ReactNative: Native Bottom Action Sheet (Android/iOS)
A simple library that creates native BottomSheet actions according to the Material Design Specs
|Sheet View: rubensousa/BottomSheetBuilder
|Grid View: rubensousa/BottomSheetBuilder
|Alert View: javiersantos/BottomDialogs
|
|Sheet View: sagiwei/SGActionView
|Grid View: sagiwei/SGActionView
|Alert View: sagiwei/SGActionView
$ npm install react-native-bottom-action-sheet --save
react-native-image-helper your app package.json
$ npm install react-native-image-helper --save
react-native-vector-icons to your app package.json and configure it as per their installation steps
$ npm install react-native-vector-icons --save
iOS
Podfile ->
ios/Podfile and run pod update:
pod 'SGActionView', :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/SGActionView.git'
use_native_modules!
pod 'RNBottomActionSheet', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-bottom-action-sheet/ios'
pod 'RNImageHelper', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-image-helper/ios'
Android
Please add below snippet into your app
build.gradle
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
}
}
RN61 above please use
react-native-bottom-action-sheetV1 and above
RN60 below please use
react-native-bottom-action-sheetV.0.*
$ react-native link react-native-bottom-action-sheet
$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons
Note: This library is support on Android 27 > above
import RNBottomActionSheet from 'react-native-bottom-action-sheet';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons'
Sheet View
let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let SheetView = RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView;
SheetView.Show({
title: "Awesome!",
items: [
{ title: "Facebook", value: "fb", subTitle: "Facebook Description", icon: facebook },
{ title: "Instagram", value: "insta", subTitle: "Instagram Description", icon: instagram },
],
theme: "light",
selection: 3,
onSelection: (index, value) => {
// value is optional
console.log("selection: " + index + " " + value);
},
onCancel: () => console.log('Closing the bottom SheetView!!!')
});
let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
<RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView visible={this.state.sheetView} title={"Awesome!"} theme={"light"} onSelection={(index, value) => {
// value is optional
console.log("selection: " + index + " " + value);
}}>
<RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView.Item title={"Facebook"} subTitle={"Facebook Description"} icon={facebook} />
<RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView.Item title={"Instagram"} subTitle={"Instagram Description"} icon={instagram} />
</RNBottomActionSheet.SheetView>
Note:
- We have added
familyprop for
Iconclass, please make sure that you pass the props
Grid View
let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let GridView = RNBottomActionSheet.GridView
GridView.Show({
title: "Awesome!",
items: [
{ title: "Facebook", icon: facebook },
{ title: "Instagram", icon: instagram }
],
theme: 'light',
onSelection: (index, value) => {
console.log('selection: ' + index + ' ' + value)
}
});
let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
let instagram = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'instagram'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
<RNBottomActionSheet.GridView visible={this.state.gridView} title={"Awesome!"} theme={"light"} selection={3} onSelection={(index, value) => {
console.log('selection: ' + index + ' ' + value);
}}>
<RNBottomActionSheet.GridView.Item title={"Facebook"} icon={facebook} />
<RNBottomActionSheet.GridView.Item title={"Instagram"} icon={instagram} />
</RNBottomActionSheet.GridView>
Alert View
let AlertView = RNBottomActionSheet.AlertView
AlertView.Show({
title: "Awesome!",
message: "What can we improve? Your feedback is always welcome.",
positiveText: "OK",
positiveBackgroundColor: "#eeffee",
positiveTextColor: "#006500",
negativeText: "Exit",
negativeBackgroundColor: "#ffebeb",
negativeTextColor: "#760000",
theme: 'light',
onPositive: () => {
console.log('positive clicked')
},
onNegative: () => {
console.log('negative clicked')
}
})
<RNBottomActionSheet.AlertView
visible={this.state.alterView}
title={"Awesome!"}
message={"What can we improve? Your feedback is always welcome."}
positiveText={"OK"}
positiveBackgroundColor={"#eeffee"}
positiveTextColor={"#006500"}
negativeText={"Exit"}
negativeBackgroundColor={"#ffebeb"}
negativeTextColor={"#760000"}
theme={"light"}
onPositive={() => {
console.log("positive clicked");
}}
onNegative={() => {
console.log("negative clicked");
}} />
Sheet View
Generic
title: string
items: Array<{ title: string, subTitle: string, icon?: image, value?: mixed }> - subTitle: iOS Only
onSelection: (index: number, value: ?mixed) => void
Show()
Android
titleTextColor: string
itemTextColor: string
itemTintColor: string
backgroundColor: string
delayDismissOnItemClick: bool
dividerItem(title: string)
iOS
theme: string
selection: int
Grid View
Generic
title: string
items: Array<{ title: string, icon?: image, value?: mixed }>
onSelection: (index: number, value: ?mixed) => void
Show()
Android
itemTextColor: string
itemTintColor: string
backgroundColor: string
delayDismissOnItemClick: bool
iOS
theme: string
Alert View
Generic
title string
message: string
positiveText: string
positiveBackgroundColor: string
positiveTextColor: string
negativeText: string
negativeBackgroundColor: string
negativeTextColor: string
onPositive: () => void
onNegative: () => void
Show()
Android
iOS
theme: string - iOS Only
let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
<RNBottomActionSheet.GridView.Item title={"Facebook"} icon={facebook} />
Note:
- We have added
familyprop for
Iconclass, please make sure that you pass the props
Note: Since we are using native libraries, we have not found a solution in order to render RN Images in production, therefore please copy all your image assets in platform specific folders:
Please refer example application for the image usage.
