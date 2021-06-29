ReactNative : Native Bottom Action Sheet (Android/iOS)

A simple library that creates native BottomSheet actions according to the Material Design Specs

Android

|

iOS

📖 Getting started

$ npm install react-native-bottom-action-sheet --save

RN61 >= RNBAS V2 >

Add react-native-image-helper your app package.json

$ npm install react-native-image-helper --save

Add react-native-vector-icons to your app package.json and configure it as per their installation steps

$ npm install react-native-vector-icons --save

iOS Add the following to your Podfile -> ios/Podfile and run pod update: pod 'SGActionView' , : git => 'https://github.com/prscX/SGActionView.git' use_native_modules! pod 'RNBottomActionSheet' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-bottom-action-sheet/ios' pod 'RNImageHelper' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-image-helper/ios'

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } } }

RN61 >= RNBAS V1 >

RN61 above please use react-native-bottom-action-sheet V1 and above

iOS Add the following to your Podfile -> ios/Podfile and run pod update: pod 'SGActionView' , : git => 'https://github.com/prscX/SGActionView.git' use_native_modules! pod 'RNBottomActionSheet' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-bottom-action-sheet/ios'

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } } }

RN60 < RNBAS V1 <

RN60 below please use react-native-bottom-action-sheet V.0.*

$ react-native link react-native-bottom-action-sheet

$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons

iOS After react-native link react-native-bottom-action-sheet , please verify node_modules/react-native-bottom-action-sheet/ios/ contains Pods folder. If does not exist please execute pod install command on node_modules/react-native-bottom-action-sheet/ios/ , if any error => try pod repo update then pod install

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } ... } }

Note: This library is support on Android 27 > above

💻 Usage

import RNBottomActionSheet from 'react-native-bottom-action-sheet' ; import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons'

Sheet View API Way let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let SheetView = RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView; SheetView.Show({ title: "Awesome!", items: [ { title: "Facebook", value: "fb", subTitle: "Facebook Description", icon: facebook }, { title: "Instagram", value: "insta", subTitle: "Instagram Description", icon: instagram }, ], theme: "light", selection: 3, onSelection: (index, value) => { // value is optional console.log("selection: " + index + " " + value); }, onCancel: () => console.log('Closing the bottom SheetView!!!') }); React Way let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> <RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView visible={this.state.sheetView} title={"Awesome!"} theme={"light"} onSelection={(index, value) => { // value is optional console.log("selection: " + index + " " + value); }}> <RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView.Item title={"Facebook"} subTitle={"Facebook Description"} icon={facebook} /> <RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView.Item title={"Instagram"} subTitle={"Instagram Description"} icon={instagram} /> </RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView>



Note: We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props

Grid View API Way let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let GridView = RNBottomActionSheet.GridView GridView.Show({ title: "Awesome!", items: [ { title: "Facebook", icon: facebook }, { title: "Instagram", icon: instagram } ], theme: 'light', onSelection: (index, value) => { console.log('selection: ' + index + ' ' + value) } }); React Way let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> <RNBottomActionSheet.GridView visible={this.state.gridView} title={"Awesome!"} theme={"light"} selection={3} onSelection={(index, value) => { console.log('selection: ' + index + ' ' + value); }}> <RNBottomActionSheet.GridView.Item title={"Facebook"} icon={facebook} /> <RNBottomActionSheet.GridView.Item title={"Instagram"} icon={instagram} /> </RNBottomActionSheet.GridView>



Alert View API Way let AlertView = RNBottomActionSheet.AlertView AlertView.Show({ title : "Awesome!" , message : "What can we improve? Your feedback is always welcome." , positiveText : "OK" , positiveBackgroundColor : "#eeffee" , positiveTextColor : "#006500" , negativeText : "Exit" , negativeBackgroundColor : "#ffebeb" , negativeTextColor : "#760000" , theme : 'light' , onPositive : () => { console .log( 'positive clicked' ) }, onNegative : () => { console .log( 'negative clicked' ) } }) React Way <RNBottomActionSheet.AlertView visible={ this .state.alterView} title={ "Awesome!" } message={ "What can we improve? Your feedback is always welcome." } positiveText={ "OK" } positiveBackgroundColor={ "#eeffee" } positiveTextColor={ "#006500" } negativeText={ "Exit" } negativeBackgroundColor={ "#ffebeb" } negativeTextColor={ "#760000" } theme={ "light" } onPositive={() => { console .log( "positive clicked" ); }} onNegative={() => { console .log( "negative clicked" ); }} />



🎨 APIs

Sheet View Generic title: string items: Array<{ title: string, subTitle: string, icon?: image, value?: mixed }> - subTitle: iOS Only onSelection: (index: number, value: ?mixed) => void Show() Android titleTextColor: string itemTextColor: string itemTintColor: string backgroundColor: string delayDismissOnItemClick: bool dividerItem(title: string) iOS theme: string selection: int



Grid View Generic title: string items: Array<{ title: string, icon?: image, value?: mixed }> onSelection: (index: number, value: ?mixed) => void Show() Android itemTextColor: string itemTintColor: string backgroundColor: string delayDismissOnItemClick: bool iOS theme: string



Alert View Generic title string message: string positiveText: string positiveBackgroundColor: string positiveTextColor: string negativeText: string negativeBackgroundColor: string negativeTextColor: string onPositive: () => void onNegative: () => void Show() Android iOS theme: string - iOS Only



Icons

RN Vector Icons: It supports react-native-vector-icons library. Please find below snippet for the usage:

let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} /> <RNBottomActionSheet.GridView.Item title={"Facebook"} icon={facebook} />

Note: We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props

Custom Icons

Note: Since we are using native libraries, we have not found a solution in order to render RN Images in production, therefore please copy all your image assets in platform specific folders:

Android: Please copy your image assets in app resource drawable folder

iOS: Please copy your image assets in app resources folder

Please refer example application for the image usage.

