitable, please follow prscX on GitHub.

    Buy Me A Coffee

    Thanks! ❤️
    prscX.github.io
    </ Pranav >

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-shareSocial share, sending simple data to other apps.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
98K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
15
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Performant
@expo/react-native-action-sheetA cross-platform ActionSheet for React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-actionsheetAn elegant ActionSheet component for React Native.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
rnm
react-native-material-menuPure JavaScript material menu component for React Native
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
react-native-popup-menuPopup menu component for React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rna
react-native-activity-viewiOS share and action sheets for React Native
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
712
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial